Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Reveals Real Reason For His Abrupt Exit From The Series

Russell T Davies has—very briefly— explained his exit from Doctor Who, following weeks of speculation surrounding the abrupt end to his second stint in the TARDIS and the future of the long-running sci-fi series.

We recently learned that the BBC is putting Doctor Who out to tender in search of a new production partner. Even before that, Davies was largely being blamed by fans both for the show's apparent "demise" and, now, the fact that it will likely be off our screens for the better part of five years.

After facing criticism for his farewell post to Doctor Who—coming days after he teased a major announcement from the BBC, which ended up being its cancellation—Davies has been asked by Mirror Online about parting ways with the series.

"Time to move on, that's all," he bluntly responded (via SFFGazette.com), clearly unwilling or uninterested in elaborating any further.

Davies originally returned to Doctor Who in 2023 after previously serving as the architect of the show's hugely successful revival in 2005. His second tenure began with enormous expectations, bolstered by a partnership with Disney+, the return of David Tennant for the franchise's 60th anniversary celebrations, and what appeared to be a long-term roadmap for the Whoniverse.

At various points over the past two years, Davies spoke enthusiastically about plans stretching well beyond the immediate future. He even hinted that story ideas were already mapped out for a fourth and fifth season of the revived era, teasing that there was "amazing stuff" waiting at the end of the former.

He also seemed to be laying the groundwork for a 2026 Christmas special. In Doctor Who Magazine, Davies famously teased the festive episode with three cryptic words: "Bafflers," "Winternox," and "village," sparking speculation about what might be in store. However, those plans ultimately never materialised, and he later claimed that it had only been announced to give the impression that the series was going nowhere.

According to the writer, once the BBC decided to begin the tender process, there was no longer any reason to continue developing the special. Davies stressed that he never completed a script, had not written the episode, and that no actor had been approached to take over as the next Doctor. However, many fans aren't buying it.

Exactly what comes next for Doctor Who remains unclear, with no new Doctor announced and no production partner officially confirmed. For now, however, Davies appears content to close the book on his latest era, and likely hopes that the series won't overshadow his other, far better-received work, like the recently released Tip Toe.