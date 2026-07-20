Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Epic First Look

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Epic First Look

Following the release of the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we're breaking down all the biggest moments, Easter Eggs, and potential plot spoilers featured in the epic sneak peek.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has finally released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it's packed with the type of reveals, Easter eggs, and game-changing moments fans have been waiting for since those teasers dropped in December.

From Doctor Doom's chilling warning about the Multiverse's collapse to the long-awaited returns of Loki and Steve Rogers, the footage offers our clearest look yet at the MCU's next event, answering some big questions and raising more than a few new ones. 

We've combed through every frame to highlight the trailer's biggest talking points, including shocking Incursion reveals, an explosive Avengers vs. X-Men showdown, the first proper showcase of Doom's incredible power, and a surprise that could change the fate of the Multiverse forever.

Read on for our breakdown of the seven biggest moments in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer...
 

7. Multiversal Incursions 

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"Something's coming," Doctor Doom says as the trailer begins. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision." 

The villain is almost certainly referring to the Incursions that are laying waste to the Multiverse. We even see Professor X watching on as another reality is seemingly destroyed before his eyes. In the comics, the Illuminati used a device to destroy the planets that were hours away from colliding with Earth-616, so we may be seeing the same thing take place here.

Morally, that has some huge implications. To save billions, the heroes kill billions (the alternative is that the inhabitants of both planets die). Could this be why so few of the X-Men remain?
 

6. Meeting At The New Avengers Tower

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Thor arrives at the New Avengers Tower alongside the Fantastic Four, seemingly disembarking from their ship, where they're met by the New Avengers, Captain America, and Ant-Man (we have to believe there's more to Sam Wilson's team than just himself, The Falcon, and Scott Lang).

Ant-Man's presence is particularly interesting. When we last saw him, he'd defeated Kang the Conqueror, but seemingly opened the door to a much greater threat targeting the Multiverse. While that was supposed to be the Council of Kangs, it seems likely now that the idea is to pivot to Doom, who, with no He Who Remains in control, is freed to try to take over all reality.

The screen in the background also confirms that we're getting a three-way Incursion, which confirms that three realities, not two, will collide in the MCU. As for Avengers Tower, we're liking the redesign...

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5. Tensions Rise In Talokan

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As Thor's voiceover emphasises just how dangerous the threat Doctor Doom poses to the Multiverse is, we see that the waters around Talokan (the MCU's version of Atlantis) have been pushed back. Is this the Invisible Women's doing, or some strange side-effect caused by the Incursions?

Regardless, it looks like tensions are still high between the Wakandas and Namor's kingdom, as Shuri prepares for a fight. Look closely, and we see that Black Panther, M'Baku, Bucky, U.S. Agent, Ghost, The Falcon, Sue Storm, and The Thing find themselves surrounded by the anti-hero's warriors.

The trailer also seems to imply that the Invisible Woman and Sub-Mariner will come to blows, though that could be a clever bit of editing. Either way, the final Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer (released in January) clearly hid several characters.
 

4. Avengers vs. X-Men

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Beyond that unbelievably badass shot of Cyclops, a big part of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer revolves around the Avengers battling the X-Men in the X-Mansion. 

Shang-Chi fights Gambit, who later jumps down and sends a shockwave that seems to halt the warring heroes in their tracks. Yelena Belova, meanwhile, takes on Mystique, who transforms into the Black Widow in what feels like an obvious homage to X-Men's Wolverine vs. Wolverine battle in 2000.

Professor X and Magneto appear dismayed by what's going on, while we see a familiar shot of Scott Summers unleashing an optic blast while surrounded by Sentinels. Pay close attention, and you'll also notice Mister Fantastic holding Captain America back in the X-Mansion, with a new-look H.E.R.B.I.E. nearby.
 

3. Loki Returns

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When we last saw Loki, he was sitting on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the Multiverse but forever cut off from his friends and family. With He Who Remains gone, we knew his plan was flawed, and there's likely little he can do to stop the Incursions.

So, is he freed in Avengers: Doomsday? The trailer shows Loki, in his TVA garb, in a house that looks an awful lot like Steve Rogers' new home. The man who looks at his ID card is wearing a wedding ring, so we'd put money on it being the former Captain America.

It seems the idea is that, sometime during the events of Loki Seasons 1 and 2, the God of Mischief found Steve and, presumably, stopped him from being pruned by the TVA. However, that could be what sets off a chain of events that spells the end of everything. 
 

2. Doctor Doom!

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For anyone still concerned that Doctor Doom will be a Tony Stark Variant, this trailer seemingly closes the door on that notion for good. Crucially, the villain is immensely powerful, and the moment he stops Stormbreaker in its tracks establishes that. 

You'll all remember that Thor successfully buried his axe in Thanos' chest before later taking his head, but Doom isn't sweating that if this clash is any indication.

He holds the axe back with his fingers, barely fazed as an incensed God of Thunder tries to take him down. The comic book version of Victor wields magic and science, but could this version have gained access to an even greater power for this battle?
 

1. A Miracle

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Thor says they'll need a miracle to survive this battle, and that appears on the Fantastic Four's ship in the form of Steve Rogers. As noted, he may well be what leads to the Multiverse's collapse, but at this point at least, it seems he's there to help turn the tide.

Steve still being worthy says a lot, and with no shield in hand, it seems Mjolnir will be his weapon of choice in Avengers: Doomsday. How did he end up on the ship? Well, rumours that he's been hiding out on Earth-828 are starting to make more sense. 

While Marvel Studios is going to great lengths to keep the movie's biggest secrets under wraps, could this shot of Sue and Johnny be the fateful moment that the final Incursion takes place?

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What was your favourite moment in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 12:22 PM
This looks about as "epic" as Supershit and Superbrat.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/20/2026, 12:37 PM
@FireGunn - Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday

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StupidFatHobbit
StupidFatHobbit - 7/20/2026, 12:38 PM
@FireGunn - I've been on this site for a very long time. I rarely comment, I just observe.

And in that time, there has always been people like you that show up. And eventually they dissappear, and nobody remembers them. I'm sure you'll go the same pathetic way.

Nobody likes you here. And you actively make this site worse. Now go away. You won't be missed.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 12:47 PM
@StupidFatHobbit - I'm glad I'm able to make morons and shills such as yourself cry
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2026, 12:24 PM
If they ain't gonna give Cap his suit, I hope they at least give him Asgardian armor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/20/2026, 12:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Steve Rogers, Captain America doesn't want the Suit. After Captain America Civil War, he walked away from America. Family and Friends are his New Priority.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/20/2026, 12:48 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Steve Rogers will NEVER Trust America's Government after what they did to him.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:27 PM
A lot of butt hurt people didn't enjoy the trailer.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 12:29 PM
@IAmAHoot - So because we didn't enjoy slop means we're "butt hurt"?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:30 PM
@FireGunn - Case in point...
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 12:32 PM
@IAmAHoot - That's not an answer to my question
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:34 PM
@FireGunn - I care, why?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 12:30 PM
did they ever explain how thor got his eye back or did the creators just stop giving a sh1t about consistency?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:30 PM
@harryba11zack - Did you watch Infinity War...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 12:35 PM
@IAmAHoot - u mean the yellow robotic eyes? yes.
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Did you watch love and thunder...

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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:36 PM
@harryba11zack - It's not like Rocket could have made it blue...
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 12:38 PM
@harryba11zack -

They gave him a mechanical eye. From Rocket I think.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 12:38 PM
@IAmAHoot - .....or the creative team just got lazy
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 12:39 PM
@DocSpock - that was yellow
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 12:43 PM
@harryba11zack - Or it's fairly self-explanatory that false eyes come in other colors.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/20/2026, 12:44 PM
@harryba11zack - they didnt care as it's the least of Feige's problems 😅
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 12:57 PM
@harryba11zack -

Lenscrafters made him a blue lens.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/20/2026, 1:05 PM
@harryba11zack - wow you actually didnt see infinity war ? I thought everyone here has
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/20/2026, 12:33 PM
This is the epitome of memberberry marketing - I remain underwhelmed. This does NOT feel like a worthy follow up to Endgame and DEFINETLY NOT the biggest box office hit of all time.

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vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/20/2026, 12:35 PM
That shot in the avengers tower looks pathetic.

F4 + Thunderbolts + Wakandans shot separately and pasted together 😂😂😂

Give me back the shawarma scenes!!!!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/20/2026, 12:38 PM
i for 1 am pumped with this trailer. shows just enough to encourage me without giving away basically anything.... i hate spoilers; so yea, I'm back on the wagon! Also, im truly hoping they let Thor shine in this movie. he's been done dirty for most of his MCU journey and powerhouse like him needs to show up to face Doom.

Is the reason Doom can stop Thor so easily because he's God Emperor Doom or am i missing something?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/20/2026, 12:41 PM
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DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 12:42 PM

I choose to be optimistic, and I trust the Russos.

I think Doomsday will be epic and return the MCU to greatness. I don't know if anything can ever beat Infinity War though.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/20/2026, 1:06 PM
@DocSpock - I don't think anything can top Infinity War.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2026, 1:09 PM
@TheShellyMan -

Yep. It would take a lot. Infinity War and The Dark Knight will be hard for anyone to ever beat.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/20/2026, 12:47 PM
There was nothing epic about this (old Cinemacon) trailer.

Stop lying.
PNW23
PNW23 - 7/20/2026, 12:47 PM
I will be shocked if that Yelena-Mystique fight isn’t Mystique transforming into Natasha, but something they want to hide until the movie is out
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/20/2026, 1:15 PM
@PNW23 -

i like this idea but how would Mystique know who Natasha is or Yelena's relation?
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/20/2026, 12:53 PM
Regardless of how you feel about the trailer or movie, there's 0 doubt this is going to make insane bank. I just grabbed my tickets for Thursday night, and all 6 showings were already just about sold out. Now, beyond the first or second weekend, I think this will need really strong word of mouth (especially to get the GA back on board) to keep going and hit Infinity War/End Game box office numbers.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/20/2026, 12:55 PM
It looked like trash 🗑️

It smelled like trash

It even felt like trash.

Dune 3 is going to run over this piece of shit of a movie easily.

Nolanite out
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 7/20/2026, 12:58 PM
@Nolanite - ok
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 7/20/2026, 12:57 PM
I sometimes like these “eight things from the trailer” articles. However, this is where being dialed-in since Day 1 of principal started, goes wrong.

I read just a few lines from each paragraph above, and this trailer is nearly bar-for-bar, what the “scoopers” have told us. That part, I NEED to stop following. It doesn’t ruin the movie, but when there are lines that us on this site can repeat in our heads when we saw this trailer for the first time, (ex: Steve’s “hey buddy,” and a few others, I know I’ve got to hang back some for Secret Wars.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/20/2026, 1:10 PM
Just take my moneys
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/20/2026, 1:15 PM
I'll say this: RDJ does a pretty good impression of Bill Skarsgard in Nosferatu.

Seriously though, it's a cool trailer, but in truth, we learned nothing from it. It showed us nothing we haven't already seen a thousand articles about. It's exactly the trailer that's been described and leaked over and over.

Again, I liked it, and I'll see the movie, but this trailer has zero punch to it because there is no new information and it doesn't propose any new or intriguing questions whatsoever. My fear is that they simply dumped it on the internet because WTF else were they going to do with it at this point.

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