DC Studios Boss James Gunn Hypes Big Reveals In PEACEMAKER Season 2's Final Episodes

Peacemaker showrunner and DC Studios boss James Gunn thinks the last few episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are going to set the internet on fire.

Speaking to Brandon Davis of PhaseHero, Gunn shared that he won't even let his publicist see the last three installments.

"There's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I've only sent the first five to a select few, things still get out. Things got out already, [if] people want to search, they can be spoiled on purpose. But I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled and so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist know, that's the God's honest truth."

Based on what's previously been revealed about John Cena's titular hero and his cross-dimensional season 2 adventure, what do you think the big reveal will be in the last few eps? Let us know in the comment section below.

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.