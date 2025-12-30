It Looks Like GET OUT Director Jordan Peele Could Be In Line To Direct An Upcoming Marvel Studios Movie

Over the weekend, Daniel Richtman reported that Marvel Studios is eager to have Get Out, Us, and Nope director Jordan Peele helm a future Marvel Studios movie. It was a familiar rumour, as we'd previously heard that the filmmaker had been on the studio's radar for its X-Men reboot.

The story gained a little traction on social media, but it appears this could be closer to happening than we realised. Peele's production company, Monkeypaw Productions, has shared the rumour, along with an "👀" emoji that certainly seems to suggest there's something to this.

Whatever movie—or TV show—Peele may be in line for in the MCU, he would likely write, direct, and have a decent amount of creative control.

The most popular suggestion on social media right now is Blade, a movie that Marvel Studios has repeatedly tried and failed to get off the ground. Midnight Sons is another possibility, while we've also seen some speculation about Peele doing something with The Hulk.

Peele has never really had much to say about Marvel or superheroes in interviews. Beyond his impressive list of acting credits, he's largely known for his work behind the camera in the horror realm, hence the excitement surrounding his potentially taking charge of the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali.

At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought out Ali and announced a new Blade movie. Three years later, he told fans in Hall H that the reboot would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. It then moved to September 6, 2024, and later slid further down the calendar to February 14, 2025.

For a time, it had a November 7, 2025 release date. Ultimately, it was removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board (having already gone through multiple creative teams). As of now, Blade remains undated.

"We didn’t want to simply just put a leather outfit on [Ali] and have him start killing vampires," Feige has said of why Blade scripts by Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and more didn't get in front of cameras. "It had to be unique and it fell right into the time when we started pulling back and saying 'only accept insanely great' and it wasn’t insanely great at the time."

"And we didn’t feel like, as we often do, you can start and have a good script and make it a great script through production," he admitted. "We didn’t feel confident that we could that on ‘Blade’ and didn’t want to do that to Mahershala and do want to do that to us."

"There were three or four, two that were period two that are not," the executive shared. "We’ve landed on modern day and that’s what we’re focusing on."

