James Gunn Announces The SUPERMAN SAGA: "I've Already Completed A Treatment For The Next Story"

James Gunn Announces The SUPERMAN SAGA: &quot;I've Already Completed A Treatment For The Next Story&quot;

Superman director James Gunn has announced that he has already completed a treatment for the next chapter in what he describes as the "Superman Saga."

By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 09:08 PM EST
The premiere of Peacemaker season 2 is currently underway in LA, and James Gunn shared an update on the next chapter in what he refers to as the "Superman Saga" while being interviewed by THR on the red carpet.

Whether this corner of the DCU is now officially known as the Superman Saga is not clear.

The trades have already confirmed that Gunn is working on some sort of Superman sequel (it's previously been described as being part of the "Superman Family"), and the filmmaker has now revealed that he has already completed a treatment for the project and hopes to see it enter production fairly soon.

We still don't know much about this movie, but there's a lot of speculation that it might end up focusing on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) teaming up with Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and Krypto to face-off against Brainiac, and/or possibly The Authority.

Gunn also shared an update on Waller, which is still moving forward despite a few setbacks.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

RolandD
RolandD - 8/13/2025, 9:57 PM
Interested.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/13/2025, 9:58 PM
A DC universe where Bataman is not the central character sounds nice
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 8/13/2025, 10:01 PM
Let’s actually leave the negativity at home for this one. Let’s be happy there is some focus on Superman and this DCU.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/13/2025, 10:03 PM
I’m totally down for Superman to team up with Supergirl to take on Brainiac, but if Krypto helps take him down, it’s kinda going lessen him as a villain.

Krypto is rarely used in the comics, but in Superman he was like a co-star!

