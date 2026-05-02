Meryl Streep Takes A Shot At Hollywood's Tendency To "Marvel-ize" Movies: "It's So Boring"

While we thought Hollywood had moved on from dissing superhero fare, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep has dropped a diss worthy of Miranda Priestly, her sharp-tongued character in the Disney-produced sequel.

Appearing alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Oscar-winner was asked about exploring Priestly's softer side in the movie.

"I feel like you get a realistic view," Streep started. "I think we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it’s so boring."

"What’s really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths," she continued. "So that’s what I like about this [movie]. It’s messier."

Was the dig necessary? Not really, especially as it presents an overly simplistic view of superhero fare. Still, it's to be expected, and Streep has typically avoided big-budget fare during her acting career. So, don't bank on her now deciding to join the MCU or DCU.

It's worth pointing out that movies like Logan, Joker, and MCU entries such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have leaned into flawed heroes and human villains. Deadpool broke the fourth wall while exploring trauma, and The Batman delivered a brooding, detective-focused take heavy on moral ambiguity.

Streep's blanket take overlooks many efforts, though her remarks are less about burying superhero films and more about championing the kind of storytelling she believes in. Hollywood can clearly support both. Blockbusters pay the bills and deliver crowd-pleasing escapism for millions, while prestige projects like this one keep awards voters and serious critics happy.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine.

The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The movie has 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to open with $75+ million this weekend.

Streep's co-stars have (some) superhero movie experience. Hathaway played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises and was eyed for the role of Black Cat in Sam Raimi's unmade Spider-Man 4. As for Blunt, she came close to playing the MCU's Black Widow in Iron Man 2.