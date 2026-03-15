AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Huge Moment For Lewis Pullman's Sentry - SPOILERS

Avengers: Doomsday promises to be one of the biggest MCU movies yet and the conclusion to a Saga that's been nothing if not divisive. The hope is that Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers can end things on a high note.

At the same time, Marvel will begin laying the foundations for a new era of storytelling in the wake of Avengers: Secret Wars. In a softly rebooted MCU, we're expecting the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man to all share the same Earth.

Among the characters set to play a crucial role in Avengers: Doomsday is Lewis Pullman's Sentry. We first met "Bob" in Thunderbolts*, and while he's a member of the New Avengers, a Russo Brothers-shot post-credits scene confirmed that the hero is also keeping his powers in check for fear of unleashing The Void again.

There's been some chatter about Doctor Doom manipulating Bob, and insider @MyTimeToShineH has shared a huge update today.

According to the scooper, "In Avengers Doomsday, at one point, Sentry has to stop an Incursion WITH HIS HANDS." That sounds absolutely epic, and should easily showcase what a powerhouse the Marvel Universe's Superman is.

We saw Monica Rambeau do something similar in The Marvels, though that left her stranded in a parallel reality with the X-Men and her mother, who was now the mutant hero known as Binary.

Talking to Collider about Avengers: Doomsday this week, Pullman said, "[The] Russos' work is kind of strangely similar to how this really small movie works. They have not lost their creative source by any means. Those guys are in this same kind of style, like family style, very [inclusive] of everybody."

"They trust all the actors’ knowledge of their character, and so they give that freedom, and they're also very beautifully gentle leaders. They are gently creating this corral of structure for you to live in."

"I can say that as a fan, it's a fan's dream movie because every character that is in it has crucial, integral developments that are really exciting," he continued. "Nobody is kept on ice and is just there to be there. Everyone is there for a reason and their own very individual reason, and it's really exciting."

Stay tuned for Avengers: Doomsday updates as we have them.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.