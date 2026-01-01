AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 Preview Sees Peter Parker Forced To Make One Of His Toughest Decisions Yet

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19 Preview Sees Peter Parker Forced To Make One Of His Toughest Decisions Yet

In this first look at next week's Amazing Spider-Man #19, Peter Parker is forced to make one of his toughest decisions yet as the threat of Hellgate awaits him back on Earth.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 01, 2026 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics
Source: CBR

Marvel Comics has taken a unique approach to Amazing Spider-Man in recent months. With Peter Parker stranded in outer space, Ben Reilly has taken Peter's place on Earth, while Norman Osborn is playing the role of Spider-Man.

The mysterious Hellgate was responsible for stranding the wall-crawler millions of miles from home, telling the hero that he was weak and had to "get stronger" before their next clash. That's what Spidey has been trying to do ever since, and this first look at Amazing Spider-Man #19—via CBR—reveals the lengths Peter is willing to go to.

The sneak peek also shows Spider-Man spending time with his latest love interest, Raelith, a member of Hellgate's alien race who has become one of his closest allies during this journey into the cosmos. 

We also learn that Dr. Xanto Starblood has figured out how to increase the web-slinger's strength; it will, however, come at the cost of the hero's humanity, and the preview cuts off before we get to see whether Peter decides to take this sinister concoction.

"The speed is a challenge," writer Joe Kelly previously said of writing the biweekly series. "And then, obviously, like you just said, it’s the flagship guy. Besides being my personal favorite, who I just always want to do right by...he’s the superhero. He’s the best."

"Even when it’s dark or it’s scary or intense or whatever, am I giving what I think is the most compelling story to the reader," he continued. "I’m hoping to have a couple of years. That’s certainly the plan. If people are happy, then, you know, I’ll keep chugging along. It’s not even a longevity thing to me. It’s a potency effect. Did this story hit you? Cool. And hopefully, you get a bunch of those in a row. And that makes a run."

Kelly is confirmed to write the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1000, a landmark issue of the title that will hit stands later this year. Will Peter and Mary Jane Watson finally be reunited? We wouldn't bank on it, but it should still deliver a major turning point for the character.

Check out this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #19 below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth - only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19
Written by JOE KELLY
Art & Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

