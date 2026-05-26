Fuze Clip Features Sam Worthington And Theo James As Action-Packed Heist Thriller Hits Digital (Exclusive)

Set in contemporary London, Fuze unfolds after an unexploded World War II bomb is unearthed at a busy construction site, forcing a massive citywide evacuation. Amid the escalating tension and chaos, a daring criminal operation is set in motion—one that uses the evacuation as cover for a meticulously planned heist.

As authorities race against time to contain the crisis, alliances blur, and moral boundaries are crossed, the film deftly propels audiences through a series of calculated twists, delivering a wildly entertaining ride.

Directed by David Mackenzie (Under the Banner of Heaven) and written by Ben Hopkins (Inside), the movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Theo James (The Gentlemen), Saffron Hocking (Hedda), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), Elham Ehsas (Yellow), and Sam Worthington (Avatar: Fire and Ash).

Fuze, which is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, is released on Digital today, May 26, and Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 7.

In this exclusive clip from this thrilling heist film, tensions are high as a group led by Worthington and James' characters enact a clever plan to escape the police. It's a tense, edge-of-your-seat moment in a story full of them.

Check out this clip from Fuze below:

Worthington previously worked with Mackenzie on Relay, and told Variety last year that he wasn't originally in Fuze's script. "I just phoned David and said, 'What can I do in this one?' He told me all the roles were gone," the actor recalled. "But when I read it, I thought I could do something with this henchman figure in Theo’s gang."

"I asked him to let me create something, and David gave me that trust. That freedom allowed me to help serve the story and be a foil for Theo."

The filmmaker, meanwhile, said, "I wanted to mash up the tensions of the heist movie with an unexploded bomb movie. In the U.K., there’s always a discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb somewhere. Evacuations are forced, and they’re often blown up in situ. It felt like a very real thing to lean into."

"With 'Fuze,' I just wanted to make something purely entertaining, visceral and cinematic — not trying to be a message film. It’s a high-tension, hopefully enjoyable ride," Mackenzie continued, calling it "pure cinematic entertainment."

As noted, Fuze is now available on Digital and hits Blu-Ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 7. You can watch the trailer for the movie in the player below.