UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever For A Post-COVID Release

UPDATE: Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever For A Post-COVID Release

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale yesterday, and not too surprisingly, pre-sales were through the roof. However, a certain Webhead still reigns supreme...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

UPDATE: According to Variety, Avengers: Doomsday has generated $16.5 million in advance ticket sales after the first day of availability.

"Those pre-sales are impressive because tickets were only available for premium formats in just 1,000 domestic theaters. When “Avengers: Doomsday” opens the weekend of Dec. 18, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure will land on more than 4,000 North American screens. Showtimes for premium formats on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 are already largely sold out, according to studio insiders, and exhibitors are reportedly adding more screenings for Christmas Day and beyond."

Original article follows.

Tickets for Avengers: Doomsday went on sale yesterday to coincide with the release of the first trailer, and, to the surprise of no one, pre-sales were through the roof.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Doomsday scored the third-highest 24-hour pre-sale kickoff for any post-COVID movie, despite having no access to IMAX, fewer screenings available for bookings, and still being four months away from hitting theaters.

The movies Doomsday didn't quite catch? Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the wall-crawler's previous big-screen outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Could this be an indicator of how Brand New Day and Doomsday will perform when they do arrive in theaters? Not necessarily. We fully expect both to crush it at the box office, but it will definitely be interesting to see which film comes out on top when the dust settles.

Doomsday achieving Avengers: Endgame-level success in the current box office climate seems unlikley, but it's not outside the realm of possibily. As for Spidey, Tom Holland's solo outings never fail to pack theaters, and No Way Home ended up surpassing all expectations domestically and overseas.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 1:39 PM
Avengers: Doomsday Had Third-Biggest 24-Hour Ticket Pre-Sales Kickoff Ever for a Post-COVID Release

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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Doomsday did their ticket sales early to see if it's needed to add more screens. It will have a solid opening weekend and for it to have legs it will need to be on par or better than Infinity War which will be extremely difficult considering we have not seen a Spider-Man or Deadpool in the trailer. Those two I feel will help propel it if they appear in the next trailer.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/21/2026, 2:23 PM
@SonOfAGif - Nah it’s not about the quality or critical reception. Doomsday is the equivalent of Avatar in the context that it’s a marquee extravaganza that everyone and their family can watch over the Xmas holidays because Avatar (every other year) will fill that slot. There’s enough incentive for general audiences to watch this. Even without Spiderman & Wolverine you got the return of the Avengers, the F4 & the Xmen. That’s enough to get bums in seats alone. Plus the multiple formats Superscreen, 4DX, Dolby digital, screen X & IMAX 3D will contribute significantly in box office returns. We haven’t had an Avengers film in seven years, the world is more than ready for the next adventure. Based on the pre-advanced ticket sales, the novelty is still there and is yet to fall off.
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/21/2026, 2:44 PM
@SonOfAGif - they only put a very limited number of screens up for actual sale

NYC Lincoln Square and Century City LA (I checked both as I have immediate family right next to one of those) only had 1 screen each up for sale

If you really think that it’s only going to be shown on that one screen then I kinda don’t know what to tell you
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 3:47 PM
@SauronthePower - Did you not read the part that I said "They are determining how many screens" based on sales?
Huskers
Huskers - 7/21/2026, 4:36 PM
@UceOmega - That’s a great analogy, it’s definitely got that Avatar/Transformers/Fast & Furious thing going for it where it will make bank regardless of quality. I’m personally not hyped for it I’m sorry to say because I loved the Infinity War Saga.

I just don’t care about any of these characters/teams. I don’t feel vested in them like the OG.

And if they brought Steve back just to say it was his selfishness that caused all this. Or they brought the Fox-Men back to have them killing other universes to survive and to see them then die off…again. Well I don’t want to see any of that.

And to be honest, I’ve been down in this since they announced RDJ as Doom. By all accounts it appears he is not a Stark variant and is playing just Victor Von Doom and won’t remove his mask. Which if that’s the case, what was the point of casting RDJ. And if he’s powerful enough to create Doom World, why doesn’t he just bring his family back?!?!🤷🏻‍♂️

And it appears they’re going to kill everyone off only for them to come back in the next film. Haven’t we seen this already?

I want to be excited about this. I want to love the MCU again. But there just seems to be a lot of potential red flags and the trailer was underwhelming. Still, it will definitely make Avatar money regardless of story.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Wow, seems like Spiderman Brand New Day might outgross Avengers Doomsday this year. Thats crazy.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
I am looking forward to Doomsday. But after seeing the Odyssey and that Dune 3 trailers, this was really underwhelming imo.

