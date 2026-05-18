Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Recasts Ginny Weasley Due To "Unforeseen Circumstances"

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Recasts Ginny Weasley Due To &quot;Unforeseen Circumstances&quot;

HBO's Harry Potter TV series has just made its first major recast, with Gracie Cochrane no longer set to return for Season 2, an adaptation of The Chamber of Secrets, due to "unforeseen circumstances."

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2026 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

The news that Harry Potter had been greenlit for Season 2 surprised no one, but we now have our first major recast for HBO's adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that Gracie Cochrane, who plays Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is not returning to the series after shooting her Season 1 scenes.

While the reason for her departure is bound to lead to speculation among Wizarding World fans, it's important to remember that Cochrane is a very young child, and there could be any number of reasons she's decided to step away from the series and this 10-year commitment.

In a statement from the actress's family, it's said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one."

"Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience," they added. "Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

Ginny's role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will likely be very minor, as she only appears briefly on Platform ¾ when Ron is setting off for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. She's starstruck by Harry, but her mother forbids Ginny from getting on the Hogwarts Express to see him. 

In The Chamber of Secrets, Ginny has a much bigger role, as she becomes embroiled in Tom Riddle's plan to return from the dead. 

In a statement, HBO wrote, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

It was recently confirmed that Jon Brown, a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins Francesca Gardiner, who was the sole shorunner on The Philosopher's Stone

In The Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter's summer has included the worst birthday ever, doomy warnings from a house-elf called Dobby, and a rescue from the Dursleys by his friend Ron Weasley in a magical flying car.

Back at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his second year, Harry hears strange whispers echo through empty corridors—and then the attacks start. Students are found as though turned to stone... Dobby's sinister predictions seem to be coming true.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/18/2026, 6:09 PM
Thank you for putting her instagram ,my Man Josh Is obviously one of us
JFerguson
JFerguson - 5/18/2026, 6:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - pls stfu. Now you sound like some kind of pedo
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/18/2026, 6:16 PM
That sucks for the little one, hopefully all is alright and this doesn't discourage her from continuing acting.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/18/2026, 6:18 PM
Hopefully, they can rectify their error and get the casting right this time...

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/18/2026, 6:43 PM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/18/2026, 6:22 PM


God bless the child.

Best wishes for this young lady's future.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 5/18/2026, 6:27 PM
Poor kid. That’s gotta suck, working so hard to get a coveted role and then having to give it up. I hope it work out for her in the end.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/18/2026, 6:27 PM
Bummer for the kid, it's a huge break to get into a franchise as big as this one.
Skestra
Skestra - 5/18/2026, 6:32 PM
It's refreshing to see Hollywood parents actually support what's best for the child and not for their wallets. I agree with everyone's sentiments in the hopes everything works out for her.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 5/18/2026, 6:55 PM
The parents probably saw how shit the first season was and didn't want her to be apart of it anymore.

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