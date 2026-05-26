Masters Of The Universe Director On Jared Leto's Skeletor: "[The Skull] Gives An Amazing Performance"

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight has explained how Skeletor was brought to life in the movie.

During a video interview with Good Nerd, the filmmaker revealed that Jared Leto acted out his scenes in a practical muscle suit, with the iconic villain's expressive CGI skull face added in post.

According to a recent report from Puck News, Leto “wasn’t thrilled with the film,” but there seems to be more to the Morbius star doing zero promotion for the reboot.

Setting aside the accusations of inappropriate behaviour from multiple women and even his own cast-mates, Leto has proven to be box office poison over the years, with several major studio releases, including Disney's recent Tron: Ares, underperforming or bombing outright.

The blame can't all be laid at Leto's feet, of course, but perception is reality, and the studios seem to feel that highlighting the fact that the Academy Award-winner has a lead role in the reboot - even if he is unrecognisable as the skull-faced villain - isn't going to do the film any favours.

Early opening weekend box office tracking for MOTU is in the $25-$35 million range, which really wouldn't be a great start for a movie with a reported production budget of $175 million. Perhaps having Leto promote the movie is simply a risk Amazon and Sony would rather not take.

We also have a new international IMAX poster featuring He-Man taking flight in a Wind Raider.

Você sabia que o Jared Leto é o Esqueleto no filme Mestres do Universo?



Conversei com o diretor Travis Knight e ele me contou que o Jared estava no set gravando tudo usando o traje, o cajado… e só depois substituíram a cara dele pelo crânio de CGI!



Muito legal, né?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/49EkPbzHBI — Good Nerd (@GoodNerd23) May 25, 2026

The chase for Power begins. #HemanAndTheMastersOfTheUniverse only in cinemas June 5, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam pic.twitter.com/Crz77winv3 — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) May 25, 2026

United by courage. Driven by Power. Masters of the Universe - only in theaters June 5. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/JmpHB4vSNw — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) May 25, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.