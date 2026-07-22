The End Of Oak Street: Dinosaurs Attack In Thrilling New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

The End Of Oak Street: Dinosaurs Attack In Thrilling New Trailer As Tickets Go On Sale

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for The End of Oah Street, which finds Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway under threat from rampaging dinosaurs...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

With tickets now officially on sale, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer and a series of posters for The End of Oak Street, which is set to hit theates on August 14.

This latest footage does not hold back on the dino carnage, as the prehistoric beasts rampage through the suburbs.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor as a couple who must do whatever it takes to protect their kids when they realize that their neighborhood has somehow been transported to another dimension. Are they stuck in the past, or some strange "multiversal" reality?

Wherever they are, the most important thing to be aware of is that lethal dinosaurs are roaming the streets!

During a recent interview with Empire, producer J.J. Abrams addressed the frequent Jurassic Park comparisons.

"I think people are hungry for new stories, original stories, and to me, the undeniable appeal of this is the fact that it takes place in suburbia. I love the Jurassic movies as much as anyone, but those films, for the most part, take place in these beautiful jungles, these distant islands."

"David's whole approach here was the juxtaposition of the absolute mundane suburban family life—swing sets and ice cream trucks and above-ground pools and school buses—and dinosaurs. If there's any part of you that is excited by what you saw in the trailers, I can promise that the movie will deliver on everything."

After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also features Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper.

The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker. Mitchell’s team behind the camera includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/22/2026, 2:02 PM
Looking forward to this.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/22/2026, 2:06 PM
that looks cool
hainesy
hainesy - 7/22/2026, 2:08 PM
Jurassic Park, but with Anne Hathaway's boobs. I'm in.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/22/2026, 2:11 PM
Saw the trailer in the theater, looked decent.

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