Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Features A Returning Character With A Major Redesign A Lot Of Fans Missed

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Features A Returning Character With A Major Redesign A Lot Of Fans Missed

The first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was released yesterday, and a lot of fans seemed to miss a brief shot of a returning The Fantastic Four: First Steps character in the background...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday, giving us a first official look at multiple heroes from three universes coming together to face the potentially cataclysmic threat of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

The footage did a great job of spotlighting almost every character that will feature in the movie (there will also be a few surprises), but many fans seemed to miss a brief shot of a supporting player from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) walks towards the camera with her weapon drawn ahead of her face-off with Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), the team's robot assistant, H.E.R.B.I.E., can be seen looking around nervously in the background.

It's not the clearest shot, but we can make out that the little fella has undergone a significant redesign and now looks a lot more like his comic book counterpart.

When Natasha Lyonne joined the cast of First Steps, there was speculation that she might be providing the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E., but the robot was actually brought to life by sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood, who will likely reprise the role for Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/21/2026, 8:16 AM
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/21/2026, 8:21 AM
@SuperCat - I'm more interested in this that the actual film.

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AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/21/2026, 8:55 AM
@SuperCat - right?? [frick]in hell. Beyond that being an amazinnnnnnnnnng shot. DC is in trrrooouubbbllleeeeee
SuperSwift
SuperSwift - 7/21/2026, 8:28 AM
This 'Fist Steps' (Fist???) redesign 'a lot of fans' missed was literally posted in this site's trailer breakdown yesterday. 💀💀💀
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/21/2026, 8:50 AM
@SuperSwift - Yes, "SuperSwift," that's known as a typo.... you'll find a LOT of them on this site. And I wasn't aware that this was covered in the breakdown, as I didn't read it. But thanks for creating your account just to bring this to my attention. I must say, you strike me as an insufferable, insecure, obsessive, friendless manchild... no offence.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/21/2026, 8:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - @NateBest this is why we need to include the ability to comment in the potential monthly ad free service. Will absolutely cut down on the crap like that.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/21/2026, 8:59 AM
@MarkCassidy - some people have nothing better to do than call others out for simple, insignificant mistakes to make their basement-dwelling failure somehow feel like a victory.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 7/21/2026, 9:07 AM
Why did they redesign H.E.R.B.I.E.? He was perfect in First Steps.
bamboo
bamboo - 7/21/2026, 9:09 AM
I don't think anyone missed that HERBIE was in the trailer, but thanks to this clip we can see Sam Cap is next to him back there against the wall. That could be super fun if they buddy up considering how Sam was so fond of Redwing =D Let the witty banter ensue!

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