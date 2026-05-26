Masters Of The Universe Director On Jared Leto's Skeletor: "[The Skull] Gives An Amazing Performance"

Masters Of The Universe Director On Jared Leto's Skeletor: &quot;[The Skull] Gives An Amazing Performance&quot;

During a new interview, Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight explains what went into bringing the villainous Skeletor to life in the reboot...

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By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight has explained how Skeletor was brought to life in the movie.

During a video interview with Good Nerd, the filmmaker revealed that Jared Leto acted out his scenes in a practical muscle suit, with the iconic villain's expressive CGI skull face added in post.

According to a recent report from Puck News, Leto “wasn’t thrilled with the film,” but there seems to be more to the Morbius star doing zero promotion for the reboot.

Setting aside the accusations of inappropriate behaviour from multiple women and even his own cast-mates, Leto has proven to be box office poison over the years, with several major studio releases, including Disney's recent Tron: Ares, underperforming or bombing outright.

The blame can't all be laid at Leto's feet, of course, but perception is reality, and the studios seem to feel that highlighting the fact that the Academy Award-winner has a lead role in the reboot - even if he is unrecognisable as the skull-faced villain - isn't going to do the film any favours.

Early opening weekend box office tracking for MOTU is in the $25-$35 million range, which really wouldn't be a great start for a movie with a reported production budget of $175 million. Perhaps having Leto promote the movie is simply a risk Amazon and Sony would rather not take.

We also have a new international IMAX poster featuring He-Man taking flight in a Wind Raider.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2026, 10:03 AM
I'm seeing this for every reason except for Jared leto. Please be good
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/26/2026, 10:41 AM
@bobevanz - I have no idea if the accusations against Leto are true or not, but why did they need a fairly big name actor like him to play Skeletor? Seems a great actor that was cheaper would have worked just fine and you don’t see his face anyway
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/26/2026, 10:06 AM
Can anyone identify a really good Jared Leto performance? I really struggle. But I did like his face getting beaten to shit in Fight club.

Also he was ok in Requiem for a Dream and Lord of War, but everything else (even Dallas Buyer's Club) he just takes me out of it. On the plus side all the hair dye and skin care does keep him looking ageless.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/26/2026, 10:21 AM
@UnderBelly - He was very good in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Tron: Ares’.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/26/2026, 10:23 AM
@UnderBelly - Well he didn't compromise Blade Runner 2 and his performance in Tron 3 was alright... I think people judge him more for his eccentricities in real life than actual performances. He's a decent character actor, nothing spectacular, but not the piece of shit some imply. I wouldn't watch a movie because of him but his presence wouldn't make me avoid a film either.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/26/2026, 10:42 AM
@UnderBelly - American Psycho. He was excellent in that. “Do you have a dog?”
alleverybody
alleverybody - 5/26/2026, 10:09 AM
Weirdly, the He-Man movie looks better and has more hype than Mando, Supergirl, and Spielberg's Disclosure.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/26/2026, 10:28 AM
@alleverybody - It definitely doesn't look better than Disclosure Day lol That is easily one of the movies I'm most looking forward to. Don't disrespect Spielberg like that XD

To me is on par with Mando (was happily surprised by how much I liked it).

As for Supergirl, it's harder to find something that doesn't look more interesting lol And so that people don't start calling me a DC hater, Clayface looks really cool.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 5/26/2026, 10:37 AM
@Urubrodi - It's on record that Spielberg loved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), so old school Spielberg very possibly would have liked or even made Masters of the Universe himself. Back when he wasn't making weird globalist alien propaganda.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/26/2026, 10:43 AM
@FleischerSupes - "making weird globalist alien propaganda"

Some of his biggest movies include ET, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, War of the Worlds and let's not forget the 4th Indy movie focuses on aliens. Aliens in general have always been a huge focus of his career.

With all the declassified files making the news lately, it feels like a perfect type of subject matter for him to tackle.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/26/2026, 10:35 AM
It's good Leto's image wasn't in the film. Is probably why he isn't happy with the finished product.

Simple thing is,they can easily replace Leto in future installments .... 👌🏻

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