Spider-Man: Brand New Day Promo Art Features First Look At The Hulk Vs. Spidey

We've seen quite a bit of Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art at this stage, but these latest merchandise photos reveal a first look at Spidey (Tom Holland) facing off against The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

The artwork is pretty basic, but it does show the wall-crawler shooting webs at the Green Goliath's arms.

We still don't know for certain what leads to Bruce Banner going "Savage" and embarking on an old-school rampage, but rumour has it that Sadie Sink's character (most likely Jean Grey) uses her powers to alter Banner's mind, prompting Spider-Man to join forces with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in an attempt to stop him.

We also have some rumored details on the next Brand New Day trailer. We have no idea if this is on the level, but the source has shared some accurate info in the past.

New Spider-Man brand new day sandals



The poses they used for it looks familiar…. pic.twitter.com/yQvaCUt4b4 — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) May 18, 2026

Brand New Day trailer info (combined with what I heard earlier):



-More shots of Sadie Sink, including a face reveal

-First look at Tombstone

-More Scorpion Footage



*NEW INFO*

-Shots of the Hulk



-New trailer music(source says it's not as good as the previous one)



-More shots… pic.twitter.com/0jTXpJWs8F — Doom’s Servant (@lakersspammer) May 17, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.