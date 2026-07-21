Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Spawns Wild Steve Rogers And Crafty Character Editing Theories

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Spawns Wild Steve Rogers And Crafty Character Editing Theories

The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer has led to some very interesting fan theories, including one that suggests there's more to the Steve Rogers we see in the sneak peek than meets the eye.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was released yesterday (you can check out our breakdown here), and fans eager to figure out what's to come are, unsurprisingly, searching through every frame for clues. 

Similar to the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser, many people are convinced that key characters have been edited out of scenes in the trailer. Looking at the screenshot below, it seems likely that someone is standing between the Fantastic Four. 

And, before dismissing this theory out of hand, lest we forget that the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser—released back in January—removed Sue Storm and the New Avengers from The Thing's meeting with Black Panther and M'Baku!

Who is the missing character? We believe it's Doctor Doom, who recent rumours have said is also from Earth-828. Based on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene, he'll likely travel to the New Avengers Tower with Marvel's First Family. 

CNKlqKP.md.jpg

Our favourite theory, however, relates to the returning Steve Rogers. Chris Evans' (sinister?) smile when he's proven worthy of wielding Mjolnir has left some fans convinced that this isn't Earth-616's former Captain America.

Instead, the belief is that this Steve is working with Doctor Doom and posing as the real deal. There have been rumours to that effect, but if he's not our Steve, who is he? HYDRA Cap is the most popular suggestion, with the idea being that this lookalike infiltrates Earth's Mightiest Heroes to help Doom take control of the Multiverse as its God Emperor.

One prominent scooper has already said that's not the case, and we're inclined to believe that this is just a slightly older version of the Steve we saw packing away his Captain America uniform in one of Avengers: Doomsday's teasers.

Still, HYDRA Cap wielded Mjolnir, and the real Steve being elsewhere would be one heck of a way to set up next December's Avengers: Secret Wars.

CNKlBl1.md.jpg

Avengers: Doomsday will almost certainly spawn more wild fan theories like these in the coming months, and with reshoots reportedly adding more characters and new scenes to the movie, those plot leaks could eventually prove wildly inaccurate.

See if you can spot any new clues by rewatching Avengers: Doomsday's new trailer below. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 4:41 PM
I keep seeing hre hydra cap chatter over this scene and it reminds me of mephisto all over again

But a part of me is delighted at the idea of the OG avengers being the enemy
Tony's likeness for Doom
Hydra cap
Hulk gone AWOL (world breaker after events of brand new day?)

That jusr leaves Hawkeye and Thor who i doubt go bad. But fun idea anyway
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2026, 4:44 PM
Theroies are always 9999.99 percent wrong of time
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/21/2026, 4:45 PM
I'm kinda hoping there are no villains posing as heroes. There's already enough shock value with Doom having RDJs face
deamon
deamon - 7/21/2026, 4:48 PM
Cap Hydra wouldn't be worthy for Mjolnir.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/21/2026, 4:51 PM
I think Hydra Cap is a Secret Wars thing. We know Thor doesnt recruit Steve so its either Doom or the FF, both of which are probably from the same Earth that Steve created when he went to be with Peggy. If they dont go the he created the branch route, they will just say him traveling there caused the branch.

Of course this opens up big plot holes as anytime Wanda and Strange traveled to universes, it would have caused an incursion when they day walked. Im assuming America Chavez travel doesnt cause this.

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