AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors Point To On-Set Strife, Ego Clashes, And Robert Downey Jr. Demanding Reshoots

If some new rumors are to be believed, things aren't running quite so smoothly on the set of Marvel Studios' next major event movie, Avengers: Doomsday...

Aug 15, 2025
Filming has been underway on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK since April, and while things have been fairly quiet over the past few weeks (the set photos ceased when shooting moved indoors), that doesn't mean everything is running smoothly behind-the-scenes.

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider shared what he's been hearing about the Doomsday shoot, most notably in regard to star Robert Downey Jr. and what led to Marvel/Disney planning three weeks of reshoots.

According to Sneider, the original plan was to use a stand-in for a lot of Downey's scenes - until the actor decided that it simply wasn't working out.

"They had a body double and a face double, and Robert would stand outside the scene reading the lines. And apparently, after two or three weeks, he said, 'This isn't working. I want to shoot the whole thing with me in the suit.'"

Sneider has also heard that “a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego” has resulted in some "dysfunction" on the Doomsday set.

"The dysfunction I've heard about on set is second only to that of the Fast and Furious movies. I mean, we mentioned a behind-the-scenes incident earlier this year that I didn't want to go into detail about, and someone probably made it sound more dramatic than it actually was, but… yeah, I think, again, there's a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego on that set. A lot of people who think they know the best path. In the end, only one person's path matters, and that's actually Robert Downey Jr.'s path."

At the end of the day, if RDJ felt the movie would be improved by him suiting-up for these scenes himself, then so be it. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo and the Marvel/Disney higher-ups evidently agreed with him, and it's not as if a few weeks worth of additional photography is going to break the bank.

As for the other stuff, well, no film set is without a bit of tension, but for what it's worth, we have heard that a clash between two particular actors became so heated that certain scenes involving their respective characters had to be altered or removed from the script entirely. 

What do you make of these rumors? Drop us a comment down below.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/15/2025, 1:40 PM
give the rights back to marvel
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/15/2025, 1:56 PM
@harryba11zack - Big Nothing Burger even if True.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 1:41 PM
Wait, so who are the other two that apparently clashed? I need this rumor complete!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/15/2025, 1:46 PM
@FrankenDad - it's been confirmed that it was with brie larson and James Gunn..... Source - Trust me bro!
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/15/2025, 1:50 PM
@harryba11zack - 😂 I thought maybe it was Brie Larson and Tom Holland fighting over holland having the better ass.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 8/15/2025, 1:42 PM
What a mess lol! You’re paying RDJ all this money to be Doom and have a stand in? That’s not good quality. Downey should’ve never agreed to that type of pampering from jump. Cheap ass Disney/Marvel trying to to cut corners.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/15/2025, 1:51 PM
@TheJester187

Robert Downey Jr. is 5 foot 9 so it doesn't surprise me they'd be using a stand-in.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 8/15/2025, 1:43 PM
Wow. Sneider sharing some vague details about ego and strife. Yeah he's making shit up. Also... 3 weeks of reshoots? because of shots with stand ins? That's not how any production comes to that decision. He also doesn't get to make that call. He's not in the editing room and isn't seeing what the Russos are. There's so many holes in what Sneider is saying. I'm not saying that Downey could be like hey this isn't working let's try it just with me. At this point no one in any production would come to the decision of 3 weeks of reshoots. Especially when you're nowhere near the end of Principal photography
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 8/15/2025, 1:44 PM
My mate's partner's best friend's dad was on set and says the whole thing is a disaster but they can't go into specifics.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/15/2025, 1:46 PM
Just share the info for cryin' out loud. Vague nonsense for no reason, on this site in particular.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/15/2025, 1:46 PM
He said a whole lot of nothing except Downey wanted to be in the suit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 1:49 PM
“𝐰𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬..”

This dude basically says some shit , refuses to elaborate and then says it probably wasn’t a big deal essentially just starting a fire for no reason:

Anyway if RDJ felt it would be better if he was in the suit (if this is even true) then kudos to him since it shows that he seems to genuinely want to make the film as good as he possibly can.

Also there’s bound to be some clashes & tension with such a big cast for a huge film since everyone might have their own ideas about their characters & such so seems fairly normal to me.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/15/2025, 1:50 PM
@markcassidy

"we have heard that a clash between two particular actors became so heated that certain scenes involving their respective characters had to be altered or removed from the script entirely. "

NOW were getting cute about not naming actors in rumors? This site literally talks about domestic violence disputes and doesn't feel the need to leave off details, but two dudes fighting on a movie set and it's all clandestine and you don't want to say who?

Why, for integrity because you don't know if it's true or not? How is that different than the 50 other false narratives that will be posted as rumors by the end of today?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/15/2025, 1:58 PM
@SATW42

Dude - he's getting this from Jeff Sneider. This site does zero reporting of its own outside the occasional exclusive interviews they get.
RolandD
RolandD - 8/15/2025, 1:54 PM
I have one thing to say. Jeff Sneider. Nothing more need be said..
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 8/15/2025, 1:55 PM
Ah yes, Jeff 'I've got nothing so I'll make shitt up' Sneider strikes again.

