UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever For A Post-COVID Release

UPDATE: According to Variety, Avengers: Doomsday has generated $16.5 million in advance ticket sales after the first day of availability.

"Those pre-sales are impressive because tickets were only available for premium formats in just 1,000 domestic theaters. When “Avengers: Doomsday” opens the weekend of Dec. 18, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure will land on more than 4,000 North American screens. Showtimes for premium formats on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 are already largely sold out, according to studio insiders, and exhibitors are reportedly adding more screenings for Christmas Day and beyond."

Original article follows.

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale yesterday to coincide with the release of the first trailer, and, to the surprise of no one, pre-sales were through the roof.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Doomsday scored the third-highest 24-hour pre-sale kickoff for any post-COVID movie, despite having no access to IMAX, fewer screenings available for bookings, and still being four months away from hitting theaters.

The movies Doomsday didn't quite catch? Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the wall-crawler's previous big-screen outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Could this be an indicator of how Brand New Day and Doomsday will perform when they do arrive in theaters? Not necessarily. We fully expect both to crush it at the box office, but it will definitely be interesting to see which film comes out on top when the dust settles.

Doomsday achieving Avengers: Endgame-level success in the current box office climate seems unlikley, but it's not outside the realm of possibily. As for Spidey, Tom Holland's solo outings never fail to pack theaters, and No Way Home ended up surpassing all expectations domestically and overseas.

Exhibitors already salivating and getting ready for the #Christmas Season of a lifetime at US #BoxOffice, as ticket pre-sales for #AvengersDoomsday scored the #3 BIGGEST 24h kick off for any movie Post-Covid, only below both #SpiderManBrandNewDay & #SpiderManNoWayHome, slightly… pic.twitter.com/C9s51ZqM0z — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 21, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.