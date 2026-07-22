Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel As Possible Avengers: Doomsday Trailer #2 Description Leaks

On Saturday night, Marvel Studios returns to Comic-Con for an hour-long panel. However, after the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released on Monday, Kevin Feige likely has some big surprises planned for fans in Hall H.

In an interview with Collider for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Feige was asked if he could tease anything about what Marvel Studios is bringing to San Diego. Unfortunately, he remained tight-lipped.

"Listen, you probably know as good a tease as I do in terms of the fact that when we go to Hall H, it's for a reason, and it's to have some surprises and show a few things," Feige said. "It's our home away from home, Hall H, so I'm very excited to be heading back."

Asked whether Black Panther 3 will begin filming next year and the chances of fans getting some X-Men casting news, his response to both questions was, "Maybe. Maybe."

Aside from those projects, could Marvel Studios bring another Avengers: Doomsday trailer to Hall H? There are rumblings about a sizzle reel being shown to fans in the building. It's an exciting prospect, but an online release would be a surprise so soon after Monday's sneak peek.

Still, there's a credible-sounding description below that claims to reveal the contents of a trailer that may leak online imminently. Similar to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers and that leaked Avengers: Doomsday clip of the heroes gathering to battle Doctor Doom and his Sentinels, it seems this is currently being passed around on various Discord servers.

The video begins with Doom sitting on his throne, looking straight ahead, probably in Latveria. The castle is shown from the inside, highlighting several environments and details. Doom walks through the corridors until he reaches a huge painting of a woman and a child (just like the poster) while a voice in the background says, "My family was killed because of you" Cut to the Fantastic Four's ship arriving on Earth. Thor flies to the ship, then cut to the same scene of Steve picking up Mjolnir. Then, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and Steve arrive at Avengers Tower, shown from a new angle. Steve greets Sam and Bucky. Reed says they have less than 24 hours to stop the incursions. Steve talks to Yelena. Two ships depart with two different groups. Some heroes are inside one of them, and Doom can be seen behind them. Scenes in Talokan. Yelena fights another Mystique Yelena. Nightcrawler vs Reed. Shang-Chi vs Gambit. Cyclops shoots at Sam. Beast and Reed talking. Magneto appears in his suit in a place I couldn't identify. Then, a scene at the Fantastic Four Tower. The X-Men are present, and Gambit looks at Mjolnir on a table. Reed and Doom talking. Loki appears at Steve's house. A scene shows a bloody hand in a TVA hallway. The same Doom vs Thor scene. The video ends with the Avengers, the X-Men, and Reed facing Sentinels and Doom. It's the same scene that leaked previously, but much more complete and visually better. The Avengers Doomsday logo appears. In the last shot, Doom stares at Steve. The screen goes black, and Doom's voice can be heard saying, "You will forgive me one day."

This description appears to be the source of the AI-enhanced images circulating on social media. The latest of those shows the scene with Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, and Mjolnir, and, like yesterday's leaks, it's pretty convincing...

New leaked still from Avengers: Doomsday, shared by @Qewbite



Following their first confrontation with Doctor Doom, heroes from the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four universes gather in the Fantastic Four universe at the Baxter Building to discuss how to stop Doom.



Magneto,… pic.twitter.com/3jMItp1IPb — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) July 22, 2026

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.