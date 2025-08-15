An Ancient Horror Begins Its Conquest Of The Marvel Universe In Phillip Kennedy Johnson's INFERNAL HULK

An Ancient Horror Begins Its Conquest Of The Marvel Universe In Phillip Kennedy Johnson's INFERNAL HULK

This November, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein introduce a brand-new take on Hulk in the pages of Infernal Hulk #1, a title that ushers in a terrifying new Age of Monsters in the Marvel Universe...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2025 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk has reawakened monsters and reignited horror storytelling across the Marvel Universe. This November, they'll launch Infernal Hulk, a monstrous new chapter following their bold run that debuts the most terrifying Hulk in comic book history.

Infernal Hulk picks up after Hulk's epic rematch with the Eldest, the powerful firstborn of the Mother of Horrors, in October's Incredible Hulk #30.

The Eldest's long-seeded plan comes to fruition as it uses the power of the "Strongest There Is" to usher in a new Age of Monsters, unleashing a dark destiny for the entire Marvel Universe and declaring war for its very soul.

Here's the official description for Infernal Hulk #1:

INCREDIBLE...IMMORTAL...INFERNAL!

The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk’s body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!

"I’ve been promising Hulk fans the biggest, boldest status quo change in Hulk’s history, and that time is finally here," Johnson said. "The next few issues of Incredible Hulk give fans all the answers they’ve been waiting for about Eldest and the Mother of Horrors, and Infernal Hulk is the beginning of a terrifying new normal, not just for the Hulk series but for the entire Marvel Universe."

Klein added, "Working on Hulk whether it be 'Incredible' and now 'Infernal' with Phillip has been a dream. Phillip is not only an amazing world builder and craftsman who pours so much heart into this book, but he has also become a great friend and fantastic collaborator throughout this"

"Infernal Hulk is where the journey was always going to go all along, and I’m excited to see reader’s reactions to it. I know I’m putting a lot of blood, sweat, ad tears into it, as always," the artist concluded.

Asked what to expect in this new era, Johnson teased, "There are monsters way worse and more powerful than anything we’ve seen so far, bigger and stronger than Hulk with origins that go back to the foundations of the Earth. It’s time to take this story to the next level, and no corner of the Marvel Universe will be left untouched before the end."

Check out some cover art for Infernal Hulk #1, along with a design sheet for this horrifying take on the character. 

image host
image host
image host

INFERNAL HULK #1
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN
Promo Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN
On Sale 11/26

Countdown To AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 Continues With Upcoming Issues Set At Home And Among The Stars
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/15/2025, 6:25 PM
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 8/15/2025, 6:33 PM
The tiny head made me thing of…
User Comment Image

