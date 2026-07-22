X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 6: Danger Debuts And [Spoiler] Returns As Series Embraces The 2000s

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 6: Danger Debuts And [Spoiler] Returns As Series Embraces The 2000s

A new episode of X-Men '97 just premiered on Disney+, and as well as adapting a modern classic, "Danger.exe" also features the return of a character who will make quite the mark from here.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 6, titled "Danger.exe," takes inspiration from another early 2000s comic by pitting the titular team against Danger, the living embodiment of the Danger Room.

In a condensed version of the Astonishing X-Men arc written by Joss Whedon and illustrated by the late John Cassaday, Polaris takes the place of Kitty Pryde in a 30-minute adventure that also borrows heavily from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's New X-Men (keep your eyes peeled for Quentin Quire's "Magneto Was Right" t-shirt). 

With Polaris breaking away from X-Factor, her role in stopping Danger cements her as the newest addition to the X-Men. And, while the episode handles the villain as a one-and-done threat, this leads to some big changes to the series moving forward, including the formation of X-Corp in Genosha.

While there's still a team of X-Men back at the Mansion, Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Rogue, and Beast gather to ready themselves for the threat of Apocalypse (incidentally, "Danger.exe" once again teases Onslaught's eventual debut, albeit briefly). 

Talking of Apocalypse, X-Men '97 finally makes good on that big Gambit tease in the Season 1 finale when the fallen mutant is resurrected by Season 2's big bad. As his playing cards transform into tarot cards, it's apparent that he's become Death, and what that means for his former allies will be explored in the coming weeks. 

X-Men '97 has very quickly moved on from the '90s-era of storytelling that defined X-Men: The Animated Series and its own first season, and now appears firmly rooted in the 2000s. That's evident in the costumes worn by X-Corp; already, those colourful, comic-accurate suits have been replaced with uniforms that, while featuring a little more personality than those used in the comics, still feel somewhat lacking. 

It feels like a big shift may be coming as we head into Season 3, but for now, the X-Men (or X-Corp) will have their hands full with Apocalypse's newest Horseman.

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is now streaming weekly on Disney+. You can check out Gambit's transformation into Death below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/22/2026, 7:15 AM
Wasn't gambit like halfway naked when he died. Did Apocalypse raid the X-men's wardrobe at some point?
Are we at that drop off point where that "What if?" showrunner guy took over so it's expected to go to shit from here on out.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/22/2026, 7:22 AM
OFF TOPIC

9 DAYS!

User Comment Image
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/22/2026, 7:53 AM
@OneMoreTime - He was on a low carb diet 3 months before they started filming.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/22/2026, 7:56 AM
@VICTHEMAN -

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AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/22/2026, 7:51 AM
Thats ok. Hey they couldnt stay in 97 forever. Had the show ran longer back in the day there would have been a natural progression. This is a good thing.
VICTHEMAN
VICTHEMAN - 7/22/2026, 7:52 AM
Who is he talking to when he says "Increase the power." Because it looks like he's the one that's increasing the power.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/22/2026, 8:03 AM
This is a really overrated show, mainly popular due to nostalgia. It’s really not that good. A Magneto who had a huge hand in defeated Apocalypse in the OG show, is barely an inconvenience to him now. Plus last weeks episode was really bad. I wanted to like it and hoped it would be good, since I was 50/50 on the first season.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/22/2026, 8:05 AM
I can’t lie, this episode sucked. Cramming two stories into one episode but giving neither the chance to breathe is never a good idea.

It’s also noticeable compared to Season 1 that characters just aren’t reacting to significant events that should impact them.

•Like… Wing doesn’t die, he hurts his head. Are they scared of killing E-list characters after Genosha?
•Danger doesn’t start as being sentient and kept contained by Xavier, taking away her entire reason for revenge.
•Storm is now sidelined to be a headmistress (especially noticeable when they have JEAN make a tornado in a fight).
•Cyclops is all “Don’t worry, we’ve got this!” Shoots one blast, then goes “it’s no use!”. The most egregious example of this season feeling like it was made in the 90s *in the worst way*.
•There are 0 reactions from any X-Men about their ordeal with time travel.
•There are 0 reactions from anyone other than Xavier about Magneto’s death.
•Another Emma scene is given to Xavier, with the fake-out of Sentinels breaking through the school’s ceiling.
•Xavier’s “I’ve worked out how to honour Magneto” is “I’m going to privatise the X-Men into X-Corp.”
•Every scene from the middle onwards moves at break neck speed, but there’s 0 need for it cause it’s not like they’re fitting a lot in.
•Whereas they had atmosphere and slow detailed scenes with Bastion to make him seem threatening, Apocalypse just points a laser and resurrects Gambit, all “Mwuhahaha my plan is in motion!” Like where tf is the villain aura gone?

Season 1 was a masterpiece. Season 2 is just… there.

There’s 3 episodes left. By this point in Season 1, the stakes were high, it was intense, nearly every character had a moment that made them change and we actually saw that change, Bastion’s plan was in full swing.

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