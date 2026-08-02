Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Discussion & Poll: How Would You Rate The Latest MCU Movie?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's clearly a hit with critics. That says a lot, especially when many reviewers have soured on superheroes in recent years, happily adding to the "superhero fatigue" narrative.

Last year, Thunderbolts*, Superman, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps all received positive reviews, confirming that this genre still has plenty to say and offer. Unfortunately, none of those movies made a massive dent at the box office, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day should gross more in a single weekend than their entire box office runs.

That speaks volumes about both the web-slinger's popularity and the excitement surrounding Spider-Man's MCU return. Crucially, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has delivered a movie people want to see.

In our review, we concluded by saying, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want. Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

That's what we said, but what about you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers? In the poll below, you can cast your votes and share your ratings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Once you've done that, make sure you head down to the comments section, where you can talk spoilers and explain why you settled on a certain star rating for the blockbuster.

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.