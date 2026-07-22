The End Of Oak Street: Dinosaurs Attack In Thrilling New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

With tickets now officially on sale, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer and a series of posters for The End of Oak Street, which is set to hit theates on August 14.

This latest footage does not hold back on the dino carnage, as the prehistoric beasts rampage through the suburbs.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a couple who must do whatever it takes to protect their kids when they realize that their neighborhood has somehow been transported to another dimension. Are they stuck in the past, or some strange "multiversal" reality?

Wherever they are, the most important thing to be aware of is that lethal dinosaurs are roaming the streets!

During a recent interview with Empire, producer J.J. Abrams addressed the frequent Jurassic Park comparisons.

"I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia. I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone, but those films, for the most part, take place in these beautiful jungles, these distant islands."

"David's whole approach here was the juxtaposition of the absolute mundane suburban family life—swing sets and ice cream trucks and above-ground pools and school buses—and dinosaurs. If there's any part of you that is excited by what you saw in the trailers, I can promise that the movie will deliver on everything."

Dinosaurs have moved in. Get tickets now for The End of Oak Street, only in theaters and IMAX August 14. https://t.co/4ILbB31Yye #EndofOakStreet #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/WY6E4GXz7d — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) July 22, 2026

Dinosaurs loose in a neighborhood + IMAX? Sign me up. 🦖 Tickets to #EndofOakStreet are on sale now. In IMAX August 14. #FilmedForIMAX https://t.co/BnR3M0vHYA pic.twitter.com/FBBBfd0BPa — IMAX (@IMAX) July 22, 2026

The closer they get, the more you'll feel it in 4DX. #EndofOakStreet is in theaters and #4DX August 14th.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/87yPq2iTwF pic.twitter.com/YHb4m6xCoO — 4DX (@4dxusa) July 22, 2026

Audiences got a sneak peek of #EndofOakStreet in 4DX with director David Robert Mitchell and producer J.J. Abrams. Neighborhood mayhem ensued.



Experience The End of Oak Street in theaters August 14. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/ZoeDtruxfy — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) July 22, 2026

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also features Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper.

The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker. Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.