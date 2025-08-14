RUMOR: Chris Evans' Surprising Role As Captain America In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed - SPOILERS

A new rumour claims to shed some light on what we'll see from Chris Evans' return as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday, along with his connection to the Multiverse Saga's new big bad, Doctor Doom...

By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

While there are plenty of Avengers: Doomsday rumours out there, we still know relatively little about what the Russo Brothers are plotting. We've been able to piece together Doctor Doom's plan to "save" the Multiverse and an Avengers vs. X-Men battle, but beyond that, the movie is a mystery to us. 

Now, we may finally have a rough idea of Avengers: Doomsday's plot, thanks to scooper @MyTimeToShineH. The trades have confirmed that Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, and his importance to this movie's story looks set to be much bigger than expected. 

According to the insider, "When Steve went back in time to go live with Peggy, he created the Incursions, so now Doom wants him dead."

This does add up. In Avengers: Endgame, Steve returned the Infinity Stones to their rightful place on the Sacred Timeline. However, he also created an alternate reality when he decided to spend decades with Peggy Carter, earning himself a happy ending in the process. 

He later returned to the main Earth 616 timeline as an old man. However, the paradoxes he likely created are huge, especially if there were two versions of Steve in this reality at the same time (which seems more likely than a branching timeline that the TVA would have quickly pruned).

It's all a little headache-inducing, if we're being honest, but Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling to protect Captain America sounds like a lot of fun. It should also be pretty interesting to see how Steve comes to terms with being the reason behind the Multiverse's imminent collapse.

This further seems to suggest that Marvel Studios is moving away from Kang the Conqueror being the Multiverse's biggest threat. We might get an explanation for his absence, but right now, we'd guess that the TVA managed to get his Variants under control thanks to Loki.

"I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time," Evans said earlier this year. "It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

Pictilli
Pictilli - 8/14/2025, 12:43 PM
So he's playing the real Steve?
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 8/14/2025, 12:43 PM
That’s actually a great concept. And glad he’s coming back as Steve. Would’ve been a waste if he was coming back as Nomad or Captain Hydra.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/14/2025, 12:55 PM
@BreakTheCode - He'd be coming back as the destroyer of worlds. I'd take Nomad over that.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/14/2025, 12:44 PM
This actually makes a bit of sense but I’m not a fan of MTTSH so we’ll see.
MR
MR - 8/14/2025, 12:44 PM
a rumour and spoiler at the same time. he'll get it right one day.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/14/2025, 12:48 PM
I mean that wouldn't be a bad idea for a plot, given how time travel in the MCU isn't merely as straightforward as other franchises. Doom, having the same face as one of Steve's oldest allies, and being hellbent on wanting him dead, could create some interesting story beats.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/14/2025, 12:50 PM
Chris Evans will reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, and his importance to this movie's story looks set to be much bigger than expected.



User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 8/14/2025, 12:50 PM
So they are going to make the cause of all of reality ending (the incursions) the happy ending that Rodger’s got from Endgame?

If true, this is the worst writing in history and the entire basis for this movie is terrible. Yeah you know your favorite character from the 1st saga who was good all the time? Yeah his happy ending was actually wrong and he has now caused the death of untold trillions of beings and entire realities.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/14/2025, 12:53 PM
@mountainman - he wouldn't be the first, just the latest scalp.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/14/2025, 12:58 PM
@mountainman - Did you not listen to a word Vision said in Civil War? ("I'm saying there may be a causality. Our very strength invites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. And conflict... breeds catastrophe. Oversight... Oversight is not an idea that can be dismissed out of hand.") When Sylvie killed the Oversight it incited Catastrophe and unregulated Multiversal travel and creation. Imagine Steve getting his happy ending and the other Steve still frozen in Ice. What if the frozen Steve became Captain Hydra out of being forgotten because he was replaced by another Steve? People hated Wanda for wanting to go to another universe to replace Billy and Tommy's real mother but are up in arms because Steve deserves a happy ending for DOING THE SAME EXACT THING!?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/14/2025, 1:09 PM
@mountainman - And it can only be set right by his Woke DEI replacement who is the BEST version of the character you love, you bigot.
newhire13
newhire13 - 8/14/2025, 1:26 PM
@HistoryofMatt - stfu loser
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/14/2025, 12:52 PM
Sounds horrible. Making an entire movie about Steve basically causing the end of the world isn't appealing to me. Which Steve is going to get shit on? Whether it be Strange or Rogers it's boring.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:19 PM
@McMurdo - it also lessens the events of endgame.

