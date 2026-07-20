Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Did The First Teaser For Marvel's Massive Event Movie Deliver?

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Did The First Teaser For Marvel's Massive Event Movie Deliver?

Marvel Studios released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday earlier today, and the footage has been met with a somewhat lukewarm reception on social media...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 20, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale earlier today, and Marvel Studios surprised fans by releasing the first full trailer for the movie to coincide with the announcement.

This teaser is pretty much identical to the one that screened during CinemaCon earlier this year, and features shots of heroes from Earth 616, the Fantastic Four's universe and Fox's X-Men franchise coming together to face the mounting threat of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Standout moments include Doom easily stopping a blow from Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Stormbreaker, and the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who proves his identity by calling Mjölnir to his hand.

As first looks go, it's a suitably exciting preview, teasing just enough to get fans hyped without giving too much away. So, why the somewhat tepid response?

Though the trailer does seem to have delivered for many fans, others were less impressed ("it's just Toys Mashed Together: The Movie"), and it's clear that a lot of people have simply lost faith in Marvel Studios.

Honestly, it's hard to blame them for being skeptical. Even Marvel's staunchest defenders would have to admit that the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag, and a new MCU movie is no longer considered the cinematic event it once was.

As previously noted, the fact that this was the same as the CinemaCon teaser probably didn't help, since fans already knew what to expect from the detailed breakdowns that circulated online.

Even so, directors Joe and Anthony Russo's previous Marvel films are widely viewed as the best the MCU has had to offer. With this in mind, there is every chance that Doomsday will steer the franchise back on course.

This trailer may not have been the "epic" first look many hoped it would, but that doesn't mean the movie itself is doomed.

Have another look at the trailer below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/20/2026, 2:02 PM
People are finally waking up to this slop.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/20/2026, 2:04 PM
Loved it and cant wait to see it!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/20/2026, 2:05 PM
For the first trailer, it was good. The movie is like 5 months away. We'll being getting something probably by late October? I'm sure it'll be better. It's got my money already.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/20/2026, 2:06 PM
I have major concerns about this film.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/20/2026, 2:08 PM
It did EXACTLY what it was supposed to do. gives me enough to get me excited without giving away the whole damn movie; thats what i want in a first trailer. Im pumped and already got my ticket for opening day.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/20/2026, 2:09 PM
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/20/2026, 2:11 PM
For a teaser, it did the job just fine. We finally got a true crossover with the biggest teams from Marvel Comics. Not to mention Doom in live-action looks BADASS.
Joker666
Joker666 - 7/20/2026, 2:12 PM
I thought the trailer was great! It gave almost nothing away. Yet gives us an idea what we are in for. I’m looking forward to this film! I still think there will be some kind of doom/ stark connection. But we will see!
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/20/2026, 2:15 PM
"I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together, and they died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less."

The one thing I like about this quote is how the writers are acknowledging that this new Avengers lineup is weak af compared to the OG crew.
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 2:33 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Do DC people not like underdog stories? Just power creep everyone is a god or billionaire? That shit is boring as hell.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 7/20/2026, 2:18 PM
They got me back on board. It didnt too much. Didnt do too little. Didnt give too much away. Just enough to get me ready to do some rewatches and get back in MCU shape before Doomsday. User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/20/2026, 2:19 PM
I mean it's a trailer - but a teaser...what were people expecting?
grif
grif - 7/20/2026, 2:20 PM
i bet thors eating hotdogs and wearing a ball cap during that speech.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/20/2026, 2:20 PM
It was underwhelming. There’s no one that feels powerful enough to do anything other than Thor. Having Steve back feels pointless unless he’s also a bad guy and we just don’t know it yet. No women in the x-men, the fake avengers, the meh fantastic four. Just feels so off.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/20/2026, 2:23 PM
@Thebronxknight - Did you not see Mystique?
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 2:31 PM
@Thebronxknight - Bro you don’t overpower Doom, you outsmart him. This isn’t an arm wrestle. Having an underpowered team also brings drama and stakes with an underdog angle. Buff gods slapping meat for two hours is more DC’s thing too.

The X-Men need more women for sure, but I bet they have surprises in store.
Magus
Magus - 7/20/2026, 2:23 PM
I loved it. It confirmed the direction I was hoping for without giving too much away.

The only legit complaint I can think of is some FX shots but that’s a given nowadays.

Namor meeting the Fantastic Four and Avengers has me most excited.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/20/2026, 2:25 PM
I think the trailer could have been a wee bit more impactful but it’s the first one. This movie is going to be insane and everyone is going to die
catmandom
catmandom - 7/20/2026, 2:26 PM
The neighbors know I'm awake now. Pump up the volume and it's bliss. tytytyty.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 7/20/2026, 2:29 PM
Hype rises😎♥️⚡💥💥💥💥
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 7/20/2026, 2:29 PM
Thought it was underwhelming. There's going to be an Avengers movie where all the current C-listers do battle with Doctor Doom. Already seen, already know.

What's going to make this different than all of their recent failures? I'm speaking toward MCU and The Russo Bros. They've both been stinking it up since Endgame. Nothing about the trailer is selling me a movie I'm interested in seeing. It's selling me an event with people I don't give a shit about.

If I had a sense of the emotional story, or something interesting they might be doing. Something to latch on to? I might have actually been a little interested in the trailer. But instead it just looks like another mess of a slop-fest.

And it's not difficult to sell a good story. I'm excited by Brand New Day, specifically because I'm seeing interesting and fun creative choices at play in the these trailers. Whether it's the celebratory use of so many iconic Spider-Man panels, Peter holding the key to the city alone in his dingy apartment, the practical suit, the real hand-to-hand combat, even the mutation story-line is something that presents an interesting an new challenge for the character.

There's NOTHING like that in the Doomsday trailer. It's just a bunch of lame characters and then Thor going "Yup, this guy's the baddest bad guy yet. Just like the last guy. And the one before him. And the one before that." They're doing the EXACT same thing with Doom that they did with Kang.

User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/20/2026, 2:30 PM
I think it would have, if it came out closer to when it was initially shown at CinemaCon. We then should have got trailer 2 at ComicCon this weekend.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/20/2026, 2:42 PM
Cap looking like he needs a sandwich. lol

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