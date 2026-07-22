Kevin Feige Talks "Dunesday," Avengers: Doomsday Comic Inspiration, And Why Robert Downey Jr. Is Doctor Doom

Kevin Feige Talks &quot;Dunesday,&quot; Avengers: Doomsday Comic Inspiration, And Why Robert Downey Jr. Is Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has broken his silence on "Dunesday," the comics that have inspired Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and what led to Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Neither Avengers: Doomsday nor Dune: Part Three has backed down, so December 18 is officially "Dunesday." While you might think that two huge movies opening on the same day would do more harm than good, the fact that they're playing over the holidays somewhat changes things.

There's room for both to succeed, and Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery are clearly confident in what they're bringing to the table. The latter has secured IMAX screens for the Dune threequel, but Disney has countered that by launching "Infinity Vision" screens. 

In an interview with Chinese press, Kevin Feige broke his silence on the two blockbusters going head-to-head in theaters. "Well, one of the jobs of filmmakers is to make sure a lot, a lot of people go to the theaters," he explained. "So on the one hand, it's exciting to hope that theaters all over the world will be packed that weekend."

"On the other hand, we couldn't finish making Avengers: Doomsday in May, so it had to be moved to December," Feige said of scrapped plans to release the movie on May 1, earlier this year. 

The studio boss went on to say that the movie is special to him because he can now bring the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Doctor Doom together on screen—which wasn't possible before the Disney/Fox merger—for "a cosmic collision with some of your favourite characters in each universe."

"In Avengers: Endgame, everyone was united against Thanos. In Avengers: Doomsday, the situation is even more precarious: three different universes, three different Earths, literally colliding with each other," he added. "The question then arises: will these heroes kill each other to protect their own worlds, or might they find a way to work together to save all three worlds? And how will Doctor Doom intervene?"

"Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were largely inspired by the storylines of Marvel Comics' 'Time Runs Out' and 'Secret Wars,' so—it's customary—the comics provide significant guidance for the films we're making."

In those stories, Incursions started laying waste to the Multiverse, leading to the formation of a new Illuminati, which fashioned devices to destroy other worlds before Earth-616 was obliterated. Penned by Jonathan Hickman, his New Avengers run raised some interesting questions, including whether killing one planet to save another (the alternative was both being wiped out of existence) was morally right. 

It sounds like Doom will be front and centre in that, and for Feige, Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect actor to bring Victor to life in the MCU. 

"We didn't want to just bring Tony Stark back. The ending of Avengers: Endgame was one of our proudest moments, seeing audiences worldwide react to Tony's sacrifice, so we didn't want him to just return 'magically,'" he explained. "But in Marvel, there are many opportunities to see actors return in new ways."

"When we were casting for Doctor Doom, we said: we need to find the greatest actor in the world. Doctor Doom is one of the most interesting characters. He's intelligent, has an extremely high IQ; he can be a villain, but he also sees himself as a hero. We went to see Oppenheimer—for which he won an Oscar—and we finally realized."

"Just like when we were casting Captain America, we didn't want to exclude Chris Evans just because he'd played other Marvel characters, and in this situation, we thought: how great, bold, and risky it would be to bring back our most famous hero to play our most famous villain. Thank goodness, he agreed," Feige concluded. 

Marvel Studios is taking some big swings with the two movies set to conclude the Multiverse Saga. While there's seemingly no connection between Downey's Doom and the time he spent as Iron Man, it still seems likely that we'll see Tony Stark before the credits roll on Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Hits 503 Million Views For Second Biggest Launch In History; Russos Respond
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Hits 503 Million Views For Second Biggest Launch In History; Russos Respond
Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel As Possible Avengers: Doomsday Trailer #2 Description Leaks
Recommended For You:

Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel As Possible Avengers: Doomsday Trailer #2 Description Leaks

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/22/2026, 10:16 AM
I'll be seeing both but I'm sorry RDJ being cast as DD was a let down.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/22/2026, 10:43 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - There are tons of actors who are more talented, among them Mads Mikkelsen who plaed XXXXXXX in Dr. Strange.
He could have easily been Victor von Doom.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2026, 10:18 AM
BND >>> Doomsday

Notice how these Russo Avengers films lack great production values in terms of including people in their action sequences?

Almost everything were shot in a soundstage. No collateral damage, no saving people. Just mashing toys together.

They want a fight scene, put it in an empty airport, in space, in an empty satellite, in a desolate multiverse.

BND alone trumps them on that. Pathetic directors.

I wish Whedon made all Avengers movies. Been wishing this since IW (and I liked IW but it couldve been more epic)
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/22/2026, 10:30 AM
@vectorsigma - The Russos are overrated hacks who fail without the MCU
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/22/2026, 11:07 AM
@FireGunn - But they have been massively successful within the MCU. Made some of the most beloved and profitable movies in the saga. You could arguably say that they've done as much for Marvel as Marvel has for them.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 10:21 AM
"Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were largely inspired by the storylines of Marvel Comics' 'Time Runs Out' and 'Secret Wars,' so—it's customary—the comics provide significant guidance for the films we're making."

Well it looks like baldy's assistant must frequent here because I've been screaming this for 10 years.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/22/2026, 10:22 AM
He acts like they've been doing this forever when they clearly haven't
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/22/2026, 10:25 AM
The perfect Doom was right there and you wasted him on a character who's name I can't even be bothered to look up on how to spell.
User Comment Image
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/22/2026, 10:33 AM
@HashTagSwagg - hey Darling
yes. as always I am in complete agreeance with you. Mads would have done amazingly well. Hugo Weaving was also on my short list, as well as Cillian Murphey.
RDJ will do well though I think.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/22/2026, 10:34 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Also random thought. Michael Shannon would have been GOAT as Doom...
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/22/2026, 10:35 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Absolutely!!! I’ve ALWAYS wanted Mads as Doom. He’s absolutely perfect. You want to recast a character as another, then he would have been the spot in choice. They could have even retconned his Dr. Strange character to secretly be Victor (for the magic Side of Dooms powers) and had him lie to Strange.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/22/2026, 10:41 AM
@HashTagSwagg - They could have cast him and not acknowledged that he had been in the MCU before. No one even remembers that movie besides the Dormaamu scene MAYBE.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/22/2026, 10:33 AM
It's called "Dunesday" because I'm going to watch Dune and call it a day.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 10:43 AM
December is gonna be nuts since not only do we have Dune 3 & Doomsday but the Harry Potter show comes out on Christmas and then for Bollywood fans , there’s King aswell so gonna be a fun time…

Hell of a birthday month for me!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Also say what you want about the RDJ Doom casting , it’s certainly bold & risky so I’m glad Marvel is taking a big swing this i hope it pays off.

Feige’s comments definitely make it seem like casting RDJ , the Oscar winner who has immense range and played the character of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer as this ego driven villain was the reason to get him back as Doom rather then just have him back for the sake of it since Downey in the MCU sells which i hope is true as well as that there is no connection otherwise between Tony & Victor so fingers crossed!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/22/2026, 10:47 AM
"will these heroes kill each other to protect their own worlds, or might they find a way to work together to save all three worlds?"

I'm going out on a limb here and say it's gonna be the latter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 10:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - most likely lol but still would be fun to see haha.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/22/2026, 11:03 AM
What bullshit! RDJ is a great actor, but he’s not the greatest actor in the world. And Darth Vader showed us decades ago that you don’t need the greatest actor in the world to play a character who’s behind a mask 99.99% of the time. This was just a casting gimmick/stunt that I think backfired with a lot of fans.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder