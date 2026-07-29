Jumanji: Open World: The Game Breaks Into The Real World In Thrilling First Trailer

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly here, Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for its big Christmas release, Jumanji: Open World!

The trailer will be attached to screenings of the Marvel blockbuster this weekend, so be sure to arrive early to catch it on the big screen before you swing back into the world of Spider-Man.

Despite seven years having passed between films, the new trailer seems to pick up almost immediately after the events of the previous installment, whcih ended with Spencer, Bethany, Martha, and Fridge discovering that creatures—and their avatars—from the game have escaped into the real world. This leads to plenty of hilarious moments as the virtual heroes Smolder, Shelly, Mouse, and Ruby get acclimated to reality.

The cast features Dwayne Johnson ("Dr. Xander 'Smolder' Bravestone"), Jack Black ("Professor Sheldon 'Shelly' Oberon"), Kevin Hart ("Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar"), Karen Gillan ("Ruby Roundhouse"), Alex Wolff ("Spencer Gilpin"), Madison Iseman ("Bethany Walker"), Morgan Turner ("Martha Kaply"), Ser’Darius Blain ("Anthony 'Fridge' Johnson"), Rhys Darby ("Nigel Billingsley"), Nick Jonas ("Jefferson 'Seaplane' McDonough"), Danny DeVito ("Edward 'Eddie' Gilpin"), Awkwafina ("Ming Fleetfoot"), Marin Hinkle ("Janice Gilpin"), Brittany O'Grady, Dan Hildebrand, Jack Jewkes, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris, Burn Gorman, and Nasim Pedrad.

Jake Kasdan helmed the feature, directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

The Jumanji films have traditionally opened around Christmas and performed remarkably well commercially, even against heavy competition. The most recent installments, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, grossed $962.5 million and $801.6 million globally, respectively.

However, Jumanji: Open World faces a steeper mountain to climb than its predecessors. It squares off against two juggernauts—Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three—that are on a billion-dollar collision course arriving just a week earlier. Whether it can carve out its own path in their wake and find box office glory remains to be seen, but it could certainly offer a welcome, family-friendly counter-programming alternative to those two darker sci-fi epics.

The synopsis does also confirm that this will be the final installment of this saga, which began in 1995 with the original Jumanji starring the late Robin Williams, Jonathan Hyde, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce, David Alan Grier, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Jumanji: Open World hits theaters on December 25!

Watch the official trailer below: