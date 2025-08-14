SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals "Complicated" Reason For The Movie's Early Digital Release

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals &quot;Complicated&quot; Reason For The Movie's Early Digital Release

Superman director James Gunn has weighed in on the DC Studios reboot's early Digital release, explaining that it's "very complicated" and a result of another DCU project's impending release. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 14, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Screen Rant

Earlier this week, we learned that Superman is coming to Digital much sooner than expected on August 15. Many fans have expressed excitement to watch the movie again at home, but with the reboot performing well in theaters still, it's a baffling move on Warner Bros. Discovery's part.

Chances are, there's more money to be made from Digital sales at this stage in the movie's theatrical run. However, exhibitors aren't happy with the decision, and when Screen Rant asked James Gunn about this early release, he explained why it's "complicated."

"Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker," the filmmaker claimed. "I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now."

At the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to," Gunn added, "even those people who couldn't get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that's really the reason for it."

We've seen the first five episodes of Peacemaker season 2, and while we can't say too much until tomorrow, there's nothing in those that makes Superman an essential watch beforehand (beyond a few throwaway references to what happened in Metropolis). 

Regardless, Superman has been cut off at the knees in theaters. Its revised final worldwide cume is now $605 million - $620 million. Tonight, it will top Iron Man's $585.8 million run, crossing $250 million internationally. 

It's also passed Aquaman and Joker in the U.S. to become the fifth biggest DC movie ever at the domestic box office. This weekend, Superman is expected to suffer a significant drop as moviegoers watch it at home rather than heading to their local multiplex. 

Still, if you didn't make it to the theater for this one, there isn't much longer to wait before you can enjoy it without worrying about other filmgoers talking over the biggest and best moments! 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 2:14 PM
So you can decide when Superman is released on streaming, but not Peacemaker ? If you're going to bullshit us, at least keep your story logical.
DTor91
DTor91 - 8/14/2025, 2:47 PM
@TheJok3r - Yes, because ultimately that’s a WB/ HBO Max decision. If they have a hardline decision on when a show drops, that’s it. There’s nothing else that can be done about it.

I was an artist on Generation Hustle, and there was still quite a bit of work to do before its release date. But that release date was final and couldn’t be moved. So everything had to be done by then, even if shortcuts had to be made. No one on the team, including the director, had a say there.
We also didn’t have a say when the show was axed after the Discovery merger. Ultimately, business is business and there’s always going to be someone in a higher position to make the final decisions.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/14/2025, 2:14 PM
Straight to video aaah movie lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/14/2025, 2:14 PM
I DO NOT BELIEVE HIM.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:15 PM
We all win! thank you James
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:17 PM
Why would he lie? if the francize was in trouble WB wouldn't have greenlit a sequel. Quit hatin
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/14/2025, 2:19 PM
@narrow290 - Excuse us for not being blind fanboys who believe everything our favorite executive throws at us.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:22 PM
@TheJok3r - Excuse me for being positive and giving this man some well earned grace..
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2025, 2:25 PM
@narrow290 - Why would he lie?
User Comment Image



if u pay mE!!! enough money I'll tell you that supergunn was a good film.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/14/2025, 2:27 PM
@narrow290 - "Why would he lie?", he's made himself the face of this "franchise", you don't announce to the world that you shit the bed, it does not look good for investors so you bury it and hope no one cares enough to go looking for it.
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:32 PM
@harryba11zack - So he made a stupid statement. You know what else he makes? Fantastic movies and shows. You make stUpId ComMeNts aLl the time and what have you done besides shit on everything.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/14/2025, 2:35 PM
@narrow290 - "and what have you done besides shit on everything." ...honey, I decide weather these movies Bomb or don't, simplely by not going to the cinema to watch them.
User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:37 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Man so? At least he had the balls to start something new. Maybe it didn't take off quite as smoothly as they hoped but everything he's done since Super has been amazing and you handful of bitter ass people want to nitpick this shit to death.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/14/2025, 2:48 PM
@narrow290 - Home dog, to give you some perspective.
Captain Falcon lasted for 62 days (almost 9 weeks) before it went digital
Gunn's Super"man" film lasted 35 days (5 weeks) before it through in the towl.

This isn't a small group, the general audience has rejected this turd.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/14/2025, 2:49 PM
@narrow290 - Watching you argue with people I can't see just tells me I blocked the right folks. lol
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:51 PM
@HashTagSwagg - "Home Dog" should be one word
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/14/2025, 2:53 PM
@Laridian - Yes you did. Its insane all the hate! like, did we watch the same movie? This site has a lot of CLOWNS
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/14/2025, 2:19 PM
"Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker, I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now."

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 2:20 PM
Makes sense imo unfortunately…

If Peacemaker S2 was originally gonna come out next month as Gunn originally thought but they moved it to August then I get Gunn & co having Superman on Digital this early because even if we only get references to what happened in that film , that would still be considered spoilers imo so I can see some people who might not have seen Superman and were waiting to watch it at home (I know some) maybe watch Peacemaker and feel the movie was ruined for them.

Anyway , can’t wait to see it over the weekend since it was a solid film imo!!.
gambgel
gambgel - 8/14/2025, 2:22 PM
One of the most stupid decisions I have ever seen.

the movie is on its path to reach 600m......... but before that, they release it on streaming. How can a studio be SO LAME??
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/14/2025, 2:28 PM
@gambgel - at this point, they know the film may nitc catch MOS so they're going VOD to get some money back.

The move isnt as dumb as you think!
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/14/2025, 2:26 PM
James Gunn caught in his lies again 😅

What happened to WB having 0 control over DC studios. 🧐

@@THEKENDOMAN come get your boy 😂😅
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/14/2025, 2:41 PM
@F4ntasticClunge -

DC Studios hasn't got total control over distribution. That needs to be organised at a corporate level.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/14/2025, 2:26 PM
User Comment Image

This is the same guy who said The Flash was the best superhero movie he'd ever seen and also that Ezra can be Flash as long as he wanted to be.

He's playing the Zaslav boy again..
Methos5000
Methos5000 - 8/14/2025, 2:27 PM
People really don't understand this? They want the digital sales to go on the earning sheets for this quarter to up the executives bonuses. Se reason we had to have the horrible Cavil CGI lip.
grif
grif - 8/14/2025, 2:33 PM
i would push it back a month its still making money. minecraft would have gone past a billion if not for stuff like this
Mongrol
Mongrol - 8/14/2025, 2:40 PM


The GunnVerse provides.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/14/2025, 2:47 PM
User Comment Image
DarthNihilus
DarthNihilus - 8/14/2025, 2:48 PM
Because this Meh Superman underperformed and they need money ASAP...
The Gunnbros can shed tears..
Forthas
Forthas - 8/14/2025, 2:56 PM
TRANSLATION:

Superman is bombing and I need an excuse to keep the cult in line!
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 8/14/2025, 2:58 PM
User Comment Image

