7 Movies Marvel Studios Could (And Should) Announce At This July's San Diego Comic-Con

With Marvel Studios finally returning to Hall H at this July's San Diego Comic-Con, the hype is rapidly building. After years of Multiversal madness and the massive culmination of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, fans are desperate for concrete news on what comes next for the MCU. While we're sure to get plenty of footage and reveals for the two Avengers films, the real excitement lies in what lies beyond 2027. The new Saga needs fresh franchises, legacy heroes, and bold team-ups to keep the momentum going, and Marvel has the perfect opportunity to lay out its vision on the biggest stage in pop culture. In this feature, we're taking a closer look at 7 potential MCU movie announcements we're most hoping to see from Kevin Feige and the Marvel team this summer, counting down from the very likely to the dream scenarios that would blow the roof off Hall H...

7. The Fantastic Four 2 The Fantastic Four: First Steps was a hit with fans and critics, and performed admirably at the box office, even if it fell short of being a true "hit." Still, as 2025's second-highest-grossing superhero movie, a sequel has to be on the table at Marvel Studios. Marvel's First Family will have a lead role in Avengers: Doomsday, and, presumably, Avengers: Secret Wars, as well. That should help boost awareness and the team's popularity, perfectly setting the stage for a sequel that can bring Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing into the main MCU.



6. Black Panther 3 Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is hard at work on the next Black Panther movie, and if the rumours are true, Avengers: Doomsday—or, possibly, Avengers: Secret Wars—will introduce the new T'Challa. Right now, we expect that to be an adult version of Toussaint, T'Challa's son, who is aged up via the Multiverse or the MCU's inevitable reboot. Black Panther was an instant classic, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a worthy sequel. It had a lot of baggage to deal with, including Chadwick Boseman's death and Shuri becoming the new Black Panther, but this threequel can serve as a fresh start.



5. X-Men Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is already hard at work on the X-Men reboot. The movie will likely be a huge focus of the next Saga, and will almost certainly spawn spin-offs like Wolverine and X-Force, which could also be announced in Hall H later this summer. The latter could even be Ryan Reynolds' mystery Deadpool & Wolverine follow-up. An official title (if it's not Uncanny X-Men, what are we even doing here?) and cast reveal is a must, as is some clarification about where this franchise is heading in the MCU. Regardless, we'd expect this movie to be the main focal point of Marvel Studios' panel.



4. Captain America 5 Captain America: Brave New World was a critical and commercial disappointment, hampered by reshoots that turned the whole thing into a mess. Unfortunately, those misfires have likely closed the door on future solo outings for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The Russo Brothers may figure out a way to redeem him in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but Cap's franchise needs a fresh start. The excitement surrounding Chris Evans' MCU return suggests Marvel Studios would be wise to bring the actor back into the fold, even if it's for a team-up with Anthony Mackie's Captain America.



3. Midnight Sons Blade was announced at Comic-Con in 2019, so to announce it again seven years later would be a wild move on Marvel Studios' part. At this point, Mahershala Ali's Daywalker leading the cast of Midnight Sons feels like a far more logical next step. Throw in characters like Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Ghost Rider, and Elsa Bloodstone, and this supernatural team-up could be one of the next Saga's biggest hits. Heck, if it's true that Doctor Strange is going to break bad in the upcoming Avengers movies, we'd even consider making the former Sorcerer Supreme one of the movie's big bads!



2. Avengers 7 (a.k.a World War Hulk) The Multiverse Saga will end with two Avengers movies, but that becoming the norm moving forward isn't something that excites us. Each Phase should assemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with the Sage finale bringing together them, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four for a mega-event. For its first post-Secret Wars Avengers movie, we'd like to see an adaptation of World War Hulk. It's long overdue, and something Marvel Studios has been teasing for a while now. The return of the Savage Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be the first step to making this a reality, and this adaptation would be a nice way for Bruce Banner to pass the torch to She-Hulk.

