Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Epic First Look

Marvel Studios has finally released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it's packed with the type of reveals, Easter eggs, and game-changing moments fans have been waiting for since those teasers dropped in December. From Doctor Doom's chilling warning about the Multiverse's collapse to the long-awaited returns of Loki and Steve Rogers, the footage offers our clearest look yet at the MCU's next event, answering some big questions and raising more than a few new ones. We've combed through every frame to highlight the trailer's biggest talking points, including shocking Incursion reveals, an explosive Avengers vs. X-Men showdown, the first proper showcase of Doom's incredible power, and a surprise that could change the fate of the Multiverse forever. Read on for our breakdown of the seven biggest moments in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer...

7. Multiversal Incursions "Something's coming," Doctor Doom says as the trailer begins. "Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision." The villain is almost certainly referring to the Incursions that are laying waste to the Multiverse. We even see Professor X watching on as another reality is seemingly destroyed before his eyes. In the comics, the Illuminati used a device to destroy the planets that were hours away from colliding with Earth-616, so we may be seeing the same thing take place here. Morally, that has some huge implications. To save billions, the heroes kill billions (the alternative is that the inhabitants of both planets die). Could this be why so few of the X-Men remain?



6. Meeting At The New Avengers Tower Thor arrives at the New Avengers Tower alongside the Fantastic Four, seemingly disembarking from their ship, where they're met by the New Avengers, Captain America, and Ant-Man (we have to believe there's more to Sam Wilson's team than just himself, The Falcon, and Scott Lang). Ant-Man's presence is particularly interesting. When we last saw him, he'd defeated Kang the Conqueror, but seemingly opened the door to a much greater threat targeting the Multiverse. While that was supposed to be the Council of Kangs, it seems likely now that the idea is to pivot to Doom, who, with no He Who Remains in control, is freed to try to take over all reality. The screen in the background also confirms that we're getting a three-way Incursion, which confirms that three realities, not two, will collide in the MCU. As for Avengers Tower, we're liking the redesign...



5. Tensions Rise In Talokan As Thor's voiceover emphasises just how dangerous the threat Doctor Doom poses to the Multiverse is, we see that the waters around Talokan (the MCU's version of Atlantis) have been pushed back. Is this the Invisible Women's doing, or some strange side-effect caused by the Incursions? Regardless, it looks like tensions are still high between the Wakandas and Namor's kingdom, as Shuri prepares for a fight. Look closely, and we see that Black Panther, M'Baku, Bucky, U.S. Agent, Ghost, The Falcon, Sue Storm, and The Thing find themselves surrounded by the anti-hero's warriors. The trailer also seems to imply that the Invisible Woman and Sub-Mariner will come to blows, though that could be a clever bit of editing. Either way, the final Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer (released in January) clearly hid several characters.



4. Avengers vs. X-Men Beyond that unbelievably badass shot of Cyclops, a big part of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer revolves around the Avengers battling the X-Men in the X-Mansion. Shang-Chi fights Gambit, who later jumps down and sends a shockwave that seems to halt the warring heroes in their tracks. Yelena Belova, meanwhile, takes on Mystique, who transforms into the Black Widow in what feels like an obvious homage to X-Men's Wolverine vs. Wolverine battle in 2000. Professor X and Magneto appear dismayed by what's going on, while we see a familiar shot of Scott Summers unleashing an optic blast while surrounded by Sentinels. Pay close attention, and you'll also notice Mister Fantastic holding Captain America back in the X-Mansion, with a new-look H.E.R.B.I.E. nearby.



3. Loki Returns When we last saw Loki, he was sitting on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time, powering the Multiverse but forever cut off from his friends and family. With He Who Remains gone, we knew his plan was flawed, and there's likely little he can do to stop the Incursions. So, is he freed in Avengers: Doomsday? The trailer shows Loki, in his TVA garb, in a house that looks an awful lot like Steve Rogers' new home. The man who looks at his ID card is wearing a wedding ring, so we'd put money on it being the former Captain America. It seems the idea is that, sometime during the events of Loki Seasons 1 and 2, the God of Mischief found Steve and, presumably, stopped him from being pruned by the TVA. However, that could be what sets off a chain of events that spells the end of everything.



2. Doctor Doom! For anyone still concerned that Doctor Doom will be a Tony Stark Variant, this trailer seemingly closes the door on that notion for good. Crucially, the villain is immensely powerful, and the moment he stops Stormbreaker in its tracks establishes that. You'll all remember that Thor successfully buried his axe in Thanos' chest before later taking his head, but Doom isn't sweating that if this clash is any indication. He holds the axe back with his fingers, barely fazed as an incensed God of Thunder tries to take him down. The comic book version of Victor wields magic and science, but could this version have gained access to an even greater power for this battle?

