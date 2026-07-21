Avengers: Doomsday: 7 Versions Of Doctor Doom That Can Effortlessly Defeat Stormbreaker Thor

Perhaps the best moment of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer was Doctor Doom aura farming on a Stormbreaker-wielding Thor. That quick scene alone showed that Doom is a threat that's far greater than the Mad Titan Thanos. All it took was a few fingers to stop a god-tier weapon that gravely injured Thanos in Infinity War and decapitated him in Endgame.
However, in a typical one-on-one match-up in the comics, if Thor and Doom were to be dropped into an arena with their base powers and equipment, the Odinson's raw physical strength, divine durability, combined with Stormbreaker’s devastating energy projection, give him a massive advantage.
Yet, the Doom in the new trailer appears to be something else. The first and obvious potential alternate version of Doom would be the God Emperor Doom from Secret Wars 2015, which appears to be the version of Secret Wars that directly inspiring this two-part Avengers saga.
However, there are quite a few other "variants" of Doom that could also get the job done against the Avengers' strongest hero. As you read through the list, you'll also realize that Doom has a penchant for stealing the powers of other heroes and villains.
- God Emperor Doom (Secret Wars ( 2015))
- Power Source: The stolen omnipotent power of the entire race of Beyonders and Molecule Man.
- Why He Wins: Ever since Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars was first announced, the comic panel of God Emperor Doom ripping out Thanos' spine has spread around the internet like wildfire. As absolute ruler of Battleworld, Doom ripped out Thanos's spine with his bare hands and crushed Phoenix-Force Cyclops effortlessly. A single thought from God Emperor Doom would instantly erase Thor or shatter Stormbreaker into cosmic dust.
- Sorcerer Supreme Doom (What If...? Vol. 2 #52 / Earth-938 (1989))
- Power Source: Mastering the Mystic Arts under the Ancient One; was chosen as the successor instead of Stephen Strange.
- Why He Wins: This version of Doom set out to save his mother's soul from Mephisto and zeroed in on becoming the Ancient One's pupil as a means to do so. In order to make it so that Strange never accepts the Ancient One's offer, he repairs Strange's hands so that he can continue being a surgeon. Combining his genius-level technological armor with the unmatched, mystic power of the Sorcerer Supreme and Eye of Agamotto, this Doom can effortlessly counter physical brawlers. As such, he can banish Thor to the Dark Dimension or trap him in an infinitely repeating loop of time.
- Cosmic Power Doom (Fantastic Four #57-60 / Earth-616 (1966))
- Power Source: Stole all of the Power Cosmic from Galactus, essentially a mix of Doom and the Silver Surfer
- Why He Wins: When Doom siphoned Galactus's powers, he gained complete control over matter and energy on a cosmic scale. With unlimited energy manipulation, he could easily absorb or redirect Stormbreaker’s lightning back at Thor with interest.
- Doom Above All (Thor Vol. 5 #6 / Earth-14412 (2018))
- Power Source: This version of Doom survives until the end of time and has the powers of the Iron Fist, Starbrand, Ghost Rider, and Sorcerer Supreme. It's a future version of Doom Supreme (next on the list) who achieves a god-like status.
- Why He Wins: In the far future, this Doom fought both Old King Thor (who possessed the full Odinforce) and Old Man Phoenix (Wolverine) to a standstill. Armed with Penance Stare, the Eye of Agamotto, the Iron Fist, and other powers, this Doom wielded a vast array of abilities explicitly forged to kill immortal beings and shatter divine relics like Stormbreaker.
- Doom Supreme (Free Comic Book Day 2021: Avengers/Hulk #1 August, 2021)
- Power Source: The leader of the Multiversal Masters of Evil, adept at killing gods across realities.
- Why He Wins: This is essentially an earlier version of Doom Above All, just at an earlier moment in time. Tasked by the Council of Red (a multiversal council of Mephistos), this version of Doom leads the Multiversal Masters of Evil in conquering various realities. Using Doom the Living Planet as his home base, Doom Supreme spent centuries traveling the multiverse, slaughtering alternate versions of Earth's greatest heroes. This version of Doom was not only the Sorcerer Supreme but also the Necromancer Supreme and possessed a face so hideous that it either enslaved everyone who looked upon it or drove them mad. His experience fighting (and killing) alternate Thors and other strong Marvel heroes gives him a massive tactical advantage.
- Beyonder-Powered Doom (Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars 1984)
- Power Source: The original big bad of the first Secret Wars, this version of Doom stole the powers of the Beyonder. Using Galactus' technology, Doom put an end to Battleworld by siphoning all of the Beyonder's energy. It's theorized that in the MCU, Doom will steal the powers of the Scarlet Witch instead of the Beyonder.
- Why He Wins: This version of Doom effortlessly defeated all of the assembled heroes during Battleworld and was only defeated because he subconsciously doubted himself, causing the Beyonder's powers to fluctuate.
- Infamous Iron Man (Earth-616)
- Power Source: Combined the advanced, nanotechnology-driven iron suit tech of a Tony Stark-esque armor set with his top-tier Latverian sorcery. Doom essentially has a change of heart during the Civil War II story arc and decides to replace Iron Man while he is critically injured.
- Why He Wins: While not as raw-powered as the above versions of Doom, Victor's time taking up the mantle of Iron Man saw him suit up in an infinitely more powerful version of his normal armor that further blurred the line between science and magic. The armor even has an on-board, digital AI replica of Tony Stark to assist Doom in battle.
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