X-Men '97: Jonathan Majors Was Originally Set To Voice Season 2's Rama-Tut/Kang The Conqueror

X-Men '97: Jonathan Majors Was Originally Set To Voice Season 2's Rama-Tut/Kang The Conqueror

Star Trek: The Next Generation actor John de Lancie voices Kang in X-Men '97 Season 2, but resurfaced comments from former showrunner Beau DeMayo confirmed that it was meant to be Jonathan Majors.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 17, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Toonado.com

Jonathan Majors first played Kang in Season 1 of Loki, where we learned that He Who Remains had won the Multiversal War and had since spent countless millennia ruling over the Sacred Timeline.

Later, we'd meet Kang the Conqueror, who, despite being relegated to an Ant-Man villain, was expected to return from the multiversal power core as The Beyonder. Marvel Studios also introduced Victor Timely and the Council of Kangs, the latter of which was led by Immortus, Scarlet Centurion, and Rama-Tut. 

With the focus shifting to Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, we may never know what was planned for Kang. However, as we first noted on Toonado.com, a resurfaced X post from former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo has confirmed that Majors was set to lend his voice to Rama-Tut/Kang in Season 2 of the Marvel Animation series. 

Fans have theorised that his return was likely in the works, as the X-Men: The Animated Series revival featured several visual cues that seemed to reference the MCU's Kang. Was this animated Rama-Tut meant to be the same as the one we saw in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene? That's another mystery. 

It was in December 2023 that Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation, prompting Marvel Studios to sever ties with him moments after the verdict came in.

That came after an altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, though Majors has long maintained his innocence. He's since completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and, following the low-key release of Magazine Dreams (which once looked like it might land him an Oscar), the actor is mounting a comeback with The Daily Wire's Run Hide Fight: Infidels

Even before Majors' legal issues, the response to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania may have been the beginning of the end for Kang. Fans didn't embrace the movie or the actor's cartoonish approach to the three Variants who would have been front and centre in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

Kang was almost voiced by Jonathan Majors
by u/Nerfheard in Xmen97
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 5 Spoilers: Wolverine Returns To Weapon X And There Are Cameos Galore
Related:

X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 5 Spoilers: Wolverine Returns To Weapon X And There Are Cameos Galore
Buds, X-MEN, Beers: New Collaborative Ad Hits You Right In The Nostalgia
Recommended For You:

Buds, X-MEN, Beers: New Collaborative Ad Hits You Right In The Nostalgia

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/17/2026, 5:14 PM
Dude is a great talent, shame it didn't happen.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/17/2026, 5:19 PM
Don't worry he's moved on to bigger things... working for Ben Shapiro 😂
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/17/2026, 5:21 PM
Dude ruined his career. This guy would have been everywhere. Animation, tv shows, and movies. But the dude threw it all away on a toxic relationship and his ex. So much wasted talent.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2026, 5:25 PM
wOw, eye guess you really can go back
User Comment Image
Kiba
Kiba - 7/17/2026, 5:48 PM
I was never on board with him as Kang so this doesn't phase me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder