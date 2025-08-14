SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals "Complicated" Reason For The Movie's Early Digital Release

Earlier this week, we learned that Superman is coming to Digital much sooner than expected on August 15. Many fans have expressed excitement to watch the movie again at home, but with the reboot performing well in theaters still, it's a baffling move on Warner Bros. Discovery's part.

Chances are, there's more money to be made from Digital sales at this stage in the movie's theatrical run. However, exhibitors aren't happy with the decision, and when Screen Rant asked James Gunn about this early release, he explained why it's "complicated."

"Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker," the filmmaker claimed. "I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now."

At the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to," Gunn added, "even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it."

We've seen the first five episodes of Peacemaker season 2, and while we can't say too much until tomorrow, there's nothing in those that makes Superman an essential watch beforehand (beyond a few throwaway references to what happened in Metropolis).

Regardless, Superman has been cut off at the knees in theaters. Its revised final worldwide cume is now $605 million - $620 million. Tonight, it will top Iron Man's $585.8 million run, crossing $250 million internationally.

It's also passed Aquaman and Joker in the U.S. to become the fifth biggest DC movie ever at the domestic box office. This weekend, Superman is expected to suffer a significant drop as moviegoers watch it at home rather than heading to their local multiplex.

Still, if you didn't make it to the theater for this one, there isn't much longer to wait before you can enjoy it without worrying about other filmgoers talking over the biggest and best moments!

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

