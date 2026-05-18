Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Features First Look At The Hulk Vs. Spidey

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Features First Look At The Hulk Vs. Spidey

Some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art features a first look at The Hulk facing off against the wall-crawler. We also have some rumoured details on the next trailer...

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By MarkCassidy - May 18, 2026 09:05 AM EST

We've seen quite a bit of Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art at this stage, but these latest merchandise photos reveal a first look at Spidey (Tom Holland) facing off against The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The artwork is pretty basic, but it does show the wall-crawler shooting webs at the Green Goliath's arms.

We still don't know for certain what leads to Bruce Banner going "Savage" and embarking on an old-school rampage, but rumour has it that Sadie Sink's character (most likely Jean Grey) uses her powers to alter Banner's mind, prompting Spider-Man to join forces with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in an attempt to stop him.

We also have some rumored details on the next Brand New Day trailer. We have no idea if this is on the level, but the source has shared some accurate info in the past.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Thing94
Thing94 - 5/18/2026, 9:04 AM
First look via flip flops
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/18/2026, 9:06 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Features First Look At The Hulk Vs. Spidey

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/18/2026, 9:28 AM
@OneMoreTime -

HelloBoysImBack


Bots Unite.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/18/2026, 9:08 AM
Wow. Another MCU article.
Can't believe there's actually people hoping for an upswing in the property.

Not even interested in Doomsday. As fans know, where do you go from there after you've had every character possible in the film?

Oh, I currently have the runs. So I'm a little salty at the moment.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/18/2026, 9:16 AM
@OneMoreTime - I don’t think you understand. The “Haters” want Marvel to put out great content again. We just don’t shill for billion dollar companies and expect quality for our hard earned money
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/18/2026, 9:24 AM
@Bucky74 - Just the Few want great content. The Majority wants them to Fail.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 5/18/2026, 9:38 AM
@OneMoreTime - I believe they only want them to fail when they put out garbage and insist the fans are “wrong” for not eating it up. Say what you want about NWH and Deadpool and Wolverine, but I loved those flicks and felt they were a return to “fun” Marvel films. I was looking forward to Quantum mania and left the theatre thinking about how I couldn’t believe how far Marvel has declined. We are entitled to live or hate what we want and no fan opinion is invalid as long as we buy the tickets. The billion dollar company has the money, be we have the power (that reminds me, He Man in two weeks - I hope it’s good!)
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/18/2026, 9:13 AM
Marvel Studios Haters Worse Nightmare. Coming Very Soon..........


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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/18/2026, 9:17 AM
Definitely not Joe FixIt. 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2026, 9:19 AM
Cool , the promo art looks nice and the rumored trailer details (if true) sound neat also…

I especially would love to see Tombstone in the next trailer , just to see how Krondon looks in the role atleast since I feel like his performance will be pretty similar to his Tobias Whale in Black Lightning tbh which could still work here as well.



Oh and he’s definitely behind Gargan becoming Scorpion in this , right?.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/18/2026, 9:22 AM
@MarkCassidy Cmon, this is merchandise art, not promo art. There is a big difference.

Promo art comes from the studio, whether it be posters, trailers, actually revealing concept art etc and is part of the promotional budget for the film.

Merch art that uses assets or styles from comics has nothing to do with the films production team or advertising and has little to no studio involvement.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/18/2026, 9:23 AM
I wonder if Hulk will lose again, given he hasn’t won a fight since Avengers in 2012.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/18/2026, 9:35 AM
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/18/2026, 9:39 AM
I HOPE it's good. I don't have an agenda like 90% of the people on here
Why
Why - 5/18/2026, 9:43 AM
I'm looking forward to this movie, especially now that I can obtain the appropriate footwear to wear when watching. Will they be enhanced with Infinity Soles for optimum flip flopping? I only wear Disney-approved shoes you see.

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