Doctor Who's Future Gets A Positive Update As BBC Studios Looks To Regenerate Series

Last month, it was revealed that the BBC had decided to pull the plug on Russell T Davies' largely unpopular second stint on Doctor Who. His Christmas Special was scrapped, and the show has been put out to "tender," meaning the broadcaster is seeking a new partner to produce the series.

That's not a short process, and when all is said and done, Doctor Who may be off our screens until at least 2028. That could be what's best for the franchise in the long run, but the uncertainty surrounding the show's future has been a frequent source of anxiety for Time Lord's fans.

Today, BBC Director General Matt Brittin has reiterated that the broadcaster remains committed to Doctor Who moving forward. "That’s a show that has regenerated multiple times in its 60-plus-year history, and we’ll do so again," he stated. "I think that’s one of the great things about the 100-year history of the BBC."

"We can do that, and we can creatively renew shows that people love, and we’ll be working hard on that right now," Brittin added, stopping short of giving a definitive timeline for when Doctor Who will find a new production company and creative team.

However, as Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) points out, "It’s a process that can take up to six months, if a tender for Casualty is anything to go by. Industry insiders think Doctor Who won’t return until 2028 at the very earliest, but even then, this is considered an outside bet. One producer predicted that Doctor Who could be rested for up to five years, and that the break would be good for the series."

As expected, BBC Studios is expected to be among those that bid to become Doctor Who's new producer, with studio CEO Tom Fussell telling the trade, "We’ve been the producer for 60 years, and we want to be the producer for another 60 years, so we will be going for that tender with gusto. We are in it to win it."

BBC Studios has produced the series for most of its run, but handed it over to Bad Wolf for the latest iteration. Fussell added, "We’ve got the full breadth of our studio to look at that, and we will do the best for an absolutely adored brand. Doctor Who is something that people in this organisation care passionately about."

Davies originally returned to Doctor Who in 2023 after previously serving as the architect of the show's hugely successful revival in 2005. His second tenure began with enormous expectations, bolstered by a partnership with Disney+, the return of David Tennant for the franchise's 60th anniversary celebrations, and what appeared to be a long-term roadmap for the Whoniverse.

Ultimately, Disney+ walked away from the Time Lord amid low streaming ratings. As for Davies, his time in charge of Doctor Who since the 60th anniversary specials aired became defined by controversial creative decisions and what some deemed overly "woke" storylines.

For now, Davies' cliffhanger featuring Billie Piper's apparent debut as the Doctor will go unresolved. However, the next creative team will surely need to address her surprise return, unless the plan is to completely reboot the property and not be so beholden to the past (which understandably wouldn't sit well with some).

Keep checking back here for updates on Doctor Who's future as we have them.