Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel As Possible Avengers: Doomsday Trailer #2 Description Leaks

Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios' Hall H Panel As Possible Avengers: Doomsday Trailer #2 Description Leaks

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has addressed Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con plans, and a description of a new Avengers: Doomsday trailer potentially set for a Hall H debut has been revealed.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

On Saturday night, Marvel Studios returns to Comic-Con for an hour-long panel. However, after the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released on Monday, Kevin Feige likely has some big surprises planned for fans in Hall H.

In an interview with Collider for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Feige was asked if he could tease anything about what Marvel Studios is bringing to San Diego. Unfortunately, he remained tight-lipped. 

"Listen, you probably know as good a tease as I do in terms of the fact that when we go to Hall H, it's for a reason, and it's to have some surprises and show a few things," Feige said. "It's our home away from home, Hall H, so I'm very excited to be heading back."

Asked whether Black Panther 3 will begin filming next year and the chances of fans getting some X-Men casting news, his response to both questions was, "Maybe. Maybe."

Aside from those projects, could Marvel Studios bring another Avengers: Doomsday trailer to Hall H? There are rumblings about a sizzle reel being shown to fans in the building. It's an exciting prospect, but an online release would be a surprise so soon after Monday's sneak peek.

Still, there's a credible-sounding description below that claims to reveal the contents of a trailer that may leak online imminently. Similar to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailers and that leaked Avengers: Doomsday clip of the heroes gathering to battle Doctor Doom and his Sentinels, it seems this is currently being passed around on various Discord servers. 

The video begins with Doom sitting on his throne, looking straight ahead, probably in Latveria. The castle is shown from the inside, highlighting several environments and details. Doom walks through the corridors until he reaches a huge painting of a woman and a child (just like the poster) while a voice in the background says, "My family was killed because of you"

Cut to the Fantastic Four's ship arriving on Earth. Thor flies to the ship, then cut to the same scene of Steve picking up Mjolnir. Then, Thor, the Fantastic Four, and Steve arrive at Avengers Tower, shown from a new angle. Steve greets Sam and Bucky. Reed says they have less than 24 hours to stop the incursions. Steve talks to Yelena. Two ships depart with two different groups.

Some heroes are inside one of them, and Doom can be seen behind them. Scenes in Talokan. Yelena fights another Mystique Yelena. Nightcrawler vs Reed. Shang-Chi vs Gambit. Cyclops shoots at Sam. Beast and Reed talking. Magneto appears in his suit in a place I couldn't identify.

Then, a scene at the Fantastic Four Tower. The X-Men are present, and Gambit looks at Mjolnir on a table. Reed and Doom talking. Loki appears at Steve's house. A scene shows a bloody hand in a TVA hallway. The same Doom vs Thor scene. The video ends with the Avengers, the X-Men, and Reed facing Sentinels and Doom. It's the same scene that leaked previously, but much more complete and visually better.

The Avengers Doomsday logo appears. In the last shot, Doom stares at Steve. The screen goes black, and Doom's voice can be heard saying, "You will forgive me one day."

This description appears to be the source of the AI-enhanced images circulating on social media. The latest of those shows the scene with Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, and Mjolnir, and, like yesterday's leaks, it's pretty convincing...

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/22/2026, 8:29 AM
Gambit looks darn cool.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/22/2026, 8:42 AM
@IAmAHoot - Agreed and I hope Tatum does get his solo movie one day, I think he would pull it off
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/22/2026, 9:34 AM
@Urubrodi - when they first announced the Gambit movie I would have disagreed with you, but he has learned his craft and gotten pretty good at it and he was the highlight of Deadpool 3
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/22/2026, 8:30 AM
Sounds great. Wouldn't be surprised if we get a second trailer this weekend.
The one we just got was literally the same exact one from CinemaCon in April after all.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 8:44 AM
@EscapeMySight - yeah I admit he does
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/22/2026, 8:33 AM
OFF TOPIC

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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/22/2026, 8:37 AM
Spider-Man will outdo this. Timestamp it.

Spidey will have longer legs and better word of mouth - Doomsday will have a flashy opening weekend and will make about 20% of it's money back and it will be downhill from there and they will tapdance around it being an overstuffed CGI smeared overreach that won't make it's money back.

DOOMSDAY has to have the biggest box office EVER or it will be considered a disappointment.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2026, 8:39 AM

User Comment Image

based on this ai image, eye can tell that the damaged cracks on mjolnir don't line up correctly to the damaged cracks on mjolnir from love and thunder. when u do the mass u'd notice that they r off by a few millimeters

thats how eye no this movie will fail

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Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 8:43 AM
@harryba11zack - lol you beat someone else to making this exact comment and being serious about it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/22/2026, 8:49 AM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/22/2026, 8:44 AM
I’m assuming one of these gets attached to the end credits of Spider-Man BND.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/22/2026, 8:44 AM
Magnetos hair is majestic
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2026, 8:48 AM
@Vigor - I just hope if they have planned roles for both of those guys in Secret Wars they are either filmed already or can easily be replaced without butchering the story because they look every bit of their ages.
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/22/2026, 8:46 AM
I know this is a huge nitpick but:

"Cut to the Fantastic Four's ship arriving on Earth."

I mean, they are from Earth. They are arriving to the main timeline.

/comicbookguy rant
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/22/2026, 9:35 AM
@SATW42 - I mean technically that description is not incorrect either way. If the wormhole shoots them out in space (as the Thunderbolts post credits scene implies), they’d be ‘arriving on earth’ one way or the other
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/22/2026, 8:49 AM
I really hope Doomsday isnt as basic and straightforward as it sounds from the leaks and looks from the trailer.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/22/2026, 8:55 AM
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/22/2026, 9:07 AM
I know this may be an unpopular opinion, but as someone who loved the MCU from Iron Man and Hulk all the way through to today, I don't think Avengers: Doomsday is going to live up to the impossible expectations that the trailer is creating. The reason isn't that I don't want it to succeed. I want Marvel to feel special again. I want that same excitement we had when seeing the Avengers assemble for the first time, or when Infinity War and Endgame felt like the culmination of a decade-long journey. The problem is that those moments worked because we spent years building relationships with those characters. We cared about Tony, Steve, Thor, Natasha, and the entire original team because we watched their struggles, sacrifices, and growth.

Doomsday is trying to create that same level of hype by bringing back huge names and introducing major changes all at once, but nostalgia alone can't recreate what made the original MCU great. A shocking cameo, a familiar face, or a massive team-up can get people excited for a trailer, but it doesn't automatically create emotional investment. I hope I'm wrong. I want to walk out of the theater amazed. But Marvel's biggest victories were never just about spectacle, they were about characters we loved and stories we had time to experience. The MCU didn't become legendary because it was big; it became legendary because it made us care. Doomsday has a very high mountain to climb if it's trying to recreate what Endgame achieved. I'm way more excited for Spiderman than this film. Way more. I'm glad we're getting to finally see all of these characters, I'm just not excited about how they are doing it. Feels cheap.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/22/2026, 9:21 AM
Another slop bowl of a trailer by the sound of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/22/2026, 9:21 AM
That trailer sounds pretty good if true…

I feel like if they didn’t have more then Doomsday to show/reveal at SDCC then we wouldn’t have gotten the trailer on Monday so I wouldn’t be surprised if we perhaps do get some post SW news on BP 3 or even X-Men tbh.

Anyway , can’t wait to see more of RDJ’s Doom sooner then later since I have liked the voice and bits we got in the trailer tbh!!.

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