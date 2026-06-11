Doctor Who Expected To Be Gone Until At Least 2028 - And Why "Identity Politics" Led To Cancellation

Doctor Who Expected To Be Gone Until At Least 2028 - And Why &quot;Identity Politics&quot; Led To Cancellation

A new report reveals that Doctor Who could be off our screens for the next half a decade, especially as interest in the series from production partners simply isn't there right now.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

Yesterday, the news broke that the BBC has parted ways with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and production company Bad Wolf. The planned Christmas Special has been scrapped, and the Time Lord is now in limbo as the British broadcaster puts the show on a competitive tender.

That will see the BBC ask producers to "pitch in a bake-off-style process to regenerate the sci-fi series," explains Deadline (via SFFGazette.com). However, the prospect isn't generating much in the way of enthusiasm after Disney+'s failed partnership with the channel. 

The streamer came on board to help give Doctor Who a big-budget overhaul and bring the show to a global audience. Ultimately, it was deemed a poor investment, and Disney+ exited the partnership as soon as possible. 

According to four "respected UK drama producers" the trade spoke to, all have "serious reservations" about stepping into the TARDIS. From a business perspective, sinking time and money into a franchise still owned by the BBC doesn't make sense. That's what Disney did, and the show ultimately failed to make an impact in terms of viewership or subscription numbers.

One producer said, "You would have to be mad" to take on Doctor Who, with another adding, "[It’s a] bit of a nightmare for any producer in this market with the shadow of the Disney fallout."

"It’s hard to see another major U.S. studio replacing Disney. So the budget would be hard to get above £3M ($4M) [per episode] without significant co-pro or insane investment from the distribution arm [BBC Studios], which they will struggle to recoup on sales."

Others feel that the show has lost its way creatively, with Davies blamed for using a "sledgehammer" to tackle issues of diversity and inclusion. His glib attitude about Doctor Who's future has drawn widespread backlash, particularly as he recently teased an exciting update that proved to be anything but. 

According to insiders, Davies' ousting was "mutual," as everyone realised "Doctor Who required a level of surgery that could not be masked by the sticking plaster of a festive episode." There are conflicting claims about how much the showrunner had actually written, though it was likely only announced to calm concerns about the series being scrapped when Disney+ walked away.

Unfortunately, this all means that Doctor Who won't be back until 2028 at the earliest. However, even that is "considered an outside bet," with one producer believing that it could be gone for at least five years until 2031. 

The UK tabloids have also weighed in, with The Telegraph talking to a former writer who told them, "We had this nonsense, this identity politics, and there is nothing less likely to make people feel at ease than by making them think they are being hectored or lectured." 

A source told The Times, "The show doesn't necessarily need money, but it needs a rethink and perhaps an abandonment of the preachiness we have seen recently," with another former writer stating, "It will inevitably return at some point, but first it needs a very long rest. At the moment Doctor Who is a toxic brand."

Keep checking back here for updates on Doctor Who as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/11/2026, 8:23 PM
RTD really [frick]ed it up.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/11/2026, 8:31 PM
Are you saying the CIS HET statistically normative population of The Earth doesn't want everything they watch to be DEI Double Dipped and shoved up their collective one way street?

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So you're saying that the 7.9 billion non gay/trans/enby/queer assholes are the ones that ruined it for everyone else.

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JUST KIDDING

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RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/11/2026, 8:39 PM
Crazy to think that we went from The Doctor showing Vincent Van Gogh the impact he had on this planet to... this.

Doctor Who deserved better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2026, 8:45 PM
I don’t know if the Doctor Who brand is as toxic as one of the commenters in the article is making it out to be but it is fair to say I think that The Reality War left a bad taste to an extent in a fair amount of people’s mouth…

Honestly before that , I was hearing & seeing mostly praise for RTD’s second era with Ncuti (I myself still like it overall though acknowledge its flaws) but that’s when I feel this current “negativity” for lack of a better word emerged but maybe I’m wrong.

Also , I don’t think RTD was all that heavy handed with the “identity politics” especially compared to Chibnall’s run which would sometimes even spell out the message of the episode within the dialogue but oh well…

I do think Doctor Who being shelved for a bit is a good thing since there’s I higher chance I feel it comes back with a fresh energy in 3-5 years time hopefully so fingers crossed!!.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/11/2026, 8:49 PM
The regressive left has a talent for taking something beautiful and destroying it. It's a reflection of their own twisted and one-dimensional mindsets. Then they point the blame at the audience who wasn't receptive.

They've ruined several legendary franchises from Star Wars to Indiana Jones.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/11/2026, 9:27 PM
@XRayCat - It's done so often it feels like that's the whole point. I remember hearing things like

"I'm not even a fan of ___ but it's making the right people angry and I'm here for it"

Those people don't buy tickets. They don't buy T-shirts. They don't buy games, they don't buy comics, they don't buy collectables, they don't go to conventions. In fact, they mocked all of the above. And when the franchise crashes and burns... They laugh. Or they want to take it over and turn it into something unrecognizable. This is the basic play..

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Meanwhile you have an army of die hard, life long fans who will pay you to give them the thing they like. Not only will they pay you, they will bring others along to enjoy your product. Instead you cater to people who not only hate your product, but hate the people who like(d) your product. Now that's a garbage business model.

They know if they create their own shows, films, and games from scratch nobody would buy it. So they leech off popular IPs and essentially burn it to the ground.

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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2026, 9:20 PM
They can take all the time they need as long as they retcon the show back to the end of Capaldi.

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