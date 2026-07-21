Avengers: Doomsday: 7 Versions Of Doctor Doom That Can Effortlessly Defeat Stormbreaker Thor

Perhaps the best moment of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer was Doctor Doom aura farming on a Stormbreaker-wielding Thor. That quick scene alone showed that Doom is a threat that's far greater than the Mad Titan Thanos. All it took was a few fingers to stop a god-tier weapon that gravely injured Thanos in Infinity War and decapitated him in Endgame.

However, in a typical one-on-one match-up in the comics, if Thor and Doom were to be dropped into an arena with their base powers and equipment, the Odinson's raw physical strength, divine durability, combined with Stormbreaker’s devastating energy projection, give him a massive advantage.

Yet, the Doom in the new trailer appears to be something else. The first and obvious potential alternate version of Doom would be the God Emperor Doom from Secret Wars 2015, which appears to be the version of Secret Wars that directly inspiring this two-part Avengers saga.

However, there are quite a few other "variants" of Doom that could also get the job done against the Avengers' strongest hero. As you read through the list, you'll also realize that Doom has a penchant for stealing the powers of other heroes and villains.