Toy Story 5 Final Trailer And Posters Tease The Battle With Lilypad - But Is She Really The Villain?

Toy Story 5 Final Trailer And Posters Tease The Battle With Lilypad - But Is She Really The Villain?

Pixar has shared the final trailer for Toy Story 5, along with a new set of posters for companies like IMAX, ScreenX, and RealD 3D. We also have insights into why Woody has a bald spot in the movie.

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By JoshWilding - May 26, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Toy Story 5 tickets went on sale earlier today, and the final trailer has been released (via Toonado.com) featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang as they reunite on a mission to confront Lilypad, a new smart tablet with her own ideas about the best way to help their kid Bonnie make new friends.

We also have a series of new posters, and news that multi-platinum global recording artist and 6x Grammy Award winner Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, has a voice cameo in the upcoming film as the new character Pizza with Sunglasses.

Effortlessly cool and mysterious, Pizza with Sunglasses is a member of a small but mighty community of forgotten toys that live in an abandoned backyard shed.

Pixar has also confirmed yesterday's news that Alan Cumming (The Traitors) has joined the voice ensemble in a cameo as Evil Bullseye, Bullseye's playtime alter ego. While Woody's trusty steed still lacks the power of speech in the world of Toy Story, Cumming provides Bullseye's voice during a playtime sequence in the film.

Talking to Variety, Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton explained Woody's new bald spot when he said, "He has a new purpose of not being devoted to one kid. He’s out in the field and not worrying."

"The bald spot symbolises that he’s just worn out from not trying to take care of himself so much anymore — just doing whatever dirty work needed to be done to save a toy," he continued, later confirming that AI was not used in the making of the movie.

"We’ve had machine learning since the beginning of Pixar as far as figuring things out for you occasionally, but it’s always been to make the tools work better," Stanton explained. "I have no interest in doing anything but working smarter, faster with another artist."

While Lilypad is being positioned as Toy Story 5's villain in the trailers, co-director McKenna Harris reveals why that isn't necessarily the case.

"Lots of people at the studio wanted her to be a villain, and it was so hard to strike the balance because I think we all come in with such loaded emotions towards devices. At the end of the day, it never made sense," she told the trade. "We’re not getting rid of these devices, no matter how hard we try."

"I’m always going to have my phone. I’m probably going to be partially addicted to it. So it felt right for the toys to have to grapple with that nuance."

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to score Toy Story 5, which arrives in theaters on June 19.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Biggums
Biggums - 5/26/2026, 3:09 PM
Next Arc gonna be The Big Bad Ai
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/26/2026, 3:18 PM

The most ridiculous troublemaking toys are not the old-fashioned toys or the newest electronic toys, but the ones that claim to be multi-generational toys that demand to get special attention and idiotic terminology.

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