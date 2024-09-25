AQUAMAN Director James Wan Boards Amazon's ROBOCOP TV Series; First Story Details Revealed

AQUAMAN Director James Wan Boards Amazon's ROBOCOP TV Series; First Story Details Revealed

It's been a decade since we last saw RoboCop on screen, but Amazon and MGM's planned TV series just took a big step forward with the addition of a showrunner and James Wan (Aquaman) as executive producer.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Robocop
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

The RoboCop franchise kicked off in 1987, and while neither the sequels nor 2014's reboot managed to live up to that cult classic, interest in the franchise among fans remains high. The gloriously ultraviolent RoboCop: Rogue City video game is proof of that!

Today, Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) brings word that Amazon MGM Studios' planned TV series is taking shape with the addition of Peter Ocko (Lodge 49) as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the "potential" series.

Aquaman and The Conjuring helmer James Wan is also on board to executive produce. Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, and Danielle Bozzone will be overseeing the show on behalf of Wan's Atomic Monster banner.

According to the trade, "The series will follow the premise of the films, focusing on a giant tech conglomerate which collaborates with the local police department to introduce a technologically advanced enforcer to combat rising crime - a police officer who’s part man, part machine."

When Amazon acquired MGM, RoboCop was among the first titles they identified as having potential as a TV series. Others in the works include Legally Blonde, Poltergeist, and Barbershop.

When MGM, one of Hollywood's oldest movie studios, fell under the Amazon banner, most assumed it would only be a matter of time before many of its biggest franchises became streaming fare and, well, here we are. 

A few years ago, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was planning a big screen RoboCop sequel titled RoboCop Returns. The movie fell apart but the plan had been to ignore the original sequels which received a mixed response from fans at the time. 

"That’s the only film that I would have ever done where I would have tried to basically simulate Paul Verhoeven’s directing style," the filmmaker explained. "I wanted it to feel like it was the day after. Like if Dick Jones fell out of the window on Monday, this would have been Tuesday. It was like literally the next morning that it began. So it was a direct sequel exactly in the same style."

It looks like RoboCop is now destined for the small screen, though there's always a chance the character will eventually get another chance in theaters. For now, we'd imagine Amazon is banking on this being an R-Rated success in the same vein as The Boys.

As always, keep checking back here for the latest updates on this planned RoboCop TV series as we have them.

Joel Kinnaman Says His ROBOCOP Reboot Should Have Channelled More Of This Element From The Original Film
Related:

Joel Kinnaman Says His ROBOCOP Reboot Should Have Channelled More Of This Element From The Original Film
Neill Blomkamp On His ROBOCOP Movie That Would Have Started With The Final Scene From The 1987 Film
Recommended For You:

Neill Blomkamp On His ROBOCOP Movie That Would Have Started With The Final Scene From The 1987 Film
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 4:30 PM
User Comment Image
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/25/2024, 4:31 PM
After seeing how Wann brought Black Manta to life I'm sure he'll do Robocop with the same justice. Visually wise I'm sure it'll be great. However, the downside with the Robocop movies is that some of them looked great but the scripts were garbage.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/25/2024, 4:34 PM
Finally, an original idea!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder