Avengers: Doomsday 4K Trailer Screenshots Revealed As A Couple Of Major Spoilers Are Confirmed

Avengers: Doomsday 4K Trailer Screenshots Revealed As A Couple Of Major Spoilers Are Confirmed

Avengers: Doomsday 4K Trailer Screenshots Revealed As A Couple Of Major Spoilers Are Confirmed Avengers: Doomsday 4K Trailer Screenshots Revealed As A Couple Of Major Spoilers Are Confirmed

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios released the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer earlier today, and we now have some gorgeous 4K screenshots from the epic sneak peek (you can see the first poster here). 

Highlighting all the biggest moments from the preview—which most had expected would be released on Sunday night during Marvel Studios' Comic-Con panel in Hall H—these reveal a closer look at characters like Doctor Doom, Cyclops, Steve Rogers, and Mystique.

Both these screenshots and the trailer confirm several rumours and perhaps even the full plot leak that circulated earlier this year

For those of you who don't want to get into Avengers: Doomsday spoilers, you can first check out the full gallery of 4K trailer screenshots in the X posts below.

Now, to get into those spoilers, as we touched on in our trailer breakdown, it's now confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will feature a three-way Incursion between Earth-616, Earth-828, and Earth-10005. That explains why the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are brought together. However, it differs from the comics, where only two realities would collide as the Multiverse began to collapse.

Then, there's the Loki of it all. Clad in his Time Variant Authority get-up, this scene confirms the legitimacy of plot leaks where the God of Mischief rescues Steve Rogers from being pruned and finds a new timeline for him to call home.

That's supposedly Earth-828, and Steve being on the wrong world—similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home's villains—will be what leads to the Multiverse's death. After all, the whole point of the TVA was to keep the Sacred Timeline in check, but Loki has freed the Multiverse and opened the door to this type of chaos.

As for when this takes place, it seems Loki's reunion with the former Captain America happened during the first or second seasons of Loki on Disney+. How Marvel Studios will explain that (and how/why he's sat at the heart of the Multiverse) promises to be very interesting.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

In a press released shared by Disney today, the official cast list includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. The movie arrives in theaters on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Did The First Teaser For Marvel's Massive Event Movie Deliver?
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Did The First Teaser For Marvel's Massive Event Movie Deliver?
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Epic First Look
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Breakdown: Everything We Learned From The Epic First Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/20/2026, 1:24 PM
Not sure what they did to the visuals, but it looks ugly.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 1:31 PM
@Scarilian - endgame was pretty ugly 2 look at ass whale, that final battle just looked like mud,
like cgi dipped in sh1t
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/20/2026, 1:45 PM
@harryba11zack - I remember someone saying before the release of Endgame that the final battle looked like Ready Player One’s finale but just with the MCU heroes. Actually pretty spot on but well more dim in lighting.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/20/2026, 1:51 PM
@Scarilian - Idk why everything looks dark.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/20/2026, 1:55 PM
@Scarilian - it’s all the CG backgrounds and they fired their best VFX artists (probably to use AI). Some exciting moments there (even if the teams are heavily truncated) but it looks good enough IMO. In other news:

https://nypost.com/2026/07/20/business/judge-pauses-paramounts-110b-acquisition-of-warner-bros-discovery-after-california-lawsuit/
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/20/2026, 1:37 PM
PEAK CYCLOPS!!!!!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2026, 1:48 PM
These movies have zero visual direction or color coherence, just CGI slop, might as well start using AI if this is the best they can do
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/20/2026, 1:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - They fired a lot of visual artists for the MCU. I assumed they are using AI. Maybe not totally but partially.
TheHumanRocket
TheHumanRocket - 7/20/2026, 1:51 PM
I still want to see this, but the trailer made me a lot less excited for it. The lines spoken were so incredibly generic. The footage was boring. It all felt very small scale. The colors are absolute garbage. Why is everything so dull? This might be the ugliest looking Avengers movie to date. The only thing that really looks cool for me is the X-Men.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/20/2026, 1:52 PM
I'm putting $5 on the idea that Ant-Man dies in this movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2026, 1:53 PM
Glad they removed the green crayon that Nammarrrroagh shoved up his nose. They were also wise enough to cover up his love handles this time.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/20/2026, 1:54 PM
My only question is why is the Fantastic 4 wearing jackets? Johnny is a literal human star. Why does he need layers lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 1:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - merchandising!
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 7/20/2026, 1:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - if you’re going to get that deep, why does Johnny even wear clothes? Let’s take it further. Why do the outlines on the “Doomsday” title look a different shade of green. That’s just the OUTLINES!
grif
grif - 7/20/2026, 1:54 PM
so boring and uninteresting
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 1:55 PM
Why must Patrick Stewart die for the fourth time lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 2:04 PM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 2:06 PM
@bobevanz - I finally figure it out and the gif doesnt work haha
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/20/2026, 2:07 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image

Use tenor
If you want to post gifs found on other sites, save the gif and then upload them on to giphy then just copy paste that link address.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/20/2026, 1:56 PM
Obviously these are just stills, but it looks like another green-screen, monochrome, CGI festival. Looks ... dead.

Good lighting and good use of colors matter!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/20/2026, 2:00 PM
@GeneralZod - Yeah, I've watched it 10 times trying to convince myself its good. I dont care about any of these character besides maybe Thor.

I like Bucky too but he looks like hes just in it to nod the entire movie. I like M'Baku and Ben Grimm too. Ant Man 100% in this film to die lol.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/20/2026, 2:38 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - And I just watched the trailer. Completely uninspired. It's like we're back at the end battle of Endgame, and they just keep it going. All looks the same to me.
theprophet
theprophet - 7/20/2026, 1:57 PM
I didn't think tickets would be on sale already most of the theaters around me are already sold out for Thursday previews
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/20/2026, 1:58 PM
"Loki's reunion with the former Captain America happened during the first or second seasons of Loki on Disney+"

Yeah, no shit. That's kinda obvious. Do hope we also get Loki on his throne though. Could even see that be Doom's end goal after taking care of Steve.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/20/2026, 2:07 PM
Omg cant wait
User Comment Image
Timerider
Timerider - 7/20/2026, 2:42 PM
So Tobey’s Spider-Man is from Earth 96283, that gets destroyed right at the beginning of the movie, that must be the fourth Earth and then there’s only 3 left to go, after the intro. Xavier is witnessing the fourth Earth being destroyed, which means they are next. The new Avengers travel to Xavier’s earth and are attacked by mutants.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder