X-Men '97 Season 3 Leaked Clip Pits The Brotherhood Of Mutants Against Redesigned Sentinels

During the Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men '97 panel at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday afternoon, it was confirmed that Season 4 is now in active production. That was really it for major announcements, but a first look at Season 3 was shown to fans in the building.

That's already leaked online, and it features a clash between the Brotherhood of Mutants and some very unique-looking Sentinels. Toad, Blob, Avalanche, Pyro, and Spark find themselves being hunted and surrounded by the mutant-hunting robots, which have been given an unexpected makeover.

Now blue with stars on their chests, the Sentinels appear to be Government-issued models (likely a result of Mystique taking Valerie Cooper's place as the leader of X-Factor). Offering a hint at what's to come in Season 3 is graffiti that reads, "Mutant Freedom."

We also learned during the panel that Season 3 has been completed and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2027. Season 3 reportedly features another Wovlerine-led episode that will shock fans; hopefully, it's a stronger effort than Season 2's "Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs," which drew mixed reviews.

During a recent interview, X-Men '97 executive producer Larry Houston teased, "I would say, if they can at least match what I did [with the original series], five seasons, it would be great. Maybe six. But everything depends on the audience and how well-received the stories that they're doing are."

Producer Eric Lewald has previously also suggested the show could be around for the long haul, noting, "Brad’s [Winderbaum] bursting up and down and you know he wants to do 10, and we want him to do 10. We want eight years from now to be having more conversations like this about season 10. With 60 years of comics and all these characters. There’s really no limit."

X-Men '97 Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.

The second season of the original animated series features 9 episodes, and the voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is now streaming weekly on Disney+.