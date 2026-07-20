Avengers: Doomsday 4K Trailer Screenshots Revealed As A Couple Of Major Spoilers Are Confirmed

Marvel Studios released the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer earlier today, and we now have some gorgeous 4K screenshots from the epic sneak peek (you can see the first poster here).

Highlighting all the biggest moments from the preview—which most had expected would be released on Sunday night during Marvel Studios' Comic-Con panel in Hall H—these reveal a closer look at characters like Doctor Doom, Cyclops, Steve Rogers, and Mystique.

Both these screenshots and the trailer confirm several rumours and perhaps even the full plot leak that circulated earlier this year.

For those of you who don't want to get into Avengers: Doomsday spoilers, you can first check out the full gallery of 4K trailer screenshots in the X posts below.

Now, to get into those spoilers, as we touched on in our trailer breakdown, it's now confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will feature a three-way Incursion between Earth-616, Earth-828, and Earth-10005. That explains why the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four are brought together. However, it differs from the comics, where only two realities would collide as the Multiverse began to collapse.

Then, there's the Loki of it all. Clad in his Time Variant Authority get-up, this scene confirms the legitimacy of plot leaks where the God of Mischief rescues Steve Rogers from being pruned and finds a new timeline for him to call home.

That's supposedly Earth-828, and Steve being on the wrong world—similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home's villains—will be what leads to the Multiverse's death. After all, the whole point of the TVA was to keep the Sacred Timeline in check, but Loki has freed the Multiverse and opened the door to this type of chaos.

As for when this takes place, it seems Loki's reunion with the former Captain America happened during the first or second seasons of Loki on Disney+. How Marvel Studios will explain that (and how/why he's sat at the heart of the Multiverse) promises to be very interesting.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

In a press released shared by Disney today, the official cast list includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz. The movie arrives in theaters on December 18.