Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Recasts Ginny Weasley Due To "Unforeseen Circumstances"

The news that Harry Potter had been greenlit for Season 2 surprised no one, but we now have our first major recast for HBO's adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) reveals that Gracie Cochrane, who plays Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is not returning to the series after shooting her Season 1 scenes.

While the reason for her departure is bound to lead to speculation among Wizarding World fans, it's important to remember that Cochrane is a very young child, and there could be any number of reasons she's decided to step away from the series and this 10-year commitment.

In a statement from the actress's family, it's said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO Harry Potter series after season one."

"Her time as part of the Harry Potter world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience," they added. "Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

Ginny's role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will likely be very minor, as she only appears briefly on Platform ¾ when Ron is setting off for Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. She's starstruck by Harry, but her mother forbids Ginny from getting on the Hogwarts Express to see him.

In The Chamber of Secrets, Ginny has a much bigger role, as she becomes embroiled in Tom Riddle's plan to return from the dead.

In a statement, HBO wrote, "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family’s decision not to return for the next season of HBO’s Harry Potter series, and we are grateful for her work on season one of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

It was recently confirmed that Jon Brown, a writer on Season 1, has been promoted to co-showrunner on Season 2. He joins Francesca Gardiner, who was the sole shorunner on The Philosopher's Stone.

In The Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter's summer has included the worst birthday ever, doomy warnings from a house-elf called Dobby, and a rescue from the Dursleys by his friend Ron Weasley in a magical flying car.

Back at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his second year, Harry hears strange whispers echo through empty corridors—and then the attacks start. Students are found as though turned to stone... Dobby's sinister predictions seem to be coming true.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on HBO Max this Christmas.