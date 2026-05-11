Avengers: Doomsday Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Confirms Script Had No Ending, Teases Alternate Realities

When Avengers: Doomsday started filming, much was said about cameras rolling without a finished script. That wasn't exactly out of the ordinary for an MCU movie, and some of Marvel Studios' most successful blockbusters have had similarly chaotic shoots.

Talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach reflected on his Avengers: Doomsday experience, and confirmed that the script he read had no ending.

However, the actor seemed to indicate that this was more due to secrecy than the Russo Brothers not having a clear plan for where to take the story.

"Yeah, I did read a full script, but those scripts change quite a bit. You know what? Probably not, it probably didn't have a full, like, third act," Moss-Bachrach confirmed. "I don't think it had an ending. I don't think anyone gets to see that stuff."

Asked how the next Avengers movie differs from the MCU debut of Marvel's First Family, the actor explained, "Doomsday was different in that it's a bigger movie with more moving parts, and I think it was more compartmentalised, whereas Fantastic Four: First Steps, we were there like every day, every day, having a sense of the thing."

"These movies are so interstellar and so galactic and conceptual. So, it's very hard sometimes to understand what's going on in the story. And Doomsday was a little bit harder for me to hold all the parts," Moss-Bachrach continued, confirming The Thing spends time on more than just Earth-828.

"And, I mean, I knew where I was, I knew which planets, which universe I was in. But how it was connecting to other universes, I would have to go back to, like, 'Joe [Russo] can you just, I know you've talked me through, can you just tell me one more time?'"

One of the four Avengers: Doomsday teasers released starting last December showed The Thing meeting Shuri and M'Baku, while the CinemaCon trailer reportedly featured shots of the Fantastic Four in the X-Mansion on Earth-10005, the home of the X-Men.

The Multiverse Saga will conclude with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, and both that and Doomsday will pit the MCU's Mightiest Heroes against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Unsurprisingly, Moss-Bachrach says he got to see the Oscar-winner in action as Doom, which he described as "great" (fans remain hopeful that the Fantastic Four's relationship with Victor will be explored in depth).

"What a wonderful man. Like, what a great set leader he was. He's been doing this for a long time and he was so generous and really, like, checking in, making sure everyone was good. Really good coach energy there," he added. "I would look around the room and it'd be like, 'There's Ian McKellan, and there's Channing Tatum,' it's a lot."

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.