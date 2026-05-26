Avengers: Doomsday Rumored To Feature The Return Of This Iconic Villain - Spoilers

Though nothing has been confirmed (and likely won't be until we're sitting down to watch the movie), Avengers: Doomsday is rumoured to begin with an action sequence set in the same universe as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Apparently, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) travel to Spider-Man's world (exactly why is not clear, but it's said to be something to do with the Multiversal incursions), where Logan does battle with Tobey Maguire's wall-crawler.

We have heard that Doomsday will feature several characters that have yet to be announced or rumoured, and we're now hearing that one of them could be a classic Spidey villain.

According to MTTSH, "other characters are in Tobey's Earth fighting in Avengers Doomsday," including Doctor Octopus.

Though the scooper doesn't clarify, we assume this will be Alfred Molina's take on Doc Ock, who returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Green Goblin, Electro and the Sandman.

Molina said he would be open to playing Octavius again in a recent interview, but didn't necessarily see it happening.

"I don’t know what the future holds. I think we might have to just leave Doc Ock in a nice, prominent place in the rogues’ gallery of villains, but honestly, if they came knocking on my door and said we’d love you to do it again, I would do it again, no doubt. I doubt if it’ll happen, though."

If Molina does appear in Doomsday, it'll probably only be for a brief cameo, but it would be nice to see him again.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.