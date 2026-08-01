Ramayana: Part 1 Trailer Reveals Epic Visual Spectacle As One Of India's Grandest Stories Comes To Life

Following its debut at San Diego Comic-Con last week, Namit Malhotra has launched the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, the first of a two-part feature adaptation of the epic poem that has shaped the cultural and spiritual fabric of India for millennia.

Those familiar with the story will undoubtedly be able to recognize some of the grandest moments from the trailer, including the birth of Prince Rama, Ravana's rise to power, Lord Rama receiving Vishnu's celestial bow Sharanga from Lord Parshuram, Sita’s Swayamvar, Lord Rama being exiled for fourteen years, Lakshmana's confrontation with Surpanakha, the Lakshmana rekha, Ravana's abduction of Sita, and Lord Rama's declaration of war.

There's no sign of Hanuman, which makes sense considering Rama and Lakshmana don't actually meet him until after Sita is abducted, when they're searching for her in the forests of Kishkindha, so with Part 1 set to end on the cliffhanger of Sita being taken to Lanka, it seems we may have to wait a while before we get a first look at the beloved Bajrangabali. There is a chance we could see him near the end of the film, setting the stage for his massive role in next year's Part 2.

Ranbir Kapoor, one of India's biggest and most versatile stars, will be stepping into the legendary role as Lord Rama. Speaking on this once in a lifetime opportunity, Kapoor said, “I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare; and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience.”

In addition to Kapoor, the main cast consists of Yash ("Ravana"), Sai Pallavi ("Maa Sita"), Sunny Deol ("Hanuman"), Ravie Dubey ("Lakshmana"), Shobana as ("Kaikesi"), Ajinkya Deo ("Sage Vishwamitra"), Kunal Kapoor ("Lord Indra), Rakul Preet Singh ("Surpanakha"), and Lara Dutta ("Kaikeyi").

Nitesh Tiwari directed the two-part cinematic epic, with Namit Malhotra penning the script for both chapters. The film is produced by Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award®-winning production and visual effects studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

To further establish this project as a global endeavor, Academy Award-winners Hans Zimmer & A.R. Rahman have been enlisted to score the film, while the action has been choreographed by a pair of Hollywood’s leading stunt directors, Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

Ramayana - Part 1 hits theaters Diwali 2026 (November 6, 2026), with Ramayana - Part 2 set to arrive Diwali 2027 (October 29, 2027).

Watch the official trailer below: