Obsession Director Had To Trim Movie's Most Shocking Scene To Avoid NC-17 Rating - Spoilers

Obsession Director Had To Trim Movie's Most Shocking Scene To Avoid NC-17 Rating - Spoilers

Obsession has proven to be a massive success at the box office, but would the R-rated horror hit have performed as well if it had been slapped with an NC-17 rating?

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2026 12:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Focus Features and director Curry Barker's horror hit, Obsession, is taking the box office by storm. After an impressive $16 million debut, the movie took in $22 million in its second weekend in theatres and an estimated $28.2 million through the Monday holiday.

The R-rated film has now passed $80 million worldwide, and will likely become one of the only films in history to earn $100M+ on a budget of less than $1M.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, major spoilers from this point on.

Obsession has already become notorious for its most grisly and disturbing scene (most of the horror is psychological), which sees Nikki (Inde Navarrette) - who is not in control of her actions after being taken over by a mysterious entity - repeatedly smash her friend Sarah's (Megan Lawless) face into a brick until it turns to unrecognisable mush.

It's a shockingly gory moment as is, but Barker has now revealed the scene was originally even more taxing on the audience.

“There was about six or seven more smashes,” said the filmmaker (via Dread Central). “And we were getting an NC-17 rating. And so they were like, 'you’ve got to take out some of the smashes.' And I was like, 'I’m not taking out a single bash.' But I did.”

"It still feels really f**king hardcore,” he added. “I’d watch from the back of the theater and the way everyone reacted – whatever the number is now, it’s the right number."

Will the longer version of the scene ever see the light of day? Barker teased the possibility of a director's cut during a separate interview with Popternative.

“I would love to do a director’s cut of this just because there’s so many things that are not in the movie. That would be really fun. But it would literally be a project for me. I would have to set aside some time to really dive into the footage again. It would have to be something that Focus [Features] really wants and I would be like, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’”

As for a potential sequel, Barker says he is open to exploring the premise further, but doesn't expect to revisit these specific characters (to be fair, only Nikki survives).

“I don’t think you’ll ever see these characters again, but it would be cool to expand this world with different characters.”

After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/26/2026, 12:33 PM
"It's a chockingly gory moment..."

I'm going to be saying that one for the day.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 5/26/2026, 12:35 PM
I'm glad this is doing well.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/26/2026, 12:40 PM
I was hoping the NC17 part was her doing something naked but I guess face smashing is what people are into nowadays.

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99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/26/2026, 12:43 PM
"Lana Lang's daughter."
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/26/2026, 12:46 PM
You can watch 'MILK & SERIAL' on YouTube right now. Curry Barker has a long career ahead of him.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/26/2026, 1:21 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - THaT is where I remember her. Was bugging me the whole movie.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/26/2026, 1:54 PM
@MrDandy - Haha I hate that feeling. That's the one good thing about watching movies at home, you can look it up on your phone quick.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/26/2026, 1:15 PM
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/26/2026, 1:21 PM
It needs a Snyder cut
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/26/2026, 1:49 PM
Expect it to be single like female version but with misery type thing mixed in it horror wish movie I’m for it something finally original for once

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