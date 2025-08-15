DC Studios Boss James Gunn Hypes Big Reveals In PEACEMAKER Season 2's Final Episodes

According to James Gunn, the last three episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are so explosive and revealing that he's not permitting any advance screeners.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 15, 2025 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker showrunner and DC Studios boss James Gunn thinks the last few episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are going to set the internet on fire.

Speaking to Brandon Davis of PhaseHero, Gunn shared that he won't even let his publicist see the last three installments.

"There's a lot of major twists and turns in the last three episodes. And even though I've only sent the first five to a select few, things still get out. Things got out already, [if] people want to search, they can be spoiled on purpose. But I really don't want what's in those last three episodes to be spoiled and so I'm keeping them close to the chest. I won't even let my publicist know, that's the God's honest truth.

Based on what's previously been revealed about John Cena's titular hero and his cross-dimensional season 2 adventure, what do you think the big reveal will be in the last few eps? Let us know in the comment section below.

"In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands."

James Gunn wrote all 8 episodes and directed 3, including the premiere.

Peacemaker Season 2 reunites John Cena with key members of the season 1 cast, including Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), and Steve Agee (John Economos), as the series gears up for a major expansion within the new DC Universe.

This time around, the story will branch out beyond Peacemaker's tight-knit team, with Frank Grillo stepping in as Rick Flag Sr., a character who serves as the connective tissue to Superman, Creature Commandos, and future DCU chapters.

Several additional familiar faces from Superman are also set to appear, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Sean Gunn reprising his role as the Justice Gang financier Maxwell Lord.

Fans will also be introduced to a brand-new character, Red St. Wild, portrayed by Michael Rooker, a longtime Gunn collaborator.

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Review: John Cena Is Exceptional In An Otherwise Superfluous Second Season
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2025, 6:59 PM
Omg this Is It MFs....KANG IS BACK
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/15/2025, 7:08 PM
Gotta be any of the following for a cameo.

LOBO
Superman
Mr. Terrific
Clark Kent
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 8/15/2025, 7:10 PM
@RockReigns - I think we’re gonna get some solid cameos anyway. I’m betting on someone we haven’t seen yet. Lobo is a solid pull. He certainly fits the vision be of the show.
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 8/15/2025, 7:08 PM
He alluded to introducing someone big. My money would be a bat family character since there’s already ties or maybe Oliver or someone that level. But we’ll see…. In like 6-8 weeks lol
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 8/15/2025, 7:13 PM
I don’t think it will be Batman. But that strange creature in the trailer is apparently a Martian. Maybe Manhunter? Have the guy who played High evolutionary to play him.

Could be lobo or super girl.

Batman? Probably not now. Maybe for the Clayface movie.
mck13
mck13 - 8/15/2025, 7:25 PM
Like who cares??? Gunn has lost 60% of the fan base & the 40% are wILLINIg to take ANYTHING & say its AWESOME!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/15/2025, 7:31 PM
@mck13 - how'd he do that? All of his DC content is certified fresh.
mck13
mck13 - 8/15/2025, 7:27 PM
Gunn next movie iOS Clayface & Supergirl 2 movies that will do WORST than Supermeh1
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/15/2025, 7:30 PM
He's gonna wake up from a dream during the last 5.min of the last episode and he'll point at each person around and will say, "And YOU were there, and YOU were there and YOU were there!"
Laridian
Laridian - 8/15/2025, 7:37 PM
Looking for that Corenswet cameo.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 8/15/2025, 7:56 PM
Dozens will be watching
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2025, 8:06 PM
I definitely think we are getting a Superman cameo at the least considering S2 was filming somewhat simultaneously with the film…

Given a part of Peacemaker’s arc is being accepted by the wider superhero community , I think it would be great if this Superman does that for him as he sees him doing genuinely heroic feats which would be a ringing endorsement imo.

Otherwise , I’m expecting twists & turns related more to the characters in the show and their story rather then connections to the wider universe but we’ll see.

