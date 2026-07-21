Robocop TV Series Greenlit By Amazon - Will Reimagine "Humanity Versus Technology" For "A New Era"

Robocop TV Series Greenlit By Amazon - Will Reimagine &quot;Humanity Versus Technology&quot; For &quot;A New Era&quot;

Robocop is officially moving forward at Prime Video, and we have the first details on the 8-episode TV series, along with comments from executive producer James Wan (Aquaman).

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Robocop
Source: THR (via SFFGazette.com)

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Amazon MGM Studios is officially moving forward with a new Robocop TV series (no, that's not a typo; the movie franchise used an uppercase C in RoboCop; this show is going with Robocop). Developed by Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the eight-episode series is being developed for Prime Video by showrunner Peter Ocko (Lodge 49).

James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett will serve as Robocop's executive producers. The series was first announced three years ago, so a lot of time has since been devoted to making sure Amazon gets this reboot right. 

Since its debut in 1987, Robocop has endured as one of the most iconic and culturally significant franchises in science fiction. What began as a bold social satire—blending visceral action with a critique of corporate greed, privatisation, and the nature of identity — has resonated across generations, spawning sequels, television series, video games and comic books.

As the official logline explains, "Its themes of humanity versus technology and the consequences of unchecked corporate power feel more relevant today than ever, making it the ideal property to reimagine for a new era of television."

Unfortunately, that's all we have in terms of "plot details." As of now, there's no word on whether we're getting another new take on Alex Murphy, a separate story in the same world, or a complete reimagining.

In 1987's RoboCop, Murphy is a cop who is murdered by a gang of criminals and revived by the megacorporation Omni Consumer Products as the cyborg law enforcer "RoboCop." Unaware of his former life, RoboCop executes a campaign against crime while coming to terms with the lingering fragments of his humanity. The co-creator and co-writer of that movie, Ed Neumeier, is also an executive producer.

Wan said today, "I’ve been a massive fan of RoboCop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream. What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent."

"With Peter’s distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we’re working to honour what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience," the filmmaker added.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said, "Robocop is a franchise that has meant something to audiences for nearly four decades — not just as an action spectacle, but as a sharp, provocative mirror of our relationship with technology and power."

"Peter Ocko has crafted a vision that honours the soul of what made the original so enduring while building something entirely fresh and urgent for today," he continued. "Paired with the cinematic sensibility of James Wan and the team at Blumhouse Atomic Monster, we believe this series will captivate a whole new generation of fans on Prime Video."

RoboCop spawned two sequels, an animated series, and even a couple of live-action takes on the property for television. The franchise was rebooted with limited success in 2014 with the Joel Kinnaman-led movie.

Grossing $242.6 million on a reported $130 million budget, it received mixed reviews (50% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the franchise was shelved until 2023's well-received RoboCop: Rogue City video game. That was set in the same world as the movies led by Peter Weller.

Stay tuned for more on this fresh take on Robocop as we have it. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/21/2026, 8:11 PM
It has to be super violent, and super naked or it just won't work.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 7/21/2026, 8:30 PM
@Nonameforme - I'd buy that for a dollar!
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/21/2026, 8:14 PM
Oh god another Robocop show. We need an Old Man Robocop movie with Weller back one last time.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2026, 8:20 PM
Damn good news. I hope we get a Robocop vs. Terminator project eventually as well.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/21/2026, 8:27 PM
The original Robocop had next to nothing to do with "Humanity Versus Technology".
It was about corporate America fùcking us all over.
NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 7/21/2026, 8:55 PM
@Feralwookiee - and now robocop belongs to amazon
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/21/2026, 9:07 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - User Comment Image
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/21/2026, 8:28 PM
Oh, good. This should suck.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 8:35 PM
Cool , I hope it turns out well!!.

User Comment Image

Given its themes as stated above , it could be a really relevant take on the franchise given conversations about humanity’s relationship with technology aswell as the power of corporations remain starkly important till this day if not even moreso.

Anyway , I’m hoping they still go with Alex Murphy as the main character rather then someone new!!.
Repian
Repian - 7/21/2026, 8:45 PM
Robocop was a Detroit hero during the city's urban warfare, and his struggle inspired reform within the police department. Robocops have maintained an authoritarian regime in the city for decades, but a group of rebel humans recover RoboCop's memories. This proves that Omnicorp has distorted history.
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/21/2026, 8:51 PM
So Robocop is taking on Chatgpt instead of Amazon?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/21/2026, 9:08 PM


TheHumanRocket
TheHumanRocket - 7/21/2026, 9:09 PM
It's a shame Blomkamp never got to make his movie. I feel like this property was right up his alley.

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