I have a weird feeling that this year for the MCU, will be the 2017 DCEU all over again, where you had the great solo film (Wonder Woman) out perform the big team up (justice league) both critically and commercially.

In no world do I see Doomsday making under 1.5 billion, but if Brand New Day opens up to 230-250 mill like some of the trades are predicting, that movie could get up to 2 billion, especially if its good. I'll find it hard for Doomsday to get to those numbers, especially with Dune as its direct competition.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
Sureeee it did.

I still dont have any interest in seeing no-neck comic relief gambit.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/21/2026, 1:52 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - K.
Amaru
Amaru - 7/21/2026, 5:05 PM
@TheNewYorkerr - Kids like you are so weird.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/21/2026, 6:12 PM
@EskimoJ - That slurp was mad loud
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/21/2026, 6:13 PM
@Amaru - Stop begging. It’s disgusting.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/21/2026, 1:51 PM
Doesn't it mean it performed better than BND, given that not all tickets were on sale and it still managed to reach #3?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 7/21/2026, 2:20 PM
@SpiderParker - it will probably out perform it. BND will make money. An easy 1 to 1.5 bill. But this movie, if good, will make 2 bill.
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/21/2026, 2:46 PM
@SpiderParker - EXACTLY and Thank You

Literally came in 3rd place over the past 6 years based on ONE screen per theater being put up for sale

Article is pointless because author did not do true comparatives
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/21/2026, 6:22 PM
@SpiderParker - Yes, BND went on sale 1.5 months before and that was ALL screens. This is 5 months and only some premium formats.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/21/2026, 1:58 PM
Marvel will show how Gunn Cultist use every excuse available to explain why NOBODY is buying his DCU movie tickets or stream Gunns DC shows on HBOMAX. They say superhero fatigue, economy & politics. When the proof is in the pudding. NO DIRECTION,NO LOVE FOR CHARACTERS & BAD CHOICE OF DIRECTOR/CEO. #SnyderBrosWasRight
agnosticbatman
agnosticbatman - 7/21/2026, 6:11 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - But why are you gay?
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/21/2026, 1:59 PM
I'm just not excited for Avengers: Doomsday, and it has nothing to do with superhero fatigue. I loved Infinity War and Endgame. Those movies felt like the payoff to over a decade of storytelling. We watched Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Thor, Natasha, Hulk, and the Guardians grow over multiple films. They became characters we genuinely cared about, so when the stakes became world-ending, the emotional investment was already there. Doomsday doesn't give me that same feeling.

For me, Marvel has spent years trying to convince fans to embrace these replacement characters instead of building new ones naturally. Sam Wilson as Captain America has never clicked for me the way Steve Rogers did. Even in the comics, Steve eventually returned because he remained the definitive Captain America. Now Steve Rogers isn't even allowed to suit up? Yelena Belova is another character I simply don't find compelling, and I have no emotional investment in her leading the next generation of DEI Avengers. The current Fantastic Four also hasn't generated much excitement for me, making it difficult to get invested in yet another reboot of Marvel's First Family that clearly didn't quite work.

From talking with other fans and reading discussions online, I don't think I'm alone. One of the biggest complaints is that Infinity War and Endgame felt earned, while Doomsday feels like it's trying to recreate that magic without the same foundation. The Infinity Saga spent years carefully building toward Thanos. The Multiverse Saga has felt much more scattered, and Marvel's pivot away from Kang left many fans feeling like the overarching story lost its direction. Another common criticism is that Marvel seems to be relying on nostalgia, bringing back familiar actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, legacy X-Men, and others, to generate excitement that the newer second-tier cast hasn't consistently earned with audiences. Many fans describe it as feeling more like a giant crossover event than the culmination of a story they've been following for years. But, none of this means Doomsday can't be a good movie. I actually hope it is. I'd love nothing more than for Marvel to surprise me. But my excitement level isn't anywhere close to what it was in 2018 or 2019. A bunch of characters that didn't do well in their own movies, characters that keep getting thrown at us regardless of the lack of excitement they generate. Back when the MCU was cooking (pre-Endgame), I couldn't wait to see what happened next. Today, I'm mostly hoping Marvel remembers that spectacular action isn't what made the MCU special, it was making us care deeply about the heroes before asking us to save the universe with them.
dotherightthing
dotherightthing - 7/21/2026, 2:20 PM
@BadgerThorkin - the mcu pretty much exposed people like you..you don't like storytelling, you don't like new characters being introduced or minor characters getting more development. you just want the ones YOU want.

also lets not act like the infity saga was perfect and "carefully building" towards thanos. it wasn't they made mistakes they're were just less projects. most people were complain throughout the first 3 phases, they weren't as well received as you and your favourite influncers say

youre part of the loud minority who will never enjoy these films and that's fine but stop acting like there's something marvel is going to do to make you happy

FIREFIREGUNN
FIREFIREGUNN - 7/21/2026, 2:25 PM
@BadgerThorkin - just curious about Yelena's dei avengers? Why do you consider it dei when there are 2 females and 4 white males? Just curious not trying to start a fight?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 2:49 PM
@BadgerThorkin - you had decent arguments up until this line - "Yelena Belova is another character I simply don't find compelling, and I have no emotional investment in her leading the next generation of DEI Avengers"

Her team is composed of mostly white guys. This was just a way for you Trumpies to shoehorn in your conservative antiquated mindset and boycott anything that makes you feel just a little bit uncomfortable.

