Avengers: Doomsday: A Fresh Wave Of Leaks Reveal New Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, And X-Men Details

Avengers: Doomsday: A Fresh Wave Of Leaks Reveal New Doctor Doom, Spider-Man, And X-Men Details

More Avengers: Doomsday leaks have hit social media, this time revealing new story details and images from the movie, one of which shows an AI-enhanced look at Doctor Doom's second costume and mask.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer was released yesterday, and we now have a fresh wave of leaks. It appears that someone working in one of the VFX houses working on the movie is sharing content on various Russian platforms, which would explain how we ended up with that clip of the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four assembling to fight Doctor Doom and the Sentinels.

You can read a full breakdown in the Reddit post below, but among the highlights are details on Tobey Maguire's "upgraded" Spider-Man suit and Doctor Doom knocking out Thor with a single punch after he stops that blow from Stormbreaker with two fingers.

Doctor Doom reportedly has at least two costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, one of which resembles what the villain wore in 2005's Fantastic Four. His mask in those scenes is compared to King Baldwin from Kingdom of Heaven, with the design featured in yesterday's trailer being what he'll look like when his true nature is revealed.

Meanwhile, Redditor Pomojema_The_Dreamer (who has a stellar track record with leaks) has revealed that "the X-Men film continuity being wonky and things being 'fixed' by multiple cases of time-travel is one of the causes of Incursions in that universe."

Several leaked images from Avengers: Doomsday are also circulating. However, to avoid copyright strikes, they've been run through an AI filter that, as you might expect, has changed some things. Shang-Chi's Ten Rings, for example, look like hula hoops.

However, similar to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked images, which were AI-enhanced and later confirmed to be real, these are based on legitimately leaked shots from Avengers: Doomsday.

As you can see, the first shows Captain America, Mister Fantastic, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, and Doctor Doom aboard the Excelsior, along with two images of an Incursion taking place in the X-Men Universe. There's also an unfinished shot of Magneto powering up a device, which is likely the one we've heard will be used to destroy Spider-Man's world during the movie's explosive opening.

While we appreciate it's easy to dismiss leaks like these—especially with AI in play—we've done some digging, and this all appears to be legitimate. We're also hearing that a new Avengers: Doomsday sizzle reel could debut at Comic-Con this weekend...

Details from Qewbite, a Russian YouTuber, describing Avengers: Doomsday plot points.
by u/Pomojema_The_Dreamer in MarvelStudiosSpoilers

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Features A Returning Character With A Major Redesign A Lot Of Fans Missed
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Features A Returning Character With A Major Redesign A Lot Of Fans Missed
There Is One Interesting Detail You May Have Missed On The New Avengers: Doomsday Poster
Recommended For You:

There Is One Interesting Detail You May Have Missed On The New Avengers: Doomsday Poster

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/21/2026, 8:35 AM
“the X-Men film continuity being wonky and things being 'fixed' by multiple cases of time-travel is one of the causes of Incursions in that universe."

LOL! Love it. Using a noted flaw from those films as a catalyst is a pretty cool idea.
SuperSwift
SuperSwift - 7/21/2026, 8:37 AM
[frick]ing A!
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/21/2026, 8:49 AM
Dammit, where the hell is Dr. Strange?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 8:51 AM
Two episodes ago in xmen 97, magneto used a similar structure to enclose a singularity bomb

Very clever if they use a similar visual in doomsday to show magneto causing mass destruction. Keeps the visuals consistent
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 8:54 AM
The diversity present in that first shot
Black guy, white woman, Asian guy, Latino man. White guy.

Love to see it. We have come a long way
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/21/2026, 9:02 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder