Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Did The First Teaser For Marvel's Massive Event Movie Deliver?

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale earlier today, and Marvel Studios surprised fans by releasing the first full trailer for the movie to coincide with the announcement.

This teaser is pretty much identical to the one that screened during CinemaCon earlier this year, and features shots of heroes from Earth 616, the Fantastic Four's universe and Fox's X-Men franchise coming together to face the mounting threat of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Standout moments include Doom easily stopping a blow from Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Stormbreaker, and the return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who proves his identity by calling Mjölnir to his hand.

As first looks go, it's a suitably exciting preview, teasing just enough to get fans hyped without giving too much away. So, why the somewhat tepid response?

Though the trailer does seem to have delivered for many fans, others were less impressed ("it's just Toys Mashed Together: The Movie"), and it's clear that a lot of people have simply lost faith in Marvel Studios.

Honestly, it's hard to blame them for being skeptical. Even Marvel's staunchest defenders would have to admit that the Multiverse Saga has been a mixed bag, and a new MCU movie is no longer considered the cinematic event it once was.

As previously noted, the fact that this was the same as the CinemaCon teaser probably didn't help, since fans already knew what to expect from the detailed breakdowns that circulated online.

Even so, directors Joe and Anthony Russo's previous Marvel films are widely viewed as the best the MCU has had to offer. With this in mind, there is every chance that Doomsday will steer the franchise back on course.

This trailer may not have been the "epic" first look many hoped it would, but that doesn't mean the movie itself is doomed.

Have another look at the trailer below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.