Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Pits The Multiverse's Heroes Against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom!

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Pits The Multiverse's Heroes Against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom!

Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it sees the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assemble to battle the biggest threat to the Multiverse: Doctor Doom!

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By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

We knew something was coming when tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale, and Marvel Studios has delivered by releasing the epic first full trailer for the movie.

This appears to be the same sneak peek that premiered at CinemaCon back in April, but those descriptions really didn't do it justice. Highlighting almost all of the movie's confirmed cast members—there are no Spider-Man or Wolverine-shaped surprises to be found, unfortunately—Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom narrates the preview before the spotlight shifts to Thor.

There are many highlights, including a clash between Shang-Chi and Gambit, Yelena Belova facing off with Mystique, and the long-awaited reunion for Thor and Steve Rogers. 

Loki briefly appears in his TVA garb (an intriguing moment, based on where we last saw him), but the best is saved for last when the God of Thunder confronts Victor Von Doom and finds himself nowhere near a match for the Multiverse Saga's new big bad.

We'll have a full trailer breakdown for you a little later today, as there's an awful lot to unpack. The lines have become blurred between legitimate plot leaks and details gleaned from trailers like this, but there are several moments here that confirm a lot of what we've heard about how Avengers: Doomsday will play out.

What does this mean for Sunday's Hall H presentation? Well, Marvel Studios will likely have footage exclusively for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con. We'd also bet on some big casting announcements and updates on the MCU's future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out the epic first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in the players below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/20/2026, 9:10 AM
EPIC!
Spike101
Spike101 - 7/20/2026, 9:55 AM
@JoshWilding - it’s a quiet day in F1 today so I’m waiting for the 10 things posts, push on a bit if you could please 🙏 and did you see the Franco overtake into turn 5 yesterday?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/20/2026, 10:02 AM
Looks convoluted. But I enjoyed seeing them (not all of them) again. Hopefully Cap will get a haircut after that convo LOL
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/20/2026, 10:04 AM
@Spike101 - I'm working on it now! And yes, a very good drive from Franco. Hadjar deserves a little more credit, too. As for poor George...believe me when I say my wife and I leapt into the air with joy when his race ended!
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/20/2026, 9:11 AM
I still feel nothing.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:34 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - I thought it was a good trailer but it had wayyy too many characters most don’t care about at all and not enough that we do. I’d honestly be 10 times more excited to see Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Steve suited up with the Shield, Spider-Man (any of them but lately Tom’s and Toby’s) and a new Black Panther, than many that were there. Shang Chi Vs Gambit is cool but Wolverine Vs Hulk would be better. Again, the roster is incomplete for every team but the FF.
PS118
PS118 - 7/20/2026, 9:35 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS -

Same 😐
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/20/2026, 9:43 AM
@Bucky74 - This is the same damn trailer that’s been talked about since idk last year? There’s nothing in there that surprised me. The roster for this is so bad. The only characters that I care about is Steve and Loki and they’ll probably ruin Lokis development just so they can speed run the Doom threat. It’s just nostalgia baiting with RDJ, CE, and the X-men.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/20/2026, 9:44 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS -
1. Lamor
2. The annoying younger sister is still Black Panther
3. Captain Falcon
4. Shang-Chi and the Arm Bands of Power
5. Thunderflops
6. Fantastic Barely Broke Even
7. No Neck Unintelligible Gambit

It’s like a clip show of their worst hits, they might as well have included the Eter-dulls to complete the set.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:45 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - And Thor. Helmsworth’s “Infinity War” Thor was always the best take. But you’re right, other than a few characters, this is a “D” list roster mostly with a few big names.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:46 AM
@soberchimera - Agree on most of those but Tatum’s Gambit cracked me up in DP Vs Wolverine
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 9:46 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - Because it looks terrible
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/20/2026, 9:48 AM
@Bucky74 - Exactly, they made a cool character a walking punch line.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/20/2026, 9:53 AM
@Bucky74 - I don’t really care about Thor much anymore because of how they butchered him in Love and Thunder. And the eventual Thor/Loki reunion is going to be trash because it’ll be for 2 seconds right before Loki bites it where as it could be a fully Odin Force Thor teaming up with God of Stories Loki literally holding off Doom before he rewrites everything and them going out together as brothers for the fate of the multiverse
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:53 AM
@soberchimera - I get that take, but I think they left room to explore more with him
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/20/2026, 9:53 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - if it didnt have that Marvel Studios channel, i thought it was fan made.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:56 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - I hated Love and Thunder, but they definitely course corrected Thor here. You’re probably right about how long their reunion will last but I’d rather they don’t kill off Thor. They’ve taken enough big characters off the board
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 9:59 AM
@soberchimera - He acted comedic in a comedy film. You think he's going to act like that here?
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 7/20/2026, 10:02 AM
@Bucky74 - And that’s the other thing, everyone, besides Doom, is going to “die”. Just to come back in SW and they’ve already done that in IW and Endgame.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 10:10 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - If they want to be a little different, they can have them all come back sooner (rather than at the very end) and show a little bit of Doom’s world with the heroes without their memories (while adding in some of the missing heroes we actually want to see (Siri and Red Guardian are only popular with Kevin Feige).
Rpendo
Rpendo - 7/20/2026, 10:11 AM
@DOOMSPEAKS - maybe superhero movies aren’t for you, then…?

