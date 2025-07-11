SUPERMAN Review: "An Indescribable Joy...David Corenswet Is The Perfect Man Of Steel"

You will believe a man can cry. No, not Superman, but this reviewer, because James Gunn’s DCU-set reboot for the Man of Steel is such a moving, uplifting watch, we'd be shocked if tears of joy don't similarly well up in your eyes by the time Teddybears’ Punkrocker plays over the end credits. With Superman, Gunn has crafted an epic, feel-good summer blockbuster that occasionally comes close to being buried under the weight of its many ideas and characters, but otherwise soars.

Make no mistake about it, Superman has a lot going on, including the introduction of the Justice Gang and a sprawling cast that gives everyone something to do...even if what they’re doing ends up feeling a little superfluous. Did we really need a subplot about Jimmy Olsen being a stud? Was the Engineer required beyond being a link to The Authority? (a movie that’s stalled) While your mileage may vary with some of these aspects, they still add something to the whole, even when they’d have benefited from another 20 minutes being added to the runtime. For example, anyone hoping for more than just glorified cameos from the majority of The Daily Planet gang is likely to feel disappointed. However, if Perry White’s screentime had to be sacrificed for the sake of the Justice Gang, so be it, as Gunn has successfully crafted a fleshed-out, shared world of superheroes that feels alive, vibrant, and, crucially, like the comics come to life. Now he’s introduced us to the DCU, a sequel will no doubt have the room necessary to flesh out more of Superman’s world.

What matters most about Superman is that it does right by its lead character. We don’t get to spend a huge amount of time with Clark Kent, but his values are (obviously) also Superman’s, and that proves crucial to the story Gunn is telling here. Exploring the Man of Tomorrow’s humanity and aspirations in a way no adaptation before it has quite managed, we get to see what this hero stands for in today’s world. Superman is often considered old-fashioned and corny, and this movie's "Aw, shucks" approach to the character falls into both categories—in the best way possible. Amid a battle with an out-of-control Kaiju, Superman makes a point of saving a child and even a squirrel, bemoaning the fact that his fellow heroes are all too happy to stop the rampaging monster by killing it. He constantly wants to do the right thing and thinks of others, making him an inspiring, aspirational figure who reminds us what it means to be a hero.

Clark’s relationship with Lois Lane is only a few months old at this point, allowing Gunn to explore their differences and how they deal with him being a fellow reporter and a superhero hoping to protect the world, even when it means taking matters into his own hands. The oft-discussed interview scene is a highlight, and the filmmaker has left us wanting more of these two together. Lex Luthor is a fantastic antagonist; envious of Superman and all too aware of it, he sets out to destroy the alien at all costs, and dispatches Ultraman and The Engineer to do so. Superman isn’t an origin story, but it feels like one for the rivalry between these characters, and there’s plenty of fertile ground left to explore, even if this is a villain we’ve seen a great deal of on screen over the years. Ultraman is there to give Supes someone to punch, but proves himself a suitably intriguing and formidable threat to our hero in this Silver Age-inspired jaunt.

Superman’s cast is superb. Nicholas Hoult is a delight to watch as the spiteful, hateful, yet fiercely intelligent Lex, while Rachel Brosnahan’s spunky Lois Lane is a strong presence who elevates every scene she’s in. Edi Gathegi is another scene-stealer as Mister Terrific, and if the goal was to make us want a spin-off, then it’s worked. Nathan Fillion proves himself the ideal Guy Gardner (he's such a lovable a**hole), while we were impressed by what we saw from Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, even if this is only really an introduction for her. The entire supporting cast shines, and fans of the characters who get less to do (Metamorpho, for example) are bound to still walk away happy. Now, about David Corenswet.

Gunn could not have found a more perfect Superman. Corenswet embodied the earnestness and hopefulness of the Man of Tomorrow, lending him gravitas in the moments that matter and being just as dorky and optimistic as "Big Blue" should be. As Clark Kent, he’s unassuming when needed, but as Superman, the actor's interpretation makes it so that he inspires those around him (along with those of us watching the movie).

Most impressive is how the actor's work makes us believe in a hero it’s hard to fathom could really be this inherently good-natured in a world where goodness is overshadowed by so much hate. Gunn has brought a very specific, comic-inspired Superman to the screen, and not many actors would have pulled it off this effectively. Corenswet does, delivering a star-making performance and a version of this character better than any that have come before. After this, he is Superman.

Superman is a much-needed win for DC Studios, and if this is an indication of what’s to come from the studio, we’re in for a treat. With the DCU’s tone now established, Gunn can hopefully deliver on its promise, because this movie bodes well for a DC shared universe that has the potential to find as much success as the MCU. Gunn was the right person to helm this reboot, and while we missed the Guardians of the Galaxy-style needle drops, the two we do get (and how they’re handled) tell you all you need to know about what a gifted filmmaker he is. The same could be said for the beautiful scene between Clark and his father later in the movie, a small moment in a tale full of epic set pieces that will sit with you for a long time. Superman has some very minor flaws, yes, but proves to be such an enjoyable experience that they really don’t matter. The result is a blockbuster that flies high above every other recent DC Comics adaptation to establish itself as being among the finest superhero movies ever made.

Superman is an indescribable joy. A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time. [⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐]