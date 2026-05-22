Masters Of The Universe Clips Find He-Man, Teela & Man-At-Arms Facing Off Against Skeletor's Forces

Masters Of The Universe Clips Find He-Man, Teela & Man-At-Arms Facing Off Against Skeletor's Forces

Three new clips from Masters of the Universe have been released online, featuring He-Man and his closest allies doing battle against Skeletor's forces...

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By MarkCassidy - May 22, 2026 07:05 PM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Masters of the Universe arrives in theatres less than two weeks from now, and three new clips from the movie have been released online..

The first clip sees Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms, fighting off Skeletor's forces as he attempts to get King Randor and Queen Marlena to safety. The next features He-Man doing his best to master the controls of a Wind Raider before finally getting the hang of the vehicle and launching into battle.

In the final clip, He-Man demonstrates his strength to an impressed Teela by lifting a downed ship so she can retrieve something from the wreckage.

During a recent interview, Camila Mendes revealed that her Teela costume was originally going to be closer to the character's outfit from the classic animated series.

"I was okay with it, but they decided that it would be kind of silly to have this warrior woman trotting around in a swimsuit among all these big, burly men.”

Check out the clips below, along with a sample of The Darkness' new song for the movie.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/22/2026, 7:49 PM
Teela Tequila ?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/22/2026, 8:06 PM

Will trade special candy for naughty pics of the hot chick.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2026, 8:21 PM
Nice clips imo!!.

The tone going by the latter 2 pieces of footage definitely feels very Thor Ragnarok-esque which I’m sure will definitely dissapoint some hoping for a more serious take but oh well.

The bits of humor we got worked for me and it’s cool to see Man At Arms get a brief yet fun action sequence…

Also , Nicholas Galitzine definitely seems quite charming in the role going by that final clip!!.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 5/22/2026, 8:28 PM
Taking my boys to see this instead of Star Wars.

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