I didnt even bother to read your next paragraph because your agenda was revealed right in the middle
Amaru
Amaru - 7/21/2026, 5:13 PM
@BadgerThorkin - "DEI Avengers"

People like you are such losers, I swear to god.
theprophet
theprophet - 7/21/2026, 2:04 PM
And this wasn't all theater I believe just the ones that support infinity vision so guess it would of broken the record if it was all.theaters
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/21/2026, 2:47 PM
@theprophet - 100% and Thank You
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 2:16 PM
I enjoyed the trailer. It sold the idea that the replacement heroes and newer heroes are weak in comparison to the heroes that came before and that Doom is going to dog walk this group. Thor politely told the group that he's the only hero in that lineup capable of going toe to toe with Doom.

As much grief as heroes like Captain America (Sam) and Black Panther (Shuri) have gotten, Marvel needed to continue their journey to get to the next saga. So we must watch Doomsday to get the Nostalgia driven Secret Wars and then the Marvel ship will return to a singular storyline for its next Saga.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/21/2026, 2:52 PM
@SonOfAGif - i like it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 3:48 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I get that people dislike the newer heroes while loving a few like Yelena and Shang Chi, But Kevin Feige is not going to reboot and forget about what came before without giving us a story that is complete before the next Saga. He said as much numerous times.
grif
grif - 7/21/2026, 2:29 PM
more interested in this
Marvelistits
Marvelistits - 7/21/2026, 2:49 PM
@grif - God you're weird
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 7/21/2026, 3:28 PM
@grif - Can't wait for this.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/21/2026, 4:48 PM
@grif - It’s crazy that all the creativity and originality is coming from the horror genre these days!
Amaru
Amaru - 7/21/2026, 5:08 PM
@grif - That's because you're a clown, it's always been your gimmick and it always will be.
Chris827
Chris827 - 7/21/2026, 2:42 PM
guess with imax and opening weekend for these big movies they sell out fast so people buy early but I've never bought a ticket early. I'll go see Spiderman with my nephew tues or wed after it comes out and buy a ticket the say of. Think most people do that.
Marvelistits
Marvelistits - 7/21/2026, 2:53 PM
@Chris827 - do you seriously believe you going to find tickets the 1st week of release by walking into a theater??? I mean unless you like the neck breaker seats in the front row you'll be shit outta luck
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/21/2026, 2:54 PM
@Chris827 - as of now, Doomsday does not have access to IMAX for its first couple of weeks due to studio contracts w Dune

This is why they are upselling the Infinity Vision brand marketing nonsense in order to appease the base into thinking that they are getting access to the new shiny toy
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/21/2026, 2:51 PM
anyone notice 'ol cap is loosing his hair with that widows peak?
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/21/2026, 2:51 PM
At Lincoln Square NYC (literally THE single largest IMAX screen in the United States AND the boujiest of bouje theaters where actual premieres are held) EXACTLY ONE screen was put up for pre-sale

Same w Century City Los Angeles

This is all fact-checkable because you can still go on AMC’s site to see what showtimes are actually up EVEN if they are sold out

The entire state of Connecticut had exactly ONE theater (Buckland Hills) with ONE screen up for presale

Author on this article needs to do a waaaaay better comparative because if Doomsday truly got the #3 on post-covid volume business, then when the rest of the screentimes and theaters ACTUALLY go up for sale, this is going to wipe the floor with the other two
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/21/2026, 3:14 PM
these 2 movies this year are the only time I have ever bought a movie ticket in advance, let alone this far in advance. I grabbed my BND tickets like a month ago and managed to snag the Thursday night previews for Doomsday. Even being 1-5 months out from both, they were already almost totally gone. I see both easily hitting the 1.5 billion mark at a minimum. Which one gets more will 100% depend on which movie has a bigger twist and better word of mouth, I feel. If Doomsday is a full retread of Infinity War as we've been hearing and there's next to no big surprises for it, I can see BND beating it. EVERY ONE and their mother want to know who Sadie Sink is playing at this point.
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