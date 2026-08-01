Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Divides Fans: What It Really Means Explained - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ending Divides Fans: What It Really Means Explained - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is receiving rave reviews, but the ending is generating a lot of discussion among fans who can't agree on what that final scene really means for Peter Parker moving forward.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2026 12:08 PM EST

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, MJ learns that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and reads the letter he wrote to her at the end of No Way Home. She claims to have no memory of him, a heartbreaking moment that makes it clear there's no easy solution to undoing Doctor Strange's spell.

The movie hints that she's either lying about not remembering him or at least beginning to regain what they had, as she's shown on the roof of Midtown High clutching the black dahlia necklace he gave her in Far From Home.

Peter, meanwhile, bumps into Ned, who obviously doesn't know him. They shake hands, and it becomes their signature handshake. With that, a flicker of recognition crosses Ned's face, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends with him smiling and saying, "Peter?"

The meaning behind that scene is dividing Marvel fans. Many believe that the moment Peter is honest with Ned, something is unlocked within his mind, and the handshake restores his memory and their friendship. That's our preferred reading, and the smile they both share certainly suggests Ned now remembers him.

A compelling alternative is that while the spell can't be undone, people can slowly recall who Peter was, with MJ perhaps regaining her memories more slowly than Ned does. For example, when Spider-Man battles The Hulk, just as the Green Goliath is set to deliver a killing blow, Spidey tells him who he is. Suddenly, the rampaging Bruce Banner seems to have a glimmer of recognition, and quickly ends the fight. 

One final interpretation—and this one we don't like—is that Ned is simply putting 2+2 together and remembering that MJ accidentally let slip that Spider-Man's real name is "Peter." It makes sense to some degree, and there's definitely some deliberate ambiguity surrounding this exchange, but that would make this scene far less touching. 

Ultimately, it may not matter. Avengers: Secret Wars will reboot the MCU, creating a single world inhabited by the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. That opens the door to the next movie beginning with Peter and Ned back to being best friends, and MJ keeping her distance from the wall-crawler, before he inevitably wins her back...without any convoluted explanations for Strange's spell and what they do and don't remember.

Quite a few people see Spider-Man unmasked in Brand New Day, and they don't immediately remember Peter being outed by J. Jonah Jameson. Instead, it seems a moment of true connection and honesty from the hero with people who care for him triggers something powerful enough to overcome the former Sorcerer Supreme's magic. The power of love, anyone?

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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PeterParker01
PeterParker01 - 8/1/2026, 12:21 PM
First.
By Power of love you mean...Ned and Peter? Interesting.
You probably mean freindship.
But yeah i think the bond between Peter and Ned is much deeper because the know euch other Sinne they are little.
PeterParker01
PeterParker01 - 8/1/2026, 12:23 PM
@PeterParker01 - friendship sorry
Humby
Humby - 8/1/2026, 1:14 PM
@PeterParker01 - I like that perhaps Jean unlocked their lost memories as a parting gift to Peter.
Amaru
Amaru - 8/1/2026, 12:24 PM
I felt like it was pretty obvious that Ned just put it together that it was the same person. Those memories are just gone that they had of him, MJ said it herself.

He realized MJ said Peter when he was leaving to go to Damage Control, Peter reintroduces himself to Ned, does a handshake that Ned only does with friends, and then it clicks.
PeterParker01
PeterParker01 - 8/1/2026, 12:26 PM
@Amaru - Dont break my heart.😭
Amaru
Amaru - 8/1/2026, 12:27 PM
@PeterParker01 - Sorry man, if MJ didn't make it very clear that those memories are just gone, I might feel different but that wasn't said for no reason.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/1/2026, 12:29 PM
Really the franchise could pick any of those and it’d make sense based on what happened.
My take was Ned realized it was Spiderman the guy he just had the time of his life with recently and MJ called him Peter. So Ned not blowing up his spot called him Peter.
MJ seemed like she’s still trying to remember and understands everything Peter wrote it just doesn’t have the same feelings from not remembering.
Good movie though, I’ll probably see it again.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 8/1/2026, 12:29 PM
Hulk remembered Peter. Not Banner.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/1/2026, 12:32 PM
This... is the divide you speak of??
NGFB
NGFB - 8/1/2026, 12:38 PM
Wow. Talk about overanalyzing a pretty basic moment that was just meant to be enjoyed.
Puertorekinsam
Puertorekinsam - 8/1/2026, 12:44 PM
If Ned can remember before MJ, it could also be because “Ned has Magic abilities” as seen in NWH… which he should remember he has, even if he doesn’t remember Peter.

Or it’s because of the two of them, as the established best friend, Ned was closer to Peter longer than MJ, who was just the weird classmate in the first film.

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/1/2026, 12:56 PM
All these m c u movies feel like they have to go and backtrack to fix what didn't work in the movie before at. It feels like they're fixing plot holes all the time.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 8/1/2026, 12:58 PM
There's 0 reason for Ned to link Spider-Man being called Peter by MJ to a random guy he's meeting for the second time introducing himself as Peter and performing a secret handshake that even he's surprised he knows.

The only reason it might be that he put 2 and 2 together is that at the party he asks if MJ and Peter know each other... but that felt more like him being suspicious of a rando at his party.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 8/1/2026, 1:02 PM
Now do an article on the speculation that Hulk tried to top himself. Thanks.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/1/2026, 1:14 PM
The handshake alone means there is some layer of stored memory.

Add in the Peter part and the 2+2 idea still applies.

I like the idea that deep in these characters, there’s memories of who he is and what he meant to them. And you can’t simply erase that forever.

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