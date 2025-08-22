RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Will Gain A Surprising Ally In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - SPOILERS

According to a new rumor, Victor Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will gain a surprising - and very powerful - ally when he makes his presence felt in Avengers: Doomsday...

Aug 22, 2025
Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) will put the MCU on notice when he returns in Avengers: Doomsday after making his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, and it sounds like he is going to have some formidable backup.

Possible spoilers follow.

Previous rumors have claimed that Doom will have a team of his own in Doomsday, and the leaked concept art (though the Russo Brothers denied that it had anything to do with the upcoming Avengers movies) that circulated online earlier this year showed the masked villain alongside several other characters, including Doctor Strange.

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said he heard that Benedict Cumberbatch's (former) Sorcerer Supreme will be "working with" Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

We wouldn't be at all surprised if this was accurate, but will it be our Strange or a Multiversal variant? We have heard that Doom will use the fact that he so closely resembles Tony Stark to his advantage by infiltrating other realities with his group of "evil" Avengers variants, but this wouldn't necessarily mean that Earth 616's Doctor Strange won't decide to change allegiances.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Clea (Charlize Theron) shows up and recruits Strange to investigate the incursions that have begun to occur around the Multiverse. If Doom's mission is indeed to prevent these incursions, hero and villain may find themselves forming an unlikely alliance.

What do you make of this rumor? Let us know in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

movieguy18
movieguy18 - 8/22/2025, 2:03 PM
Yeah, makes sense if both are figuring out what to do with the Incursions
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 8/22/2025, 2:05 PM
None of this matters, just show us Doom's costume, that's all I care about
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/22/2025, 2:06 PM
STOP GIVING THESE HACKS A PLATFORM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/22/2025, 2:18 PM
The Angry Hulk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/22/2025, 2:20 PM
Interesting if true…

Given it’s Secret Wars , I could see them heading the Sheriff Strange route with Stephen having made a deal with Doom to save the multiverse but eventually turns against the latter.

User Comment Image

Just imagine the reaction when the heroes see Strange is back but has allied himself with their latest threat?.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 8/22/2025, 2:23 PM
We want Strange Vs Doom, not a team-up. Doom's magic abilities rival Strange's and his tech and intellect make him OP. There is no reason to team him with Strange.

