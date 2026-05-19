Does Masters Of The Universe Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

This article was originally published on Toonado.com.

Masters of the Universe is still a few weeks away from slashing its way into multiplexes, but the world premiere took place in Hollywood last night as the movie's press tour officially gets underway.

Critics have started weighing in on social media, sharing overwhelmingly positive first reactions. Thanks to those, we have news on whether filmmaker Travis Knight's reboot has anything extra for fans after the credits.

Today, we can confirm that, yes, 2026's Masters of the Universe movie DOES have a post-credits scene. No spoilers have been revealed, but fans speculate that it will introduce a new take on She-Ra to set up a potential sequel.

From what we can gather, there's only one post-credits scene, and it comes at the very end of the credits. Amazon MGM Studios is viewing Masters of the Universe as the first chapter in a new franchise, so as long as the box office totals are as positive as the reactions, things are looking good for He-Man and company.

During a recent interview with SFX, Knight said, "For me, She-Ra has always been a big part of the Masters world and a big part of Adam’s story." he added that, if Masters of the Universe 2 does happen, "She-Ra will play a huge part."

"Whether or not she plays any part in this movie, I cannot say," the filmmaker teased, noting that there were "many, many conversations about the character" during production.

She-Ra debuted in 1985's He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword before taking centre stage in her own spin-off. Netflix later revived the character for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which ran for five seasons, while Prime Video is reportedly still developing a live-action She-Ra series (whether it will connect to Knight's plans isn't clear).

In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto).

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Goat Man, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Stephen Adentan as Moss Man, James Wilkinson as Mekaneck, and Kristen Wiig as Roboto.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.