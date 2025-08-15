James Gunn Says Next SUPERMAN SAGA Movie Should Start Shooting "Much Sooner Rather Than Later"

Say what you will about James Gunn, but the man is nothing if not highly motivated.

Earlier this week at the Peacemaker season 2 premiere, the Superman director shared an update on the next chapter in what he referred to as the Superman Saga. Though he declined to reveal any story details, Gunn said that he had already completed a treatment for the mysterious project.

“I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the ‘Superman Saga’. The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today.”

Gunn has now shared another update with Collider, and it sounds like this movie could end up entering production much sooner than expected.

"We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later.”

Based on Gunn's comments, it's probably safe to assume that this Superman-centric film is further along than the previously-announced Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Wonder Woman, and a number of other projects that were announced as part of the "Gods and Monsters" slate.

We still don't know much about this movie, but there's a lot of speculation that it might end up focusing on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) teaming up with Supergirl (Milly Alcock) and Krypto to face-off against Brainiac, and/or possibly The Authority.

There's a good chance we'll have a bit more to go on after the upcoming second season of Peacemaker.

“It’s a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important,” Gunn said on the red carpet. “Lots of guest stars coming up, lots of characters that are showing up that we’ve already met in Superman. I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I’m so excited for people to see it.”

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."