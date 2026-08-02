Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Latest MCU Movie?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Latest MCU Movie?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has wowed critics, but as the movie breaks box office records this weekend, we want to know what you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, think about the blockbuster.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 12:08 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clearly a hit with critics. That says a lot, especially when many reviewers have soured on superheroes in recent years, happily adding to the "superhero fatigue" narrative. 

Last year, Thunderbolts*, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all received positive reviews, confirming that this genre still has plenty to say and offer. Unfortunately, none of those movies made a massive dent at the box office, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day should gross more in a single weekend than their entire box office runs.

That speaks volumes about both the web-slinger's popularity and the excitement surrounding Spider-Man's MCU return. Crucially, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has delivered a movie people want to see. 

In our review, we concluded by saying, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want. Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

That's what we said, but what about you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers? In the poll below, you can cast your votes and share your ratings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Once you've done that, make sure you head down to the comments section, where you can talk spoilers and explain why you settled on a certain star rating for the blockbuster. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/2/2026, 12:14 PM
I enjoyed it. Sadie Sink was great, but the film overall was predictable and very low stakes

I loved seeing Spidey swing around NY!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/2/2026, 12:16 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie is my All-Time favorite Comic Book Superhero movie.

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Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 8/2/2026, 12:17 PM
A really good movie but I did have small problems with it..

Firstly the marketing spoiling savage hulk pissed me off. It's clear that him coming back is supposed to be an oh shit moment that would have worked much better if we didn't know he was coming. But marvel follows in the footsteps of Ragnarok and brave new world I guess.

Second wasn't the biggest fan of how the mutation worked, I get that it's supposed to be a balance thing, but first he gets these new powers because he's focusing too much on being Spider-Man, but is able to control them when he goes fully in the middle? That doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me, especially him keeping them at the end when he got them from doing the wrong thing in the first place..
Also it was kind of lame that really all he got was organic webbing and he's faster and I guess stronger. Like okay that's cool but I was expecting more from it.

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