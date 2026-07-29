Jumanji: Open World: The Game Breaks Into The Real World In Thrilling First Trailer

Jumanji: Open World: The Game Breaks Into The Real World In Thrilling First Trailer

As we countdown the hours to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony has debuted the first official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, which reveals some extensie plot details as the game enters the real world!

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By RohanPatel - Jul 29, 2026 01:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Jumanji

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly here, Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for its big Christmas release, Jumanji: Open World!

The trailer will be attached to screenings of the Marvel blockbuster this weekend, so be sure to arrive early to catch it on the big screen before you swing back into the world of Spider-Man. 

Despite seven years having passed between films, the new trailer seems to pick up almost immediately after the events of the previous installment, whcih ended with Spencer, Bethany, Martha, and Fridge discovering that creatures—and their avatars—from the game have escaped into the real world. This leads to plenty of hilarious moments as the virtual heroes Smolder, Shelly, Mouse, and Ruby get acclimated to reality.

The cast features Dwayne Johnson ("Dr. Xander 'Smolder' Bravestone"), Jack Black ("Professor Sheldon 'Shelly' Oberon"), Kevin Hart ("Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar"), Karen Gillan ("Ruby Roundhouse"), Alex Wolff ("Spencer Gilpin"), Madison Iseman ("Bethany Walker"), Morgan Turner ("Martha Kaply"), Ser’Darius Blain ("Anthony 'Fridge' Johnson"), Rhys Darby ("Nigel Billingsley"), Nick Jonas ("Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough"), Danny DeVito ("Edward 'Eddie' Gilpin"), Awkwafina ("Ming Fleetfoot"), Marin Hinkle ("Janice Gilpin"), Brittany O'Grady, Dan Hildebrand, Jack Jewkes, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Burn Gorman, and Nasim Pedrad.

Jake Kasdan helmed the feature, directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The Jumanji films have traditionally opened around Christmas and performed remarkably well commercially, even against heavy competition. The most recent installments, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, grossed $962.5 million and $801.6 million globally, respectively.

However, Jumanji: Open World faces a steeper mountain to climb than its predecessors. It squares off against two juggernauts—Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three—that are on a billion-dollar collision course arriving just a week earlier. Whether it can carve out its own path in their wake and find box office glory remains to be seen, but it could certainly offer a welcome, family-friendly counter-programming alternative to those two darker sci-fi epics.

The synopsis does also confirm that this will be the final installment of this saga, which began in 1995 with the original Jumanji starring the late Robin Williams, Jonathan Hyde, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce, David Alan Grier, and Bebe Neuwirth. 

Jumanji: Open World hits theaters on December 25! 

Watch the official trailer below: 

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

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RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 1:16 AM
Was that Kristen Dunst and Monkey Boys Aunt from the original?
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 7/29/2026, 1:45 AM
@TheAmericanHero - yes she was also in the previous sequel
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 1:49 AM
@cyclopsprime - oh damn, I think I only saw the second one of the sequel trilogy once. And at some point I stopped paying close attention lol
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/29/2026, 1:17 AM
LMAO the new switch-ups with the avatars in Jumanji are hilarious. XD

I'll be there no matter what.
LuquePL
LuquePL - 7/29/2026, 1:31 AM
Sony dont want money ? Why they push them between Doomsday and Dune ? Xdd
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 1:51 AM
@LuquePL - obviously Doomsday and Dune will be intimidated by this and move dates in fear.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/29/2026, 2:09 AM
God I hate these films lol
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/29/2026, 2:14 AM
It’s meant to be goofy, was pleasantly surprised how they embraced it in this trailer, might work well for them as a counter belly to Dune and Doomsday.

Still, risky releasing it so close.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/29/2026, 2:49 AM
I don't think your average family can afford to see all three that close together, so this move seems confusing.

"I" can't afford that, either, so two of those film studios are NOT getting my money at the box office.

?!?!?!?!?! 🤔
evilbastard
evilbastard - 7/29/2026, 5:29 AM
Karen Gillan FTW 😍
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/29/2026, 6:11 AM
@evilbastard - I'd toss her salad like it was Olive Garden™.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 7/29/2026, 6:17 AM
LOL!!!!
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/29/2026, 7:05 AM
that actually looks like the best one potentially.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/29/2026, 7:39 AM
Where's all the crowd at who's been yelling The Rock does NOT have any "good" movies on his credits, despite him have nearly a dozen of good films? 🤷‍♂️

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 7:41 AM
That looks fun!!.

The Rock definitely looks noticeably slimmer though but him and the others seem to be doing well as the various avatars yet again.

Anyway as someone who enjoyed the previous 2 films , I’ll definitely give this final installment a shot!!.

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