All good…lots of other genres out there.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/20/2026, 9:11 AM
WE ARE [frick]ING BACK
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/20/2026, 9:40 AM
@MouthyMerc - thats Exactly what i was thinking. They pulled me back in!
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/20/2026, 10:10 AM
@MouthyMerc - And just like that…they’ve got us all back.

This is Marvel’s year, baybee
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/20/2026, 9:12 AM
Not a bad trailer by any means. My excitement is held back by the lack of build up to these events. Hopefully they can stick the landing.

More interested in Spider-man at this point
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 9:37 AM
@Wahhvacado - They are missing too many heavy hitters and popular heroes, and Steve should be suited up as Cap here. I did love Thor Vs Doom, Cyclops finally wearing a comic accurate suit, and RDJ’s Doom accent though
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/20/2026, 10:11 AM
@Wahhvacado - No build up needed, they are retconning everything. Marvel's returning back to basics and making all non-avenger films optional.

Russo's coming back is already confirmation that this film is a sequel to Endgame and you can skip all phase 4 & 5 if you don't care about non-avenger films. They are going to retell everything in the first 5 or 10 minutes, similar to how the original Avengers 1 & 2 did. It was the Russo's fault with Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame that forced audiences to watch all the films to get the full picture but Marvel Studios seems to be undoing that because majority of audiences skip non-Avenger films anyway and only catch up on them when they are released for home video.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/20/2026, 9:12 AM
OMG ITS HERE!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/20/2026, 9:14 AM
Wow, I thought they would hold off on the trailer til Saturday, but this is fine!
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/20/2026, 9:14 AM
Anyone else feel like Marvel is in a "damned if they do, damned if they don't" position with RDJ's Doom?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/20/2026, 9:16 AM
@WeaponXCII -

Not wrong. Pessimistic, but not wrong.
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 9:18 AM
@WeaponXCII - Looks like I'm getting what I want so I'm happy. With that accent I'm betting he isn't an Iron Man variant and its going to be RDJ disapearing into the role.

I also expect an Iron Man variant to show up played by RDJ, so thats a win win to me.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/20/2026, 9:26 AM
@WeaponXCII -

User Comment Image
Astroman
Astroman - 7/20/2026, 9:14 AM
Nice. Now clean Cap up and put him in the suit!
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 9:15 AM
This was exactly what I wanted. Doom's voice and mask make RDJ unrecognizable in the role. The orange sky for the Doom and Thor standoff hints they are going full Time Runs Out incursions storyline. Namor with the tidal wave and Sue holding it back. The Avengers facing the X-Men for the fate of both universes.

Some effects issues here or there, but this is just what I was looking for.
PS118
PS118 - 7/20/2026, 9:36 AM
@Magus -

If he’s unrecognizable as doom then what’s the point of hiring him and not just someone else? Once the mask comes off it’s all going to be about him being a stark variant. 🙄
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/20/2026, 10:01 AM
@Magus - Im not sure what the point in casting RDJ was. It has to factor in. Probably some late reveal in the movie. Who knows.
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 10:11 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - Because we all know its him for marketing purposes to draw back audiences and RDJ can deliver an epic performance. Its a showcase of his ability as an actor do disappear into multiple roles and show range.

Hes also there and can play an Iron Man variant cameo if needed and keep that return hidden with the misdirect.
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 7/20/2026, 9:16 AM
I like how they arent talking about the actual threat of the Incursions. That's kind of cool to see. You just know Magneto is going to have a grand send off with Sir Ian MCKellan with leveling of New Jersey.

I will say, though: The excitement isnt what it used to be. Granted, Iron Man was almost 20 years ago, lol. So weve all gotten older.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/20/2026, 10:02 AM
@artofwilldeonne - "The excitement isn't what it used to be."

The magic is gone. Reality does that, the bastard!
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