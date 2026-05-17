Avengers: Doomsday Star Pedro Pascal On Whether Reed Richards & Doctor Doom Share Any "Big Moments"

Avengers: Doomsday Star Pedro Pascal On Whether Reed Richards & Doctor Doom Share Any &quot;Big Moments&quot;

Pedro Pascal has indicated that his character, Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will share quite a few scenes in Avengers: Doomsday...

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By MarkCassidy - May 17, 2026 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Though Doctor Doom has faced off against pretty much every major hero in Marvel Comics at one point or another over the years, the villain first appeared in the pages of Fantastic Four and has always been viewed as the nemesis of Reed Richards.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom made his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene, but only made a very brief appearance and did not share the screen with Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal).

Fans have been wondering whether the two characters would interact much in Avengers: Doomsday. Rumors have claimed that they will share a few scenes, but it seemed likely that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was being positioned as Doom's primary foil in the movie.

Pascal was asked if Richards and Doom would share any "big moments" in Doomsday during an interview with JEUXACTU.

“I will tell you there is so much to expect that I wouldn’t even know where to begin.”

A vague response, but Pascal's comments would seem to suggest that we can indeed expect to see at least one exciting confrontation between the ruler of Latveria and the leader of the FF.

First Steps director Matt Shakman set the internet buzzing last year with his comments about how much of a challenge it was to cast Pascal's character during a wide-ranging interview with Variety.

“He goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers,” Shakman said of the FF patriarch. “I realized that the version we were building had to have all of those elements.”

Though some took this as confirmation that Richards will lead the Avengers in the upcoming MCU event film, it's entirely possible that Shakman was simply referring to Reed's journey in the comic books. Or was he?

Previous reports have suggested that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will take command of one roster of heroes, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) leading the New Avengers that were formed at the end of Thunderbolts*. But what if Richards is set to head-up a third team?

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/17/2026, 3:58 PM
“He goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers,”
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/17/2026, 4:00 PM
Pascal, Pugh, and Mackie are horrible leads and a HUGE downgrade from Evans, Downey Jr, and Hemsworth.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/17/2026, 4:27 PM
@FireGunn - Marvel Bigger, Better, Stronger Studios 34 Billion Box Office Climbing fast. Another 4 Billion in 2026.

Number of Marvel Studios Movies

Marvel Studios has Produced 37 Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to date, all of which are connected and set in the same shared continuity.

User Comment Image
evilbastard
evilbastard - 5/17/2026, 4:01 PM
“He goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers,”
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/17/2026, 4:09 PM
I'll go in with low expectations and maybe they'll surprise me like Thunderbolts
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/17/2026, 4:21 PM
@bobevanz - Marvel Studios has Produced 37 Films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to date, all of which are connected and set in the same shared continuity.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/17/2026, 4:37 PM
@OneMoreTime - Holy shit!
DoubleD over here pointing out things no one could've ever guessed!

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/17/2026, 4:34 PM
I hope so but if we do get a RDJ-less Dr Doom post SW (which there is a possibility I feel as slim as it might be) then I would rather they really focus on the Reed & Victor dynamic there while having this variant of the latter be an Avengers level threat which he has been at times in the comics aswell.

Anyway , can’t wait to see more of Pedro’s Reed since I liked him in First Steps and bought him as the leader , the brain and father/husband…

It definitely felt like Pedro might have also taken some inspiration from Ryan Norths take on the character where’s possibly in the autism spectrum which I appreciated also!!.

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CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/17/2026, 4:53 PM
I hope we get a trailer by July the latest.

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