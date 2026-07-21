Avengers: Doomsday: A Fresh Wave Of Leaks Reveal New Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, And X-Men Details

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released yesterday, and we now have a fresh wave of leaks. It appears that someone working in one of the VFX houses working on the movie is sharing content on various Russian platforms, which would explain how we ended up with that clip of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembling to fight Doctor Doom and the Sentinels.

You can read a full breakdown in the Reddit post below, but among the highlights are details on Tobey Maguire's "upgraded" Spider-Man suit and Doctor Doom knocking out Thor with a single punch after he stops that blow from Stormbreaker with two fingers.

Doctor Doom reportedly has at least two costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, one of which resembles what the villain wore in 2005's Fantastic Four. His mask in those scenes is compared to King Baldwin from Kingdom of Heaven, with the design featured in yesterday's trailer being what he'll look like when his true nature is revealed.

Meanwhile, Redditor Pomojema_The_Dreamer (who has a stellar track record with leaks) has revealed that "the X-Men film continuity being wonky and things being 'fixed' by multiple cases of time-travel is one of the causes of Incursions in that universe."

Several leaked images from Avengers: Doomsday are also circulating. However, to avoid copyright strikes, they've been run through an AI filter that, as you might expect, has changed some things. Shang-Chi's Ten Rings, for example, look like hula hoops.

However, similar to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked images, which were AI-enhanced and later confirmed to be real, these are based on legitimately leaked shots from Avengers: Doomsday.

As you can see, the first shows Captain America, Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, and Doctor Doom aboard the Excelsior, along with two images of an Incursion taking place in the X-Men Universe. There's also an unfinished shot of Magneto powering up a device, which is likely the one we've heard will be used to destroy Spider-Man's world during the movie's explosive opening.

While we appreciate it's easy to dismiss leaks like these—especially with AI in play—we've done some digging, and this all appears to be legitimate. We're also hearing that a new Avengers: Doomsday sizzle reel could debut at Comic-Con this weekend...

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.