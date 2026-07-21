Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Features A Returning Character With A Major Redesign A Lot Of Fans Missed

Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday, giving us a first official look at multiple heroes from three universes coming together to face the potentially cataclysmic threat of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

The footage did a great job of spotlighting almost every character that will feature in the movie (there will also be a few surprises), but many fans seemed to miss a brief shot of a supporting player from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

When Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) walks towards the camera with her weapon drawn ahead of her face-off with Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), the team's robot assistant, H.E.R.B.I.E., can be seen looking around nervously in the background.

It's not the clearest shot, but we can make out that the little fella has undergone a significant redesign and now looks a lot more like his comic book counterpart.

When Natasha Lyonne joined the cast of First Steps, there was speculation that she might be providing the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E., but the robot was actually brought to life by sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood, who will likely reprise the role for Doomsday.

someone tell me why this clip of yelena is so hot… pic.twitter.com/R4bYBLVCxO — nicole ❏ (@pullmanpilled) July 20, 2026

New look at H.E.R.B.I.E. in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



From: 2025 to 2026 pic.twitter.com/nRCYezT5wn — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 20, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.