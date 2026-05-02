Meryl Streep Takes A Shot At Hollywood's Tendency To "Marvel-ize" Movies: "It's So Boring"

Meryl Streep Takes A Shot At Hollywood's Tendency To &quot;Marvel-ize&quot; Movies: &quot;It's So Boring&quot;

Promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2—produced by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios—Oscar-winner Meryl Streep has taken a shot at Marvel movies, and what about them she perceives as "boring."

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

While we thought Hollywood had moved on from dissing superhero fare, The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Meryl Streep has dropped a diss worthy of Miranda Priestly, her sharp-tongued character in the Disney-produced sequel.

Appearing alongside co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Oscar-winner was asked about exploring Priestly's softer side in the movie. 

"I feel like you get a realistic view," Streep started. "I think we tend to Marvel-ize the movies now. We got the villains and we got the good guys, and it’s so boring."

"What’s really interesting about life is that some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths," she continued. "So that’s what I like about this [movie]. It’s messier."

Was the dig necessary? Not really, especially as it presents an overly simplistic view of superhero fare. Still, it's to be expected, and Streep has typically avoided big-budget fare during her acting career. So, don't bank on her now deciding to join the MCU or DCU. 

It's worth pointing out that movies like Logan, Joker, and MCU entries such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have leaned into flawed heroes and human villains. Deadpool broke the fourth wall while exploring trauma, and The Batman delivered a brooding, detective-focused take heavy on moral ambiguity.

Streep's blanket take overlooks many efforts, though her remarks are less about burying superhero films and more about championing the kind of storytelling she believes in. Hollywood can clearly support both. Blockbusters pay the bills and deliver crowd-pleasing escapism for millions, while prestige projects like this one keep awards voters and serious critics happy.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine.

The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna. The movie has 77% on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to open with $75+ million this weekend. 

Streep's co-stars have (some) superhero movie experience. Hathaway played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises and was eyed for the role of Black Cat in Sam Raimi's unmade Spider-Man 4. As for Blunt, she came close to playing the MCU's Black Widow in Iron Man 2.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/2/2026, 8:57 AM
Oh gracious. Here we go...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2026, 8:58 AM
he has a point.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/2/2026, 8:58 AM
"some of the heroes are flawed and some of the villains are human and interesting and have their own strengths"

Is that not what these comic book movies and TV shows have been for at least the past 10 years?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/2/2026, 9:08 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I grabbed the same quote and was about to paste and post here. She's not wrong for saying it, and yes, we've been doing it, but dammit-

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Villians need more meat. Stronger purposes, increased layers. It's amazing how standards that were set in video games, television, movies- entertainment as a whole, years ago, have dipped in quality storytelling and we just accept it. I hope/believe the change is coming.

dragon316
dragon316 - 5/2/2026, 10:22 AM
@KennKathleen - besides wanting take over world kill universe and hero what more can you give villians
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:03 AM
I respect her views but I won't even watch The Devil Wears Panda 2. I find both of her movies Boring. 🙂
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/2/2026, 9:07 AM
Shes not wrong
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/2/2026, 9:13 AM
Bait
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:13 AM
Who here is going to see Devil Wears Panda 2 in the theater?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/2/2026, 9:14 AM
@OneMoreTime - im sure you and your boyfriend already have the front row seats reserved
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/2/2026, 9:16 AM
@OneMoreTime - in all fairness this site doesn’t usually have people that would see this period. But my wife is going with her friends and she hasn’t seen the last 20 comic book movies.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:17 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Are you going to see Devil Wears Panda?
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/2/2026, 9:20 AM
@OneMoreTime - im not a gay, so no. Only flicks im catching this summer are young washington and fingers crossed spider man. Looks like mcu is finally learning.

Miss me with that woke slop like supergirl and prada. And reboot the dcu and fire gunn while yourre at it
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:21 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - So your not going to go this movie with your wife?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:23 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Supergirl is a comic book movie. I want to Lobo.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/2/2026, 9:26 AM
@OneMoreTime - you want to [frick] lobo? Um… ok. I can see why you’re so excited for devil wears prada 2 then…
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:35 AM
@TheVisionary26 - SORRY! I'm waiting for Spider-Man Brand New Day. My Most Anticipated MCU Movie Ever.

HULK LIVES!

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 5/2/2026, 9:37 AM
@TheVisionary26 - The Hulk Never Forgets.

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TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/2/2026, 9:13 AM
Nope. The greatest sin of modern hollyweird was perverting our heroes to make them more “flawed”. TeH mEsSaGe is being prioritized over good, basic storytelling and preserving the icons and legacies we had growing up. Luke skywalker is now disgraced but mary sue ray is the “bestest thing ever”. And now they need a gay mexican to lead their movies like mandalorian bc “white man bad” or whatever tf disney DEI comes up with. Mcu movies died on the woke sword, when it was “just good guys and bad guys” it was prenium entertainment. Now it’s like hearing an annoying blue haired pronoun freak leacture you for two hours. The sheer cringe of she hulk and captain falcons lecturing was embarrassing.

Also devil wears prada 2 is a movie for women and gay boys. Why is she talking about movies not made for her? How about this - woke messaging and dei can stay in chick flicks and rom coms, and then they can leave us the hell alone and let us enioy OUR games/movies/tv shows without constant lecturing. JFC.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/2/2026, 9:18 AM
What the hell is she talking about? Modern entertainment keeps bringing down heroes a peg and nearly every villain is made to be sympathized with now. When was the last time the MCU has had a true evil villain? Even Bullseye is being turned into an anti hero ffs. The last "Joker" we've had is a Joker that's meant to be sympathized with so they ripped off Taxi Driver. True villains are rare nowadays. This is someone that clearly has no idea what the hell she's talking about.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/2/2026, 9:24 AM
@FireGunn - meryl is one of the libbest libs to ever live. Pretty sure she threatened to leave america cus “orange man bad” or whatever. Also shat mma while saying the government should use tax payer dollars to fund broadway… absolutely braindead

Agree on all your points otherwise good sir. Imagine the backlash that would happen if the lord of the rings film trilogy came out today. Wokies would complain the whole time that aragorn is a good guy cus he's normal and not an lgbtqbcsefg+ orc immigrant from mordor taking down the patriarchy. Can’t fix stupid sadly
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/2/2026, 10:25 AM
@FireGunn - I’ll explain I know what she talking comic books and comic entertainment is boring predictable goood vs bad bad want rule world rule universe or kill world and univers try kill hero at time always fail good always win reason I stop buy comics none of it have real world events rape , pedophile , child and domestic abuse drunk driving deaths drug abuse always about thieves and murder same thing all time been saying this years
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/2/2026, 9:21 AM
Haters gonna hate
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 5/2/2026, 9:27 AM
She claps for pedophiles
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/2/2026, 9:29 AM
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Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/2/2026, 9:48 AM
The first Devil Wears Prada is actually a solid film.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/2/2026, 10:16 AM
Bait used to be better
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/2/2026, 10:27 AM
She is right on all accounts comics and comic entertainment is boring predictable all time need real world events how Batman deal with drunk driver , Superman domestic child abuse spidermna deal rape situation it’s always about murder and thieves none of important stuff in real world comic books and entertainment
Vigor
Vigor - 5/2/2026, 10:30 AM
Its ironic because some of the complaints I've see. Here are that villains aren't evil anymore. They all are complex lately. I think streeps assessment is 15 years old. Or its just bait. If the latter, well played

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