Now Feige wants to ride on that saga because this one didnt resonate at all.

Like a bum child who cant stand up in his/her own feet and need to rely on mama and papa 😭
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/14/2025, 12:52 PM
so a rumor? And Mephisto was going to be in Wandavision. I call BS.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/14/2025, 12:53 PM
For those confused by the Branched Timelines & Multiverse. Think of it like this. Each universe has a tree (Sacred Timeline) but various things created branches. Each branched timeline now becomes it's own singular universe within the tree. That now represents two universes. Now as more branched timelines are created it makes more universes. Now when two trees (sacred timelines) are near one another and their branches grow so large they begin to touch one another and that opens the door to an incursion. He Who Remains took Universe 616 and isolated it from the rest of the trees to lock out Multiversal travel and potential Incursions.

When someone from one Universe enters a Universe they do not belong in. They and their universe act like magnets towards one another and pulls their Universe to them creating an Incursion.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/14/2025, 12:54 PM
Caps ending in endgame was perfect.

Leave it alone. What a cash grab.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/14/2025, 1:06 PM
@JobinJ - It was a happy ending, not a perfect ending. While totally relatible, I just don't buy Cap betraying his own code for a nice pair of boobies.

User Comment Image
AnEye
AnEye - 8/14/2025, 12:57 PM
That sounds like a pretty bad idea. The concept is cool, but not for what it's led up to right now in the MCU. I mean I guess we can just say screw continuity as this point I guess since it's all being rebooted. Regardless I think it's crappy idea.

Not really going to listen to the rumors till the trailers are released. Then maybe we'll get a better sense of what the movie will be. But for right now, nothing seems believable and nothing really concrete either to make it interesting. Seems all too "hey it's possible but may not be!" bullshit.
Robby
Robby - 8/14/2025, 1:03 PM
Bad idea but everyone here will be lining up opening day so does it really make a difference
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 8/14/2025, 1:03 PM
YIKES

User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/14/2025, 1:11 PM
So... Captain America didn't get a happy ending, he was instead a selfish, reality-destroying, trillions of the people murdering a-hole?

And let me guess... it's only his actually virtuous Woke DEI replacement who can set everything right by telling Steve that he, "Has to do better!"?

Yeah... Marvel and Disney and Feige STILL won't give up their Woke bullcrap.

No thanks.
grif
grif - 8/14/2025, 1:12 PM
no thanks mcus over.
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 8/14/2025, 1:13 PM
Just as a proposition - why do people still assume he lived in a branching timeline and wasn’t just living in the main timeline the whole time as an old man? Makes more sense than him somehow getting the gear to time travel across timelines again just to hand over a shield.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/14/2025, 1:15 PM
Should we thank F4 flopping for marvel being too desperate to pay evans a gazillion bucks just to get back? 🫰
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 1:20 PM
I honestly kinda like that idea as a nice tie back to the last Avengers film before Doomsday , it makes it feel more connected & cohesive even if that wasn’t the original intention…

Idk about him being responsible for all the incursions but could see him being the domino that set it all off in the first place.

Anyway , I could see this being true due to the Russo Brothers being at the helm.

User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 8/14/2025, 1:22 PM
Thats exactly what I am talking about Captain falcon was crap, bring back Steve Rogers, bring back the real CAP! With steve Rogers in it, its a 2 billion dollar movie!!

