Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Pits The Multiverse's Heroes Against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom!

We knew something was coming when tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale, and Marvel Studios has delivered by releasing the epic first full trailer for the movie.

This appears to be the same sneak peek that premiered at CinemaCon back in April, but those descriptions really didn't do it justice. Highlighting almost all of the movie's confirmed cast members—there are no Spider-Man or Wolverine-shaped surprises to be found, unfortunately—Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom narrates the preview before the spotlight shifts to Thor.

There are many highlights, including a clash between Shang-Chi and Gambit, Yelena Belova facing off with Mystique, and the long-awaited reunion for Thor and Steve Rogers.

Loki briefly appears in his TVA garb (an intriguing moment, based on where we last saw him), but the best is saved for last when the God of Thunder confronts Victor Von Doom and finds himself nowhere near a match for the Multiverse Saga's new big bad.

We'll have a full trailer breakdown for you a little later today, as there's an awful lot to unpack. The lines have become blurred between legitimate plot leaks and details gleaned from trailers like this, but there are several moments here that confirm a lot of what we've heard about how Avengers: Doomsday will play out.

What does this mean for Sunday's Hall H presentation? Well, Marvel Studios will likely have footage exclusively for fans attending San Diego Comic-Con. We'd also bet on some big casting announcements and updates on the MCU's future beyond Avengers: Secret Wars.

Check out the epic first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in the players below.

Doomsday arrives December 18th.



Experience Avengers: Doomsday on bigger, brighter, & more immersive screens. Tickets are now on sale exclusively for Infinity Vision certified theaters: https://t.co/2HHPv9pj8t pic.twitter.com/zpsrdHbpHE — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.