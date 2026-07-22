Avengers: Doomsday: Did The First Trailer Inadvertently Spoil The Movie's Ending?

Avengers: Doomsday: Did The First Trailer Inadvertently Spoil The Movie's Ending?

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday features plenty of big talking points, but has Marvel Studios revealed a key scene from the end of the movie? If so, it has major ramifications for two heroes.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

On Monday, Marvel Studios finally gave us our first proper look at Avengers: Doomsday. While the trailer features plenty of jaw-dropping reveals, one moment, in particular, has sparked theories that the studio may have inadvertently shown us how the movie ends.

Well, unless that's exactly what they want us to think.

Near the end of the trailer, we see Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm embracing his sister, Sue Storm, as what appears to be the final Incursion tears across the sky above them. It's a haunting image, and, combined with Doctor Doom's ominous narration about the heroes facing an "unthinkable decision," this is clearly a big moment. 

It looks like the Human Torch and Invisible Woman have accepted their fate, which also suggests that Doom's victory is all but inevitable, setting the stage for Battleworld and whatever comes next. This also wouldn't be the first time a trailer has shown us footage from the very end of the movie. Supergirl, for example, did so earlier this year. 

Still, when it comes to these Avengers movies, Marvel has a track record of manipulating footage for promotional purposes. We've seen characters digitally removed, costumes altered, dialogue changed, and scenes taken completely out of context. The Russo Brothers are no strangers to misdirection, having hidden key Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame scenes to maintain the element of surprise. 

Another possibility is that this is a shot of Johnny and Sue in Avengers: Doomsday from an earlier Incursion. This Incursion, for example, may lay waste to another universe—Earth-828, perhaps—to raise the stakes before the final act.

It's also worth pointing out that, in the Secret Wars comic, Mister Fantastic was the only surviving member of the team before Doctor Doom resurrected them in his image. Sue became his wife, Johnny was Battleworld's sun, and The Thing became the wall surrounding Victor's kingdom.

Ultimately, this piece of imagery feels pretty final. Whether it's the end of the Fantastic Four's world, the death of the Multiverse, the end for Sue and Johnny, or simply Marvel's latest attempt to send us all down the wrong path, it's easy to see why it's got fans talking. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/22/2026, 3:38 PM
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/22/2026, 3:38 PM
I kinda just don't care about this movie at all
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/22/2026, 3:42 PM
@Nonameforme - You and me, both.
Gambito
Gambito - 7/22/2026, 3:42 PM
The villain wins, again
So that the heroes have to undo his action in the next movie, again.
Pretty much checked out of this movie but looking forward to RDJ’s performance and I hope the action scenes deliver I want to see plenty of X-men action
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/22/2026, 3:49 PM
I want to care, but the characters are all such letdowns outside of Thor and Cap. I just don't feel anything for Shang chi, for the Nu-Fantastic 4, for Mackie Cap etc. I like the Thunderbolts cast but I find their presence to be kinda a joke. Hope they can win me but it feels like the glory days are over. I mean if Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey it will be hard to get excited for that reboot as well.
FIREFIREGUNN
FIREFIREGUNN - 7/22/2026, 3:50 PM
He's definitely holding Franklin Richards not sue.
SCOTTHZ972
SCOTTHZ972 - 7/22/2026, 3:51 PM
I don't understand why an entire article is written about that scene when everyone probably already knew what that was. It would be like writing an article about the clothes the heros wear and title it "SPOILERS, Captain America wears Under Armor for new Avengers movie" or "SPOILER, Magneto and Professor X are old as shit in Avengers" or "SPOILER, Thor has major muscles in Avengers because he has to fight Doom!".

Don't get me wrong, Josh writes pretty damn good articles; but this 50 articles from a 3 minute trailer shit probably needs to stop.

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